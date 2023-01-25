Thursday, Jan. 26: Road Closures in Plainfield
PLAINFIELD, NJ — The Plainfield Police Department advises residents on the following road closures around town for Thursday, Jan. 26. It is suggested residents plan alternate routes, and expect delays in these areas.
Hillcrest Ave. from East 3rd St. to George St. 7 AM — 3 PM
Leland Ave. from East Front St. to North Plainfield border 7 AM — 4 PM
East Front St. from Terrill Rd. to Carlisle Terr. 7 AM — 3 PM
West Front St. from Grant Ave. to Melrose Pl. 7 AM — 3 PM
George St. from Seneca Pl. to Emerson Ave. 7 AM — 3 PM
Seneca Pl. / St. Nicholas Blvd. 7 AM — 3 PM
1328 Marlborough Ave. 7 AM — 4 PM
706 Loretta Terr. 8 AM — 4 PM
Note: Locations are subject to change.
