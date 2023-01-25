ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainfield, NJ

Thursday, Jan. 26: Road Closures in Plainfield

By Jennifer Popper
 3 days ago

PLAINFIELD, NJ — The Plainfield Police Department advises residents on the following road closures around town for Thursday, Jan. 26. It is suggested residents plan alternate routes, and expect delays in these areas.

Hillcrest Ave. from East 3rd St. to George St. 7 AM — 3 PM
Leland Ave. from East Front St. to North Plainfield border 7 AM — 4 PM
East Front St. from Terrill Rd. to Carlisle Terr. 7 AM — 3 PM
West Front St. from Grant Ave. to Melrose Pl.  7 AM — 3 PM
George St. from Seneca Pl. to Emerson Ave. 7 AM — 3 PM
Seneca Pl. / St. Nicholas Blvd. 7 AM — 3 PM
1328 Marlborough Ave. 7 AM — 4 PM
706 Loretta Terr.  8 AM — 4 PM

Note: Locations are subject to change.

Accident Closes Passaic Ave. in Roseland

ROSELAND, NJ -- The Roseland Police Department sent out an alert at 9:15 a.m. Friday: Please be advised that there is a traffic accident on Passaic Ave going towards West Caldwell near the intersection of Harrison Ave. Until the accident is cleared, Passaic Ave is closed in that area. Please avoid the area and plan an alternate route.
ROSELAND, NJ
Franklin Traffic Alert: Friday Morning and Afternoon Road Closures

SOMERSET, NJ - Commuters should avoid Weston Road and Old Georgetown Road if possible to to road closures that will last until 4:30 pm today, according to alerts sent by the township.  Read below for alerts sent out after 8:39 am today:  Road Closure: Weston Rd between Mettlers Rd and Elizabeth Ave from 9:00AM-4:30PM for tree work. Local Traffic only. Road Closure Old Georgetown Rd between Canal Rd & Carroll Pl from 8:30AM-3:00PM for DPW Work. Local Traffic only.
FRANKLIN, NJ
Section of Westbound Broad St. in Summit Closed Nights Beginning Jan.30 Through Feb. 3

SUMMIT, NJ - Due to overnight utility work related to the new City of Summit Firehouse that is under construction, a portion of westbound Broad Street will be closed during the nighttime / overnight hours next week. Beginning on Monday, January 30, and continuing through Friday, February 3, Broad Street will be closed westbound from 7:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. with a detour onto Walnut Street. A single lane will be open for vehicle traffic eastbound. Access to Overlook Medical Center and for emergency vehicles will not be impacted. The City of Summit Police will be on site for traffic management.
SUMMIT, NJ
Cranford Recap: Garrison Set to Close, Library Programs, Special Screening & More

CRANFORD, NJ - Here's your chance to catch up on this week's local news. CRANFORD Vinny's Pizza & Pasta Cranford Athletes of the Week: Hope Williams & Shane Kanterman The Garrison Says Goodbye, Thanks Cranford Community for Support Two Cranford Residents Share Their Unique Musical Talents at the Library, Plus More Adult Programs Planned for February NJ Celebrates Film with ‘Maybe I Do' at Cranford Movie Theater Saturdays with Bernie: Cranford Dramatic Club's 'The Twelfth Night' Takes Shakespeare to the Disco Cranford Jaycees Host Blood Drive During National Blood Donor Month TAPinto Cranford Readers Name Their Favorite Treat from Last Weekend's SOUPerhero Stroll Restaurant Week Starts Sunday January 29 UNION COUNTY The Lab Restaurant in Kenilworth Set to Close After Five Years Man Dies After Assault at Nursing Home in Westfield, Police Investigating Warming Center Increases Options For Growing Homeless Population in Union County What Does a Union County Commissioner Do? NEW JERSEY New Brunswick Will Be Home to First Mexican Consulate in New Jersey Authorities Investigating Homicide at Nursing Home in South Plainfield Bill That Would Force Telemarketers to Explain Why They're Calling in 30 Seconds Advances in Trenton
CRANFORD, NJ
Final Rahway Soup Stroll is On, Runs Until 4 p.m. Today

RAHWAY, NJ — Rahway's final Soup Stroll event of the month is taking place today, Saturday, January 28, 1-4 p.m. It is part of the city's Special Improvement District's (SID) events and programs. The Soup Stroll is an interactive event that includes sampling the soups of participating restaurants, taking a selfie of yourself enjoying your soup, and being entered into a drawing. To review the directions and guidelines for participation, click here. No registration is required for this free event. [Don’t miss any TAPinto Rahway news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox.]
RAHWAY, NJ
Driver Ticketed After Pedestrian, 15, Hit in Westfield Wednesday, Police Say

WESTFIELD, NJ — A 15-year-old boy was hit by a driver while walking in a crosswalk Wednesday afternoon, according to police. The boy, who was crossing at the intersection of Rahway Avenue and Shackamaxon Drive at 2:53 p.m., suffered a laceration to his hand and pain in his hip, police Sgt. Michael Walsh said. First responders treated the boy on the scene, according to Walsh, who said the youth was not taken to a hospital. The driver, a 54-year-old woman from Westfield, was traveling south on Rahway Avenue and attempted to turn left onto Shackamaxon Drive at which point she struck the boy, Walsh said. Police issued the driver tickets for careless driving and failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk, according to Walsh. Under New Jersey law, failure to stop for a pedestrian in the crosswalk carries a $200 fine, plus court costs and two points if the driver is found guilty. Drivers may also be subject to 15 days of community service and insurance surcharges, the statute says. Email Matt Kadosh at mkadosh@tapinto.net | Twitter: @MattKadosh
WESTFIELD, NJ
No Injuries in Two-Vehicle Accident at Inman and Dukes, Rahway PD Says

RAHWAY, NJ — On Friday, January 27, a two-vehicle accident occurred at the intersection of West Inman Avenue and Dukes Road in Rahway. The Rahway Police Department responded to the scene a few minutes before 4 p.m. to investigate. The crash involved a 2013 Nissan Versa and a 2020 Ford Edge. Both vehicles received disabling damage from the crash and were subsequently towed from the scene by R&K Towing. An ambulance was dispatched to the scene, but neither driver was transported to the hospital for further medical assistance.  [Don’t miss any TAPinto Rahway news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox.]
RAHWAY, NJ
Brick House Bar & Grill in Sayreville Closing after 70 Years

SAYREVILLE, NJ - The Brick House Bar & Grill on 267 Washington Rd. in Sayreville, NJ will close its doors forever on Sunday, Jan. 29, after 70 years of serving the local community. The Brick House has been a family-owned restaurant and a well-known location within the Sayreville community. Walter and Carmelita Rondesko first started the business in 1952, and their children -- Mary Ann Spisso, Donna Amato, and Walter Rondesko -- took over the business. "This first started as our home," Spisso told TAPinto. "Where we now serve in our dining room was our home. We grew up here as children. So, we always...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
Massive Police Response: Barricade Suspect in Beau Ridge in Holmdel, Draws Local, County and State Law Enforcement

UPDATED: 3:10 AM HOLMDEL, NJ - Saturday evening at approximately 7:00 p.m. until after 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning, law enforcement from all over Monmouth County, including Freehold, Long Branch, Neptune, Keyport, Atlantic Highlands, Middletown and others, swarmed the Beau Ridge neighborhood in Holmdel. The Monmouth County Sheriff Department and State Police as well as numerous detective and special unit vehicles were on the scene. There was a confirmed report of a barricaded suspect at Pine Valley Court. The front entrance to the development and the front cul-de-sacs were completely evacuated and blocked off for over 8 hours. Many of the homeowners gathered in the community's clubhouse, some waiting over 8 hours to return home.  This article will be updated as details come in.
HOLMDEL, NJ
‘This History Pertains to All of Us’: New Exhibit Chronicles Black Life in Westfield

WESTFIELD, NJ — Over the next month, several thousand students from Westfield’s public schools will  visit an exhibit at the Center for Creativity at the Rialto that details African American History in Westfield from 1720 to the present. The temporary exhibition, which volunteers with the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Association of Westfield were putting the final touches on Friday, is open to the public during Black History Month and will feature a series of events, including talks and a jazz performance. “Now you have something in Westfield where people can identify and diversity is actually represented,” said Dawn Nichol-Manning, a volunteer with the...
WESTFIELD, NJ
3 Hillsborough Firefighters Graduate County Emergency Services Academy

HILLSBOROUGH, NJ - Three township residents graduated from the Somerset County Emergency Services Training Academy Friday night after completing 200 hours of rigorous training and testing during the summer and fall of 2022. Aidan Pitcher from Hillsborough Volunteer Fire Co. #1, and Brandon Dicorcia and Alexis Perez, both from Hillsborough Vol. Fire Co. #2, received their diplomas during the ceremony. Special Academic Recognition for Highest Score on the Firefighter I State Exam was accorded to Asad Ali, Watchung Volunteer Fire Dept. and Robert Munoz, New Providence Fire Co. Kritofer Hendrickson, Montgomery Township Volunteer Co. #2 and Sean Hernandez, Monmouth Junction Volunteer Fire Co....
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Rain Has Subsided, but Flooding Issues Remain Today in Paramus

PARAMUS, NJ - The excessive rainfall during the last 24 hours could cause small stream flooding, according to an emergency Paramus alert. The Saddle River near Lodi affecting Bergen County could cause flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. At 6 a.m. this morning, the flood level was at 6.1 feet. The river was expected to crest early Thursday at 6.2 feet, and fall below flood stage by this afternoon. Flood stage is 5.5 feet. At 6.0 feet, flooding occurs on the parking lots of the Boys and Girls Club and the Portuguese American Club, and the intersection of Kimmig Avenue and Borig Place in Lodi, and the parking lot of the Municipal building and at the Swim Club in Rochelle Park. Police said if you spot flood waters, "Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles."
PARAMUS, NJ
Somerville Escapes Significant Damage from Peters Brook Flooding

SOMERVILLE, NJ - A steady stream of storm warning posts were posted online throughout the early morning hours Thursday by police departments and Somerset County emergency services with notices of road closures caused by flooding and fallen trees, as well as downed power lines. There was no snow, and fortunately, the rainfall wasn't enough to turn the Peters Brook into a raging torrent as it did Sept. 1, 2021 during Hurricane Ida, which caused hundreds of millions in damages to residences, apartment buildings, businesses, schools, public works equipment, firetrucks, parked cars and infrastructure in Somerville. The brook, which wends its way through borough neighborhoods before emptying in to the Raritan River, did overflow in some low-lying areas overnight including Chambres Park and Firemen's Field in the southwest section of the borough. The borough received a $2,541,000 federal grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development last year for a facelift of the underutilized and flood-prone Chambres Park on Southside Avenue. Flocks of Canada geese took advantage of the opportunity to settle down in the temporary ponds created by the brook overflowing its banks at both sites.  
SOMERVILLE, NJ
Watchung Cuts the Ribbon on POURtuga Coffee House

WATCHUNG, NJ — Watchung neighbors turned out on Saturday to welcome POURtuga Coffee House to the Borough. Watchung Mayor Ron Jubin and Watchung Borough Council members were on hand to help cut the ribbon and officially welcome the coffee house and bakery to Watchung. SEE HERE  POURtuga is located on the Watchung Circle at 60 Stirling a road.  
WATCHUNG, NJ
Morris Township Police Provide Update on Incident Outside Resident's Home

MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ - Morris Township Police have updated the community on the incident that occurred on January 23. The person in question was located and according to police,  it was a delivery person searching for the house he was trying to make the delivery to. Residents should still be alert and aware of their surroundings.  According to police, a resident of Morris Township was traveling to her residence on the west side of town. She pulled into the driveway, and entered her garage, when she noticed a male behind her peering into the garage.  The male fled a short time later, said police. "We remind residents to be please be aware of their surroundings", said Morris Township Chief Robert Shearer. Residents should contact the police department with anything that appears to be suspicious.     Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MorristownTAP/ and on Twitter at @MorristownTAP and on Instagram at @tapintomorristown Download the TAPinto App!   Click here for Android.  Click here for iOS
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Hackensack Fire Department’s First Platoon Responds to Smoke at 31 Newman Street

Hackensack, NJ - Thursday, January 26, 2023, Hackensack Fire Department responded to reports of smoke at 31 Newman Street.    According to the fire department, members of the First Platoon were dispatched at 6:17 a.m. Arriving units investigated and found a small fire in the building's cockloft. Hand lines that were already stretched as a precaution were charged and quickly extinguished the fire. Both the city building department and fire prevention responded after the fire was extinguished.    No injuries were reported, and the fire is currently still under investigation.
HACKENSACK, NJ
