Sam's Club Unexpectedly Closes a Location in Maine Until Further NoticeBryan DijkhuizenScarborough, ME
4 Amazing Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
From Silicon Valley to Small Town: Couple's Journey to Helping the HomelessRachel PerkinsLewiston, ME
No Snow, No Fun: How Lack of Snow is Impacting Outdoor Activities in MaineRachel PerkinsMaine State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
2 Major Stores Forced to Close in Scarborough, Maine, for Safety
Do you go shopping? Well, obviously you do! However, if you go shopping in Scarborough, Maine, then you may find yourself in a predicament where you can't stop where you normally do. Yesterday, two major stores in Scarborough had to evacuate and close their doors. According to WGME, both Sam's...
hotelnewsresource.com
Sale of Three Independent Hotels in New England Including Ocean Gate Resort in Southport, Maine Closes
JLLs Hotels & Hospitality Group closed the sale of the leisure hotel portfolio totaling 169 keys. JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group announced today that it has closed the sale of a portfolio of three recently renovated, independent leisure hotels totaling 169 keys in high-barrier, drive-to New England markets.
Who Is Dumping Tomatoes and Onions All Over This Town in Maine?
You know what they say: the first time someone dumps a bag of produce on the ground, it’s an accident. The second time someone drops a bag of produce on the ground, it’s a coincidence. The third time someone drops a bag of produce on the ground…it’s creepy....
mainebiz.biz
Maine's 2022 top 10 'hottest towns' for home sales reflect booming market
The 2022 home-buying trends for Maine real estate show that fewer homes are hitting the market, resulting in competitive offers from demanding buyers, according to this year's "Maine's Hottest Towns" top 10 rankings. The list, compiled by Maine Life Real Estate in Scarborough, measures which towns and cities had the...
Construction on New Maine Turnpike Exit 35 Begins in February
There's a brand new exit on the Maine Turnpike that will begin construction in February that aims to alleviate some of the traffic issues in the region, but it will take some time before it's completed. Sargent Corporation will begin construction on a new Exit 35 in Saco at a...
Massive Fire Destroys All Of Maine Town’s Snow Removal Equipment
Even though winter in Maine cab be beautiful, and the snow can provide us with all kinds of great activities, winter weather can provide us with a lot of problems. And, dealing with those problems costs big bucks!. Even the smallest municipalities in Maine spend hundreds of thousands of dollars...
Did You Know That Rum Once Caused A Riot In Portland Maine?
Have you heard the story about how rum once caused a riot in Portland? No, we're not talking about the occasional Saturday night scuffle in the Old Port, either. According to the Maine History website and the New England Historical Society website, the Portland Rum Riot happened in early June of 1855.
WMTW
Roofs in Maine collapse under weight of rain-sodden snow
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Evacuations after concerns of a potential roof collapse shutting down several businesses. Officials said it was just after 10 a.m. Thursday when a 911 call came into Scarborough police dispatch from the Super Walmart store. Officials became worried about the structural integrity of the roof considering...
wabi.tv
Lawsuit: Mini Fireball bottles do not contain whisky, misleading customers
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - If you’re reaching for a shot-sized bottle of Fireball in the grocery store, you may want to read this. The small bottle may not contain whisky but instead a “malt-flavored beverage.”. “These are tough economic times. Consumers, Maine residents, are entitled to have their...
WMTW
Several animals killed when Maine barn collapses
UNION, Maine — Several animals died when a large barn collapsed at a farm in the town of Union on Thursday. Green Meadow Farm says there were 50 cows as well as pigs and a donkey inside the barn when it collapsed. Many of the animals were trapped, but nearly all were rescued. However, the farm said four cows died. Other animals were hurt and a veterinarian was coming on Friday to help treat at least one injured animal.
whdh.com
AG says company fined for threatening negative reviewers
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A moving and storage company in Maine has agreed to pay a $125,000 fine and refrain from using a misleading email address to threaten customers who leave negative reviews, according to the state attorney general’s office. The attorney general’s office said Tuesday that it...
Maine Officials Believe a Recent String of Crimes is Connected to a Travelling Gang
We're very fortunate here in Maine to have police and public safety officials that aren't just super-dedicated to stopping crime, but are also wicked good at it. And recently, that ability has been put to the test by what is believed to be a travelling gang. According to an article...
This Coastal Maine Hotel Has Been Featured In 2 Famous Movies
As a part of New England, Maine was one of the first places in North America settled by the Europeans. As a result, our coastal towns and cities are some of the oldest settlements in the country. Many of the buildings in these towns were constructed shortly after they were...
WMTW
Topsham affordable housing complex to be sold to private firm amidst rent concerns
An affordable housing complex in Topsham is set to lose some of its rent protections as it is set to be sold to a private developer. The Whispering Pines development is set to be sold to Foreside Real Estate Management out of Falmouth for less than the value of its current remaining mortgage. The complex currently has rent restrictions and would lose those restrictions with the purchase.
lonelyplanet.com
What to eat and drink in Maine
The chilly waters off the coast of Maine are a bounty of delicious seafood. You'll find fresh clams, kelp, scallops, crab, oysters, mussels, fish and of course the acclaimed Maine lobster. Mainers also grow a plethora of fresh farmed products like wild blueberries – 40,000 acres of the Pine Tree State are dedicated to the little blue treats.
mainebiz.biz
New president of Maine's oldest bank is longtime lending leader
Maine’s oldest bank has named its next leader with the planned retirement transition of Bob Quentin. Mark Jones stepped into the role of president at Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution on Jan. 1. Jones joined SBSI in 1985, in the lending department, and will continue to serve as the director of lending.
earnthenecklace.com
Ross Ketschke Leaving WMTW: Where Is the Portland Anchor Going?
The people of Portland have always loved watching Ross Ketschke on weekends. He is always so precise and upbeat at whatever he does. Now, Ross Ketschke is leaving WMTW-TV for an exciting opportunity. News 8 viewers are now wondering where he is going and what is his next job. They especially want to know if he will remain in the city and return to broadcasting. Well, there is some positive news regarding his exit. Find out what Ross Ketschke said about his departure from WMTW News 8.
Maine Seal Visits the Same Neighborhood Three Times in One Morning
This is a story right out of Maine. A seal in Cape Elizabeth made its way on shore Monday - not once, not twice, but three times in one morning. The Police got a call from a Public Works employee in a plow truck around 1 am saying that he thought he saw a seal on the street of a local neighborhood. Officers were able to transport the seal back to the ocean at Fort Williams Park, and let him go.
WMTW
Maine GOP elects new party chair
AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Republican party has a new leader. In Augusta on Saturday, the Maine GOP elected former state Rep. Joel Stetkis to serve as chair. Stetkis is a builder from Canaan who served four consecutive terms in the Maine House. Stetkis, a former Maine House assistant...
mainepublic.org
As Maine pursues housing projects for new immigrants, local groups call for more long term solutions
In a residential neighborhood at the former Naval Air Station in Brunswick, dump trucks and cement mixers lumbered across a construction site earlier this month, as workers prepared to pour a foundation for a 12-unit apartment building. The company running this project is Developers Collaborative, and the plan is to...
