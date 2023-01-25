Read full article on original website
Young Thug Fans Concerned After Courtroom Video Shows Him Looking Defeated – Watch
Video of Young Thug in court looking defeated has fans of the rapper concerned. Jury selection in the YSL trial continues to drag on as both sides try to narrow hundreds of potential jurors down to 12. Young Thug has appeared in court for the proceedings each day. On Tuesday (Jan. 24), courtroom video from the trial shows the rapper resting his head during a recess in the trial and appearing to look worn out by it all.
iheart.com
Man Crushed To Death By Pop-Up Urinal
A worker was crushed to death by a retractable urinal on Friday (January 27). The urinals have been installed across London's entertainment districts and are stored below ground during the day. At night, they are raised above the ground, giving people a place to use the restroom so they do not have to urinate on the streets.
Britney Spears Asks Fans for Privacy Following False-Alarm Police Wellness Check
Britney Spears is asking her fans and the public for privacy after fans called for a wellness check at the pop star's home earlier this week. In a statement posted to her official Twitter account Thursday (Jan. 26), Spears acknowledged that the police were called to her home Wednesday (Jan. 25).
Trans TikTok Star Dylan Mulvaney Unveils Face Reveal Following Facial Feminization Surgery (PHOTOS)
Dylan Mulvaney's face reveal is finally here — and she looks happy, glowing and gorgeous!. The trans TikTok star and social media influencer unveiled the results of her facial feminization surgery Friday (Jan. 27) in a two-part fashion editorial video. "Facial feminization part 1," Mulvaney, who uses she/they pronouns,...
Ice Spice Says She Was Starstruck When She Met OVO Artist Smiley
Ice Spice is admitting she was starstruck when she went to OVO Fest last year but it wasn't Drake that had the "Munch (Feelin U)" rapper flustered. Instead, it was OVO artist Smiley. On Wednesday (Jan. 25), Elle magazine shared a new Ask Me Anything interview with the buzzing Bronx,...
Ice Spice Says She Spoke to Drake About Rumored ‘BackOutsideBoyz’ Diss
Ice Spice has addressed the rumor that Drake dissed her on his song "BackOutsideBoyz" from his latest project, Her Loss. In an interview with Hot 97's Ebro in the Morning, which debuted on YouTube on Friday (Jan. 27), Ice Spice revealed that she spoke to Drake about the rumored "BackOutsideBoyz" diss. On the song, Drizzy raps, "She a ten tryna rap, it’s good on mute." Many fans believed that the Toronto rap star was referring to Spice, but that wasn't the case.
Katy Perry Made ‘Huge Mistake’ Turning Down Working With Billie Eilish: ‘I Was Like Meh, Boring’
Could you imagine anyone turning down the opportunity to work with Billie Eilish? Katy Perry admitted that she did, and classified it as a "huge mistake." 102.7 KIIS FM posted a TikTok of the "California Girls" singer speaking at up-and-coming artist Cynthia Lovely's album listening party in Los Angeles. The American Idol judge began the story of how she was offered to work with the "No Time to Die" singer before she made it big.
Former Panic! at the Disco Member Brendon Urie Shot With Airsoft Gun Says He ‘Pretended It Was Funny so I Could Keep My Job’
Following Panic! at the Disco's official breakup announcement Tuesday (Jan. 24), a former band member's Instagram captions are perhaps shedding more light on what went on behind the scenes with lead singer Brendon Urie. Dallon Weekes, Panic!'s former bassist from 2009 to 2017, has apparently edited the captions of some...
Jeffree Star Calls Out TikTok Beauty Influencer Mikayla Amid Mascara Controversy
Jeffree Star set controversial TikTok beauty influencer Mikayla Nogueira's makeup review to rest with his very own review with real-time footage of the application. On Friday (Jan. 27), Star called out Nogueira's Jan. 24 TikTok where she tested out L'Oreal Telescopic Lift Mascara, but appeared to use false lashes in the final reveal, as the eyelashes appeared further from her natural lash line. This marked his first return to makeup reviews since his announcement that he was quitting YouTube, however, this clip was shared on TikTok.
N.O.R.E. Says He Heard Rumor That Future Was Upset With Drake for Doing an Album With 21 Savage
Future felt some type of way about Drake doing an album with 21 Savage, according to N.O.R.E. On Thursday (Jan. 26), N.O.R.E. was guest co-host on Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club. During the show, he delivered the Rumor Report, where he relayed the streets are saying Hendrix was tight about Drake and 21 Savage's Her Loss album.
Sam Smith Booted From Dating Apps Because They Didn’t Believe It Was Really Them
Sam Smith was kicked off multiple online dating apps because the apps didn't believe Smith's accounts really belonged to the "Unholy" singer. The 30-year-old pop star, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, revealed that both Tinder and Hinge believed Smith's respective accounts were fake. "I did Tinder once; I...
‘Birthing Makeup’ Dividing Women on TikTok — Full Glam for Labor?
Women definitely don't wear makeup for men. Here's proof. The "labor makeup" trend continues to rise, as expectant moms are going full glam in the delivery room mere hours and minutes before their child arrives. As expected with anything on the internet, there are divided opinions. Full glam, including hair,...
‘Transphobic’ Bride Slammed After Telling Groom to Pick New Best Man After His Best Friend Transitions
A "transphobic" woman was roasted on Reddit after she told the groom, whose Best Man ("now his Best Woman") has been "medically transitioning for about a year," to pick someone else for the role so as not to offend her conservative family. The bride-to-be explained that she and her fiancé,...
Viral ‘M to the B’ Rapper Millie B Just Dropped a New Song and It’s Kind of a Banger: LISTEN
Viral rap sensation Millie B is back at it. The U.K.-based grime artist dropped her new single, "Meant to Bee," Wednesday (Jan. 25). The track chronicles the viral success of the rapper's previous song "Soph Aspin Send," a.k.a. "M to the B," as well as blowing up on social media platform TikTok and how she really feels about being called a "chav."
Bhad Bhabie in Car Accident, Totals Vehicle
Bhad Bhabie was involved in a serious car accident and totaled her vehicle. Thankfully, she and her friend walked away from the accident injured. On Friday (Jan. 27), Bhad Bhabie shared on her Instagram page a since-deleted photo of her Bentley vehicle with severe damage on the front and passenger side of the car. You can also see that the passenger side airbag was deployed. According to Bhabie, if it wasn't for the car's weight, her friend Tilan could have died.
Blackpink’s Lisa Just Set Three New Guinness World Records
After dominating the world with Blackpink, Lisa just scored three new Guinness World Records thanks to her solo career. According to Guinness World Records, Lisa is the first solo K-pop artist to win at the MTV Video Music Awards. She won the award for Best K-Pop in 2022. In 2022,...
Reddit Believes Man Who ‘Ignored’ Wife During Birthday Dinner Might Have ‘Neurological Issues’
A woman claims her birthday dinner was a disaster after her husband "ignored" her. However, some on Reddit believe the man might be experiencing neurological issues. Sharing her story on the forum, the woman explained that for the past two months, her husband usually "sits and stares" absently during their conversations.
Woman Who Spent Over $50,000 to Look Like Pamela Anderson Says Women ‘Hate’ Her
A U.K. woman has spent over $50,000 to look like bombshell Baywatch icon Pamela Anderson. "I get lots of attention. It’s sometimes a mixture of comments, but everyone is allowed their own opinion, so it doesn’t bother me at all,” Georgina Epitropou said about the comments she receives about her appearance, the New York Post reports.
2 Chainz Finds His Late Father’s Hidden Stash of Money in Basement
2 Chainz recently got a pleasant surprise while getting a busted pipe serviced in his basement, discovering his late father's old stash of cash. Last night (Jan. 25), 2 Chainz hopped on his Instagram Story to relay the incident to fans. In the clip, the Atlanta rapper is sifting through what looks like hundreds of rolled up bills in a birthday bag. More cash is laying on the table beside the bag.
