BAYONNE, NJ -- Bayonne opened an eight-point lead by halftime and went on to a 51-43 boys basketball victory over Hudson Catholic on Tuesday.

Patrick Sagna scored 15 points and dished out eight assists for the Bees, who led, 23-15, after two quarters.

Rahmin Wright scored 14 points and Mike Cunningham collected 13 points and 10 rebounds for Bayonne. Alex Massung led Hudson Catholic (7-8) with 11 points.