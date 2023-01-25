ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Upworthy

Man fired for wanting a raise deletes thousands of hours of work, leaving boss in a fix

Workplaces can get toxic and unhealthy for employees pretty quickly. And in one such instance, an employee decided to ask for a raise in his wages after being given an immense amount of work on a daily basis. To his surprise, he was fired in a few hours. What he did next was unimaginable. A person on Reddit with the username u/This_Manner_ wrote that three years ago, he was working as a videographer doing social media content for a seven-figure company. He wrote, "I was paid roughly just better than minimum wage and was cranking out (at one point) 50 videos a day. I was freelancing and was on a loose contract. I was desperate for the money."
Refinery29

UK R&B Is Thriving — So Where Are The BRIT Award Nominations?

On Thursday, 12th January, the BRITs announced their nominations for their 2023 award categories with the ceremony set to take place on 11th February. It’s already been subject to widespread backlash as no female artists have been nominated for Artist Of The Year (after ceremoniously scrapping its gendered categories in 2021), and many have criticised The BRIT Awards for their lack of acknowledgement of British R&B artists.
TechCrunch

The latecomer advantage in startups

Sometimes, due to the nature of the startup game, we over index on “the new.” Companies want to build for the pain point you never dreamed to disrupt; VCs want to invest in an emerging trend before it becomes a household name; and those breaking into tech are told to lean into their earnestness, because you never know who is going to answer your cold email. In order for entrepreneurship to feel exciting and welcoming — not even be, but feel — new needs to be one of its loudest characteristics.
BBC

Sean Abbott: Surrey sign Australia seamer for first half of 2023

Surrey have signed Australia seam bowler Sean Abbott on a deal until the end of July. The 30-year-old will be available for fixtures in both the County Championship and the T20 Blast. Abbott had a stint with the club in 2021 but his time at the Kia Oval was cut...
BBC

Alessia Russo honoured by Canterbury Christchurch University

England star Alessia Russo has been awarded an honorary doctorate by Canterbury Christchurch University. The Manchester United forward, who was born in Maidstone, received the award during a ceremony at Canterbury Cathedral on Friday. The university said the award was for her work inspiring other women and girls to take...
The Guardian

NatWest to close another 23 branches in England and Wales

NatWest is to shut another 23 branches in England and Wales, adding to a raft of high street banking closures already announced this month. The sites will close in the first half of this year. The bank said the closures were due to more customers moving to mobile and online banking.
Deadline

StudioCanal Returns To UK Production Investment By Backing ‘Vigil’ Director

EXCLUSIVE: StudioCanal is returning to the UK television production investment scene as it finalizes a deal with an outfit co-founded by a Vigil and Downton Abbey director. The French production group will back Strong Film & Television, which was co-founded by BAFTA-winner James Strong and Matt Tombs, a former BBC and Paramount executive. Strong Film & Television was established in late 2020 and appears to have added Loretta Preece to its ranks. Preece was most recently the series producer on Casualty, the long-running, BAFTA-winning BBC continuing drama.  StudioCanal is close to finalizing an announcement for the investment, which would mark one of its...
Refinery29

The Bachelors 2023

After three drama-filled weeks of The Bachelors 2023, the reality TV show is coming to a close with a highly-anticipated grand finale. This year's instalment of The Bachelor Australia featured not one, not two, but three men looking for love in a new Queensland mansion, which means there are three women who will be named the winners of this season.
Refinery29

The Return Of Facebook Albums Means We’re Officially Back In Our Oversharing Era

It's the mid-2000s. Armed with only a digital camera, I've just completed a photo shoot with my high school BFF, dolled up in Supré and a liberal swipe of Lip Smacker. There are probably a hundred photos on the SD card we can choose from — each with an ever so slightly different angle or pose change. I upload every single photo onto my Facebook profile with carefree abandon. The album is called "waiters gonna wait" in honour of a viral Tumblr reference that won't make sense in a decade's time... cue the likes and comments.
Axios

Thousands protest "Invasion Day" across Australia

Thousands of Australians protested Thursday the Australia Day national holiday marking the anniversary of a British fleet landing in the country for the first time on Jan. 26, 1788. Why it matters: There are calls to change the date of the annual event that's also known as "Invasion Day," because...

