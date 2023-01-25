Read full article on original website
Court backs firing of N.J. prison officer for derogatory post about George Floyd
A state appeals court on Thursday upheld the firing of a state Department of Corrections officer who made several online posts that were derogatory about race, the Black Lives Matter movement, and George Floyd, the man killed by police in Minneapolis in 2020. Samantha Chirichello was a corrections officer from...
Jailed fugitive claims self-defense in Atlantic City killing
A former fugitive in an Atlantic City homicide was defending himself when he fatally shot a Philadelphia man, his attorney said Friday. Kenneth Creek, 48, was charged within days of the Aug. 25 killing of Jordan Eaddy. Eaddy, 31, of Philadelphia, was found fatally shot just after midnight in the...
southjerseyobserver.com
Camden Man Charged With Criminal Attempt Murder on Law Enforcement; Aggravated Assault
On Friday, January 27, 2023, at approximately 6:35 a.m., officers from the Woodbury Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Glover Street for a disturbance. Upon arrival, they discovered a male actively assaulting a female inside the residence. Woodbury Police officers immediately intervened with the male, who armed himself...
Drug stamps linked to recent overdoses seized during raid at Atlantic City drug dealer’s house
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – Police found crack and a gun at the home of a suspected drug dealer in Atlantic City. During the early morning hours of Thursday, detectives of the Atlantic City Police Department’s Special Investigations Section, along with members of the SWAT Team, executed a court-approved residential search warrant in the 2000 block of Columbia Avenue. The detectives observed Nahjajuan Ellis, 21, exiting the residence before executing the search warrant and immediately detained him. A stolen 9mm handgun, approximately 7 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and 2 pints of Promethazine syrup were found during the subsequent search of The post Drug stamps linked to recent overdoses seized during raid at Atlantic City drug dealer’s house appeared first on Shore News Network.
1 of 3 men charged in West Philly 7-year-old's shooting death pleads guilty
One of three men charged in connection to the August 2020 killing of a 7-year-old boy during a shootout in West Philadelphia, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter Friday morning.
WFMZ-TV Online
Parents charged with involuntary manslaughter taken into custody
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The parents of the toddler who died of a fentanyl overdose were taken into custody on Thursday in Cattaraugus County, New York. They will be held in the county jail awaiting extradition to Northampton County. The father and mother are facing involuntary manslaughter charges in the death...
Maurice Louis pleads guilty to four counts of 3rd-degree murder
Louis, 32, pleaded guilty to killing his mother, step-father and two step-brothers on Oct. 30, 2019, around 1 p.m. in their home at Walton Avenue near 51st Street.
NJ man indicted in wife's shooting death smoked crack before arrest: prosecutors
A New Jersey grand jury has indicted a man for fatally shooting his wife last year.
WFMZ-TV Online
Two arrested in connection with bank robbery in Palmer Twp.
PALMER TWP., Pa. - Two people are behind bars after thieves targeted a pair of banks at just about the exact same time Thursday afternoon. The banks are located less than two miles apart from each other in Palmer Township, Northampton County. So far, police have not said there's any...
WFMZ-TV Online
Shots fired at car on Rt. 61, Schuylkill Haven
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. - Shots were fired at a vehicle on Rt. 61, in the area of S. Greenview Road, Schuylkill County, on Friday, January 27, 2023. According to police, at around 6 p.m., an unknown white male, possibly in his 40s, fired several rounds from his car, striking the victim's vehicle while traveling southbound on Rt. 61. The shooter sped off and entered the jug handle at Brick Hill Road.
New details on arrest of man accused of killing 4 people in Philadelphia
Police say they marked more than 50 bullet casings on the ground. After the victims were hit, some of them were run over by the shooters.
Fake Nursing Degrees Sold For $15K, Pair Arrested In South Jersey: Feds
A large-scale scheme to sell fake nursing degrees has been busted up by federal authorities. Two South Jersey men were charged in the scheme that allowed thousands of prospective nurses to skip time-consuming training and licensing by purchasing credentials for up to $15,000. Those indicted collected more than $100 million...
Cops capture man wanted for allegedly killing his wife in front of daughter in NJ
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — A man is in custody following an all-day search after he shot and killed his estranged wife in front of her high school-aged daughter, according to investigators. According to Jersey City Public Schools, the daughter dialed 911 in an effort to save the life of her mother, a well-known and […]
NJ man arrested in Pennsylvania for wife's 'violent' killing
A New Jersey man has been arrested out of state hours after he allegedly shot and killed his wife in Jersey City on Tuesday morning.
Kids Strangled, Burned, Tortured By Cruel DelCo Aunt: DA
A 19-year-old Pennsylvania aunt is facing more than 200 criminal charges after authorities say she beat, burned and tortured the four children — three of whom were her nieces and nephews — she was living with over a period of years, authorities announced. Anais Munoz — who was...
NBC Philadelphia
Standoff at NJ Apartment Building Ends Without Further Incident
Police descended on a South Jersey apartment building after they said a possibly armed woman barricaded herself in an apartment following an overnight argument with a neighbor. The incident played out in the apartment complex off South Lenola Road in Maple Shade, Burlington County. Maple Shade police said officers were...
Man Charged In Fatal Camden Shooting: Prosecutor
A 26-year-old Camden man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting, authorities said. Dimear Caraballo was charged with murder and weapons offenses, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez. On Monday, Jan. 23, Camden County police received a ShotSpotter activation...
fox29.com
Police searching for armed duo who stole from Southwest Philadelphia gas station, held employee at gunpoint
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are asking for the public's help to identify two suspects who stole from a local gas station. According to police, the robbery occurred on Monday just before 10:30 p.m. at United Gas on the 6900 block of Buist Avenue. Authorities say two...
Pennsylvania reaches settlement with headstone company accused of deceptive practices
The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania has reached a settlement with a Philadelphia-area headstone company accused of delivering its products late or not at all.
