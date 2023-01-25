Ice Hockey: Clifton United (Cedar Grove) Wins Two Games in Less Than 24 Hours

BAYONNE, NJ -- The Clifton United ice hockey team, which includes players from Cedar Grove, completed a two-day stretch that included two victories, including Wednesday's 7-1 triumph over Bayonne.

Ryan Montana scored two goals against Bayonne, Jonathan Montana had a goal and two assists, and David Doremus, Zack Guiffrida, Trevor Rascher and Chris Cubeta each scored one goal for Clifton United (6-7-1).

The only goal for Bayonne (1-10) came off the stick of Alex Fiermonte on a penalty shot. Sydney Fogu made 58 saves for the Bees. David Lombardi had 14 saves for Clifton United.

On Tuesday night, Clifton United beat Tenafly, 5-0, behind a shutout performance in goal by Thomas Cannataro, who made 33 saves.

Ryan Kratz scored two goals, and Trevor Racher and the brothers Montana, Jonathan and Ryan, each scored one goal against Tenafly. Guiffrida had two assists and James Troller one assist.



