Read full article on original website
Related
KPBS
Homelessness across San Diego County
Whistleblowers alerted San Diego County about alleged poor treatment of employees in its public defender office in late 2020, before a multi-million dollar verdict. In other news, volunteers took to the streets to do the annual point-in-time count Thursday. Plus, we have details on some weekend arts events happening around San Diego County.
KPBS
Envisioning a 'new normal' for San Diego arts and culture
While COVID-19 lockdowns are a thing of the past, many of us have not returned to all the activities we enjoyed before our lives were interrupted by the pandemic. That includes the arts. "We're trying to reestablish what is the new normal for our industry," said Felicia Shaw, executive director...
KPBS
Career Day provides a reality check for middle school students
Career Day at one Encinitas middle school took on a new meaning Friday. Students heard experiences from adults in professions including law enforcement, financial planning, and the aerospace industry. But presenters also gave students at Oak Crest Middle School a reality check on their careers in the current climate of...
KPBS
San Diego’s growing homeless population counted during yearly tally
Connie Mckrieth knows the pain of being homeless. She had been living out of a U-Haul van in Spring Valley since last August. “I have an income but circumstances with the economy — I can't afford the permanent roof over my head,” she told KPBS. Now Mckrieth is...
KPBS
Homeless outreach workers continue point in time count in Escondido
While the point in time count took place on Thursday, outreach workers get additional time to count more people experiencing homelessness. “This morning we’re focusing on counting RVs,” Sergio Cardona said Friday. Cardona is a homeless outreach worker and case manager for Interfaith Community Services in Escondido. Cardona...
KPBS
Salvation Army celebrating successes of program for those recovering from addiction
A new national promotional campaign by the Salvation Army to help people with addiction launched in San Diego Wednesday. The program, called Second Chance, aims to get more people enrolled into the Salvation Army’s Adult Rehabilitation Center (ARC). ARC is a free, six-month, residential drug and alcohol program. Second...
KPBS
City of San Diego opens homeless shelter for women in old Central Library
Mayor Todd Gloria announced Thursday the opening of a homeless shelter for women at the old Central Library in Downtown San Diego. This 36-bed shelter will operate at night. It is run by the National Alliance for Mental Illness of San Diego and Imperial Counties under contract with the city's Homeless Strategies and Solutions Department.
KPBS
State reparations task force comes to San Diego for public hearings
"I am an 88-year-old slave from Leesburg, Florida." That declaration by Bishop Henry Williams silenced the crowd gathered at the Parma Payne Goodall Center at San Diego State University Friday. They were there for a public hearing by a state task force established in 2020 to study and develop proposals...
KPBS
Historically Black colleges and universities seek San Diego students
The sixth annual Black College Expo in Southeast San Diego was attended by almost 3,000 high school students from across the county, Thursday. The event is sponsored by the San Diego County Office of Education and the National College Resources Foundation. Both are committed to supporting students from marginalized communities and breaking the cycle of poverty.
KPBS
How two unhoused San Diegans fought citations in court and won
It took less than 10 minutes earlier this month for a San Diego court to dismiss tickets given to two unhoused people for blocking a sidewalk. The dismissals came down to procedural errors, and they mark another development in Mayor Todd Gloria’s effort to hold unhoused people accountable for refusing to go to a shelter.
KPBS
Energy saving tips: What works and what doesn’t?
During the winter months, San Diegans’ gas and electric bills may rise. A typical local gas customer burns 23 therms of natural gas a month. The average climbs to 31 therms in December and to 45 therms in January. With the higher energy use and higher energy rates, San...
KPBS
San Diego County received whistleblower complaints on public defender office in 2020
Whistleblowers alerted San Diego County about alleged poor treatment of employees in its public defender office in late 2020. That was two years before a jury awarded $2.6 million dollars to an ex-employee earlier this month in his wrongful termination suit. Then, for our weekend preview, we have a Oaxacan festival, piano music, palm trees, and some Scandinavian art.
KPBS
Culinary students cook for their careers and to help the community
The newest restaurant "hot spot" in Barrio Logan is run completely by culinary students. Brian Brennan is one of the student chefs at the California Culinary Arts Institute in Barrio Logan. He’s completed four months of rigorous commercial cooking education. “My experience with food was mainly front of the...
KPBS
Average San Diego County gas price rises for sixth consecutive day
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Thursday for the sixth consecutive day, increasing 1.2 cents to $4.583. The average price has increased 4.6 cents over the past six days, including 1.8 cents Wednesday, its largest increase since Dec. 31, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 4.1 cents more than one week ago and 13.7 cents higher than one month ago, but 3.6 cents less than one year ago.
KPBS
Legal battle over San Diego housing vouchers continues, with a new twist
Last year, in the midst of a long-running lawsuit, the city’s housing commission raised the maximum amount its voucher will cover significantly — increasing them by 37% for the most expensive neighborhoods. There was a $1 million legal fight over who gets credit for the higher amounts. Each...
Comments / 0