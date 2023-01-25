ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

Drug stamps linked to recent overdoses seized during raid at Atlantic City drug dealer’s house

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – Police found crack and a gun at the home of a suspected drug dealer in Atlantic City. During the early morning hours of Thursday, detectives of the Atlantic City Police Department’s Special Investigations Section, along with members of the SWAT Team, executed a court-approved residential search warrant in the 2000 block of Columbia Avenue. The detectives observed Nahjajuan Ellis, 21, exiting the residence before executing the search warrant and immediately detained him. A stolen 9mm handgun, approximately 7 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and 2 pints of Promethazine syrup were found during the subsequent search of The post Drug stamps linked to recent overdoses seized during raid at Atlantic City drug dealer’s house appeared first on Shore News Network.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Parents charged with involuntary manslaughter taken into custody

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The parents of the toddler who died of a fentanyl overdose were taken into custody on Thursday in Cattaraugus County, New York. They will be held in the county jail awaiting extradition to Northampton County. The father and mother are facing involuntary manslaughter charges in the death...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Shots fired at car on Rt. 61, Schuylkill Haven

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. - Shots were fired at a vehicle on Rt. 61, in the area of S. Greenview Road, Schuylkill County, on Friday, January 27, 2023. According to police, at around 6 p.m., an unknown white male, possibly in his 40s, fired several rounds from his car, striking the victim's vehicle while traveling southbound on Rt. 61. The shooter sped off and entered the jug handle at Brick Hill Road.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Standoff at NJ Apartment Building Ends Without Further Incident

Police descended on a South Jersey apartment building after they said a possibly armed woman barricaded herself in an apartment following an overnight argument with a neighbor. The incident played out in the apartment complex off South Lenola Road in Maple Shade, Burlington County. Maple Shade police said officers were...
Daily Voice

Man Charged In Fatal Camden Shooting: Prosecutor

A 26-year-old Camden man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting, authorities said. Dimear Caraballo was charged with murder and weapons offenses, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez. On Monday, Jan. 23, Camden County police received a ShotSpotter activation...
CAMDEN, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy