BSR Physical Therapy to Host a Patient Appreciation Day on February 15

MANAHAWKIN, NJ - BSR Physical Therapy has announced their annual patient appreciation day scheduled for Wednesday, February 15th, 2023 from 12-2 p.m. at their Manahawkin location.

BSR therapists, Amy, Justin, Haley, and Christine will be on hand to greet patients past, present, and future.

BSR siad, "Our guests will be treated to complimentary massages. Light fare and refreshments will be served at the event. We would love to see everyone!"

BSR's Manahawkin location is located at 602 RT-72.



