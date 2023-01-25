Bhad Bhabie was involved in a serious car accident and totaled her vehicle. Thankfully, she and her friend walked away from the accident injured. On Friday (Jan. 27), Bhad Bhabie shared on her Instagram page a since-deleted photo of her Bentley vehicle with severe damage on the front and passenger side of the car. You can also see that the passenger side airbag was deployed. According to Bhabie, if it wasn't for the car's weight, her friend Tilan could have died.

13 HOURS AGO