Montgomery County, PA

Thirteen arrested for 'brazen burglaries' in Montgomery and Bucks, Montco DA says more gun thefts were planned

By Priscilla Liguori
WFMZ-TV Online
 3 days ago
WFMZ-TV Online

Shots fired at car on Rt. 61, Schuylkill Haven

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. - Shots were fired at a vehicle on Rt. 61, in the area of S. Greenview Road, Schuylkill County, on Friday, January 27, 2023. According to police, at around 6 p.m., an unknown white male, possibly in his 40s, fired several rounds from his car, striking the victim's vehicle while traveling southbound on Rt. 61. The shooter sped off and entered the jug handle at Brick Hill Road.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Parents charged with involuntary manslaughter taken into custody

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The parents of the toddler who died of a fentanyl overdose were taken into custody on Thursday in Cattaraugus County, New York. They will be held in the county jail awaiting extradition to Northampton County. The father and mother are facing involuntary manslaughter charges in the death...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Hilltown Twp. police looking for person who stole Jeep

HILLTOWN TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County are looking for a Jeep that was stolen from a Subaru dealership earlier this month. The red 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT8 was stolen from A&T Subaru, located at 801 Bethlehem Pike in Hilltown Township, on Thursday, January 19 at approximately 7:15 p.m., according to a news release from township police.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: Man shot in the face in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police are investigating a shooting in Allentown Thursday. Police say a man was shot in the face in the 600 block of Park Street Thursday morning. There is no threat to the public, police said. No word on the man's condition. Police said they are not releasing...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Parents charged after toddler dies of fentanyl overdose

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A father and mother are facing involuntary manslaughter charges in the death of their young son last summer. Christian Brewster, 25, and Nicole Stauffer, 45, were charged Thursday after their 2-year-old child died of a fentanyl overdose in Bethlehem, according to court documents. The boy was pronounced...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

History's Headlines: Where have you gone, Lehigh Valley Thruway?

In 1954 the Lehigh Valley’s economic future gleamed like the chrome grille design on a new Studebaker Commander V-8. The transition of the local industries from wartime to peacetime was complete. The special Progress and Prosperity edition of the Allentown Evening Chronicle of January 1, 1954, chockful of ads from businesses large and small, positively purred with satisfaction. Never before, editors touted, had the region known such a boom.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Artists prep for West Reading Ice 'N Spice Festival

WEST READING, Pa. – Artists kicked off the sixth annual West Reading Ice 'N Spice Festival Friday. Artists create and showcase their ice sculptures all weekend, between the 400 and 700 blocks of Penn Avenue in West Reading. According to the festival website, this year's featured sculptor is nationally-known...
WEST READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Things to Do: Bethlehem holds back-to-back restaurant weeks

It's double the delicious fun when both sides of Bethlehem hold restaurant weeks back-to-back. The SouthSide Arts District is holding its SouthSide Winter Restaurant Week through Sunday, when participating eateries in south Bethlehem offer specials and pre-fixe menus. Some of the tempting menu items include the cinnamon bun pancakes at...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

6 displaced after late-night fire damages Nazareth homes

NAZARETH, Pa. - Fire caused extensive damage to a duplex in Nazareth, Northampton County. Firefighters were called to the 100 block of North Green Street around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. It appears the fire started in the kitchen of one home and spread into the other home. No one was hurt.
NAZARETH, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Memorial service for iconic Philadelphia DJ Jerry Blavat

A memorial service will be held for iconic Philadelphia DJ Jerry Blavat today. Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Philadelphia will hold a viewing starting at 9 a.m. Saturday morning. A mass will follow at 11:30 a.m. Blavat was one of the most influential voices of the Philadelphia...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk lays out goals, looks back on 2022 in State of the City address

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk says the city is ready to kick off "season 2." Laying out his goals Thursday at the Allentown State of the City, hosted by the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of a Commerce at the Renaissance Hotel in Allentown, the mayor hit on a number of priorities, centering his remarks on crime, cleanliness, and community engagement.
ALLENTOWN, PA

