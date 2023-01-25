Read full article on original website
Legendary Football Coach Was Overpaid By MillionsOnlyHomersBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: SoLouM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Four men were arrested after it was claimed that an LSU student was raped before she was fatally struck by a car.San HeraldBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Restaurant Week is back this weekTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
12 Injured in Shooting at Baton Rouge NightclubcreteBaton Rouge, LA
VIDEO: LSU student Madison Brooks leaving Tigerland bar
Footage obtained by BRProud shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving Tigerland the night she was allegedly raped and later found dead.
WDSU
Suspect accused of the rape of Madison Brooks also accused of first-degree rape from 2020
Kaivon Washington, the suspect accused of raping the LSU student before her death earlier this month, is also being accused of raping a 12-year-old girl when he was 15 in 2020. Just one day after being released on bond for the case of Madison Brooks, 19, Washington was booked into...
Newly surfaced video shows Madison Brooks minutes before her death
Two suspects are charged with third-degree rape and two others with being principals to third-degree rape for alleged crimes against LSU student Madison Brooks.
brproud.com
Crime cameras coming to areas in Baton Rouge where Allie Rice, Devin Page, Jr. died
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Crime cameras will soon be installed in areas where two high-profile deadly shootings happened in 2022. An initiative aiming to deter crime in Baton Rouge by installing cameras called the Page/Rice Camera Initiative was announced in November 2022. The initiative is named after two Baton Rouge shooting victims — Allison “Allie” Rice, 21, and Devin Page, Jr., 3.
wbrz.com
Pattern of underage students killed in wrecks near Tigerland bars highlights long-running problem
BATON ROUGE - The death of 19-year-old LSU student Madi Brooks, killed by a car after a night of under-aged drinking at Tigerland, has brought back haunting memories for one parent who says her son experienced a similar fate. "I know that on the last evening of my 19-year-old son's...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge police chief urges peace, prayer before release of Memphis police beating footage
The head of the Baton Rouge Police Department is urging community members and his officers to pray for peace ahead of the expected release of "sickening" body camera footage depicting five Memphis police officers beating a Black man whose death prompted murder charges against the officers and nationwide outrage. Baton...
theadvocate.com
Investigation into shooting of retired Mississippi police officer leads to chase, arrests in La.
A fast-moving investigation into the shooting and abduction of a retired Mississippi police officer and burglaries in Gulfport led to a police chase Thursday night in Ascension Parish and the arrest of eight people, authorities said. The retired officer was found on Thursday bound, shot twice and suffering from significant...
Deputies in Louisiana Arrested a Felon During a Traffic Stop After Firearm was Located and a K-9 Alerted to Drugs
Deputies in Louisiana Arrested a Felon During a Traffic Stop After Firearm was Located and a K-9 Alerted to Drugs. Jeff Davis Parish, Louisiana – Deputies in Louisiana made an arrest of a felon allegedly in possession of a firearm, marijuana, and fentanyl after a K-9 alerted them during a traffic stop on I-10 West.
Suspects in LSU student Madison Brooks case released from Baton Rouge jail, records show
Madison Brooks, a 19-year-old LSU student, died after she was struck by a car in East Baton Rouge Parish early on Jan. 15. She posthumously donated several organs.
Person critically injured in Baton Rouge shooting, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a shooting in Baton Rouge on Thursday, Jan. 26, that left one person badly injured. Emergency responders said the victim’s injuries are critical. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said it happened in the Sharon Hills subdivision around Marionette...
theadvocate.com
Lafayette is turning 200 and we're throwing a yearlong party -- you're all invited
In 1823, the Louisiana Legislature carved off the western half of St. Martin Parish to form a new parish. They named it after the Marquis de Lafayette, the French general who was a hero to the Continental Army in the American Revolution. The population of the new parish was settled...
theadvocate.com
What is kratom, and why are Louisiana local officials banning it?
Kratom has become a cause for concern in Louisiana, with two parishes banning it and two others considering a ban for fear of more drug addiction. Kratom is a plant native to southeast Asia and is colloquially known as thang, kakuam, thom, ketum and biak, according to a 2020 fact sheet produced by the U.S. Department of Justice and Drug Enforcement Administration.
1 dead, another critical after shooting in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured on Thursday, Jan. 26. It happened on Mission Drive near Winbourne Avenue around 7:15 p.m. Emergency officials confirmed the coroner was called to the scene and added the...
WLBT
Former Warren County officer abducted, later found shot and bound on Coast
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple agencies are working together to determine how a retired law enforcement officer from Warren County ended up shot near a church on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The incident spans multiple cities and two states and includes a home invasion and struggle, a police chase,...
Madison Brooks case: Baton Rouge judge says suspects ‘callously’ laughed at LSU student shortly before death
Madison Brooks, a 19-year-old LSU student, died after she was struck by a car in East Baton Rouge Parish early on Jan. 15. She posthumously donated several organs.
Students say LSU focusing on drinking in death, alleged rape of Madison Brooks is wrong
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The death and alleged rape of LSU student Madison Brooks has many of her classmates frustrated by the university’s focus on underage drinking instead of sexual assault prevention. It has sparked a conversation on campus about consent. Over a week ago, Brooks, 19, was allegedly raped in a car before […]
wbrz.com
Deputies arrest 18-year-old accused of shooting man off Coursey Boulevard on Thursday
BATON ROUGE - An 18-year-old was arrested Friday after allegedly shooting a man off Coursey Boulevard the day before. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said Hosea Sonnier, 18, was taken into custody in connection with a shooting on Southpark Drive, between Coursey and Airline Highway, shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday.
wbrz.com
Middle school briefly went on lockdown amid rumors about weapon on campus, Baton Rouge officials say
BATON ROUGE - A middle school briefly went on lockdown Friday after rumors of a gun on campus started circulating among students. An East Baton Rouge Schools spokesperson said Westdale Middle School was locked down Friday afternoon as police investigated the claims. Officers searched multiple students alleged to be carrying the weapon and found no sign of a gun.
theadvocate.com
Victim in drive-by shooting has died, Opelousas Police confirm
The woman wounded in a January 16 shooting has died, Opelousas Police confirmed. The woman was shot while sitting in a parked vehicle in the 200 block of Elementary Lane. She was transported to a hospital in critical condition, and police confirm that she died on Friday. Investigators are checking...
theadvocate.com
Intracoastal Waterway Bridge project in West Baton Rouge could be delayed up to 10 months
Unexpected settlement discovered during construction of the LA 1 replacement bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway in West Baton Rouge could delay the project up to 10 months, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said in a release on Wednesday. Excessive settlement of the piles under the 17 new bridge...
