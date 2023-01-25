ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Young Thug Fans Concerned After Courtroom Video Shows Him Looking Defeated – Watch

Video of Young Thug in court looking defeated has fans of the rapper concerned. Jury selection in the YSL trial continues to drag on as both sides try to narrow hundreds of potential jurors down to 12. Young Thug has appeared in court for the proceedings each day. On Tuesday (Jan. 24), courtroom video from the trial shows the rapper resting his head during a recess in the trial and appearing to look worn out by it all.
Man Crushed To Death By Pop-Up Urinal

A worker was crushed to death by a retractable urinal on Friday (January 27). The urinals have been installed across London's entertainment districts and are stored below ground during the day. At night, they are raised above the ground, giving people a place to use the restroom so they do not have to urinate on the streets.
Ice Spice Says She Was Starstruck When She Met OVO Artist Smiley

Ice Spice is admitting she was starstruck when she went to OVO Fest last year but it wasn't Drake that had the "Munch (Feelin U)" rapper flustered. Instead, it was OVO artist Smiley. On Wednesday (Jan. 25), Elle magazine shared a new Ask Me Anything interview with the buzzing Bronx,...
Ice Spice Says She Spoke to Drake About Rumored ‘BackOutsideBoyz’ Diss

Ice Spice has addressed the rumor that Drake dissed her on his song "BackOutsideBoyz" from his latest project, Her Loss. In an interview with Hot 97's Ebro in the Morning, which debuted on YouTube on Friday (Jan. 27), Ice Spice revealed that she spoke to Drake about the rumored "BackOutsideBoyz" diss. On the song, Drizzy raps, "She a ten tryna rap, it’s good on mute." Many fans believed that the Toronto rap star was referring to Spice, but that wasn't the case.
Katy Perry Made ‘Huge Mistake’ Turning Down Working With Billie Eilish: ‘I Was Like Meh, Boring’

Could you imagine anyone turning down the opportunity to work with Billie Eilish? Katy Perry admitted that she did, and classified it as a "huge mistake." 102.7 KIIS FM posted a TikTok of the "California Girls" singer speaking at up-and-coming artist Cynthia Lovely's album listening party in Los Angeles. The American Idol judge began the story of how she was offered to work with the "No Time to Die" singer before she made it big.
Jeffree Star Calls Out TikTok Beauty Influencer Mikayla Amid Mascara Controversy

Jeffree Star set controversial TikTok beauty influencer Mikayla Nogueira's makeup review to rest with his very own review with real-time footage of the application. On Friday (Jan. 27), Star called out Nogueira's Jan. 24 TikTok where she tested out L'Oreal Telescopic Lift Mascara, but appeared to use false lashes in the final reveal, as the eyelashes appeared further from her natural lash line. This marked his first return to makeup reviews since his announcement that he was quitting YouTube, however, this clip was shared on TikTok.
‘Birthing Makeup’ Dividing Women on TikTok — Full Glam for Labor?

Women definitely don't wear makeup for men. Here's proof. The "labor makeup" trend continues to rise, as expectant moms are going full glam in the delivery room mere hours and minutes before their child arrives. As expected with anything on the internet, there are divided opinions. Full glam, including hair,...
Bhad Bhabie in Car Accident, Totals Vehicle

Bhad Bhabie was involved in a serious car accident and totaled her vehicle. Thankfully, she and her friend walked away from the accident injured. On Friday (Jan. 27), Bhad Bhabie shared on her Instagram page a since-deleted photo of her Bentley vehicle with severe damage on the front and passenger side of the car. You can also see that the passenger side airbag was deployed. According to Bhabie, if it wasn't for the car's weight, her friend Tilan could have died.
Blackpink’s Lisa Just Set Three New Guinness World Records

After dominating the world with Blackpink, Lisa just scored three new Guinness World Records thanks to her solo career. According to Guinness World Records, Lisa is the first solo K-pop artist to win at the MTV Video Music Awards. She won the award for Best K-Pop in 2022. In 2022,...
2 Chainz Finds His Late Father’s Hidden Stash of Money in Basement

2 Chainz recently got a pleasant surprise while getting a busted pipe serviced in his basement, discovering his late father's old stash of cash. Last night (Jan. 25), 2 Chainz hopped on his Instagram Story to relay the incident to fans. In the clip, the Atlanta rapper is sifting through what looks like hundreds of rolled up bills in a birthday bag. More cash is laying on the table beside the bag.
