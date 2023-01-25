Read full article on original website
Upworthy
Man fired for wanting a raise deletes thousands of hours of work, leaving boss in a fix
Workplaces can get toxic and unhealthy for employees pretty quickly. And in one such instance, an employee decided to ask for a raise in his wages after being given an immense amount of work on a daily basis. To his surprise, he was fired in a few hours. What he did next was unimaginable. A person on Reddit with the username u/This_Manner_ wrote that three years ago, he was working as a videographer doing social media content for a seven-figure company. He wrote, "I was paid roughly just better than minimum wage and was cranking out (at one point) 50 videos a day. I was freelancing and was on a loose contract. I was desperate for the money."
I flew on Singapore's Airbus A380 for 12 hours in economy from Germany to Singapore. The seat was surprisingly amenity-heavy and made the long trek easy.
I had more than enough space, but the seat's generous pitch and width should be comfortable for even larger passengers.
Refinery29
UK R&B Is Thriving — So Where Are The BRIT Award Nominations?
On Thursday, 12th January, the BRITs announced their nominations for their 2023 award categories with the ceremony set to take place on 11th February. It’s already been subject to widespread backlash as no female artists have been nominated for Artist Of The Year (after ceremoniously scrapping its gendered categories in 2021), and many have criticised The BRIT Awards for their lack of acknowledgement of British R&B artists.
TechCrunch
The latecomer advantage in startups
Sometimes, due to the nature of the startup game, we over index on “the new.” Companies want to build for the pain point you never dreamed to disrupt; VCs want to invest in an emerging trend before it becomes a household name; and those breaking into tech are told to lean into their earnestness, because you never know who is going to answer your cold email. In order for entrepreneurship to feel exciting and welcoming — not even be, but feel — new needs to be one of its loudest characteristics.
BBC
Sean Abbott: Surrey sign Australia seamer for first half of 2023
Surrey have signed Australia seam bowler Sean Abbott on a deal until the end of July. The 30-year-old will be available for fixtures in both the County Championship and the T20 Blast. Abbott had a stint with the club in 2021 but his time at the Kia Oval was cut...
BBC
Alessia Russo honoured by Canterbury Christchurch University
England star Alessia Russo has been awarded an honorary doctorate by Canterbury Christchurch University. The Manchester United forward, who was born in Maidstone, received the award during a ceremony at Canterbury Cathedral on Friday. The university said the award was for her work inspiring other women and girls to take...
Grace Scrivens promises fearless approach as England brace for Under-19 semi-final
England captain leads unbeaten side into crunch contest against Australia in Potchefstroom
NatWest to close another 23 branches in England and Wales
NatWest is to shut another 23 branches in England and Wales, adding to a raft of high street banking closures already announced this month. The sites will close in the first half of this year. The bank said the closures were due to more customers moving to mobile and online banking.
Jeremy Hunt says ministers committed to HS2 running ‘all the way to Euston’ – as it happened
Comments come after reports that north-south railway route could terminate to the west of London; chancellor also says ‘best tax cut right now is a cut in inflation’
StudioCanal Returns To UK Production Investment By Backing ‘Vigil’ Director
EXCLUSIVE: StudioCanal is returning to the UK television production investment scene as it finalizes a deal with an outfit co-founded by a Vigil and Downton Abbey director. The French production group will back Strong Film & Television, which was co-founded by BAFTA-winner James Strong and Matt Tombs, a former BBC and Paramount executive. Strong Film & Television was established in late 2020 and appears to have added Loretta Preece to its ranks. Preece was most recently the series producer on Casualty, the long-running, BAFTA-winning BBC continuing drama. StudioCanal is close to finalizing an announcement for the investment, which would mark one of its...
Refinery29
The Bachelors 2023
After three drama-filled weeks of The Bachelors 2023, the reality TV show is coming to a close with a highly-anticipated grand finale. This year's instalment of The Bachelor Australia featured not one, not two, but three men looking for love in a new Queensland mansion, which means there are three women who will be named the winners of this season.
Refinery29
The Return Of Facebook Albums Means We’re Officially Back In Our Oversharing Era
It's the mid-2000s. Armed with only a digital camera, I've just completed a photo shoot with my high school BFF, dolled up in Supré and a liberal swipe of Lip Smacker. There are probably a hundred photos on the SD card we can choose from — each with an ever so slightly different angle or pose change. I upload every single photo onto my Facebook profile with carefree abandon. The album is called "waiters gonna wait" in honour of a viral Tumblr reference that won't make sense in a decade's time... cue the likes and comments.
Thousands protest "Invasion Day" across Australia
Thousands of Australians protested Thursday the Australia Day national holiday marking the anniversary of a British fleet landing in the country for the first time on Jan. 26, 1788. Why it matters: There are calls to change the date of the annual event that's also known as "Invasion Day," because...
