Mastodon + Gojira Announce Co-Headlining 2023 Tour With Lorna Shore
Mastodon and Gojira have just announced a co-headlining Mega Monsters North American tour with special guest Lorna Shore. The first leg of the tour will stretch from April 18 through May 11 with the second leg kicking up on Aug. 9 with an end date set for Sept. 2. View...
Charlie Benante Will Miss Anthrax’s ‘Next Few Shows,’ Touring Replacement Named
Last week, thrash legends Anthrax kicked off the second leg of their 2023 North American tour (alongside Black Label Society and Exodus). Unfortunately, it looks like drummer Charlie Benante will be absent from a few upcoming shows due to having “a minor procedure done” (as noted by the band).
Nu-Metal Madness Tour Announces 2023 Dates – (hed)p.e., Crazy Town + More
Crazy Town and (hed)p.e. have announced another leg of their Nu-Metal Madness tour, which previously saw Adema and Flaw as the openers. Adema are still on the bill for the upcoming set of dates, but Tantric will be the other opener instead. The tour, dubbed Nu-Metal Madness 2, will kick...
Obituary, Immolation + More Will Be One of 2023’s Best Death Metal Tours
The skies are darkening and that's a good thing, because Obituary are preparing to head up one of the best death metal lineups you'll see this year. The group just announced a spring North American headline tour with support from Immolation, Blood Incantation and Ingrown. The trek comes as Obituary...
Kreator + Sepultura Announce 2023 North American Tour With Death Angel + More
Kreator and Sepultura have announced a 2023 North American Klash of the Titans tour. Death Angel and Spiritworld will serve as support throughout the run. The trek is set to kick off May 12 in Harrisburg, Pa. and will wrap up June 10 in New York City. Tickets go on sale this Friday, Jan. 20 and can be purchased here.
The Black Dahlia Murder Announce First Tour With New Lineup
The Black Dahlia Murder have just announced their first North American tour following the 2022 death of vocalist Trevor Strnad. The band will complete their Verminous touring cycle with these 2023 dates and will bring a reformed lineup of remaining and returning members of the band. TBDM will bring Terror,...
Ugly Kid Joe Announces First U.S. Tour in 27 Years With Fozzy + Pistols at Dawn
Ugly Kid Joe have just announced their first U.S. tour in 27 years with special guests Fozzy and Pistols at Dawn. The run, which is in support of Ugly Kid Joe's latest album, last year's Rad Wings of Destiny, will begin on March 3 in San Diego, California and wrap up on June 10 in San Antonio, Texas with a total of 29 stops.
Metallica Release Single-Day Tickets for World Tour With Pantera, Five Finger Death Punch + More
Metallica will play each city on their "M72 World Tour" for two shows without repeating songs, and many will want to go to both concerts in their area. But now, if you don't want to, you don't have to — Metallica announced they're releasing single-day tickets as well. Of...
Frank Bello’s Flight Lands in a Ditch a Day Before Start of Anthrax Tour
"Hey, what did you do tonight? I flew to Idaho and the plane went in a ditch," begins Anthrax bassist Frank Bello in an Instagram video recounting his experience on a recent American Airlines flight, just one day before the start of his band's tour with Black Label Society and Exodus.
Lzzy Hale Does Extreme Metal Vocals on New Avatar Song ‘Violence No Matter What’
Lzzy Hale can belt with the best of them, but the Halestorm singer takes things even more extreme lining up alongside Johannes Eckerstrom for the new Avatar song "Violence No Matter What." Indeed, Hale's powerful presence perfectly compliments the heaviness of the lyrical content that Avatar and Eckerstrom are lying...
TikTok Musician Plays Metallica’s ‘St. Anger’ With Beer Keg Drum
An inventive musician on TikTok has shared a viral video of themselves drumming to Metallica's classic St. Anger title track. But they use a beer keg in place of the usual snare drum in their drum kit!. Sound familiar? Rock devotees likely equate the metal beer keg with the heavy...
Kid Listening to Metallica Just Wants Mom to Leave Her Alone
A young kid gets caught by her mother listening to Metallica's classic "Master of Puppets" in a viral TikTok video from last week. The cute clip has the internet smiling thanks to the child's somewhat sassy reaction to her sneaky parent. Hey mom, let me listen to Metallica in peace!
Pantera Announce 2023 North American Tour With Lamb of God
Pantera have announced a 2023 North American tour with Lamb of God. The run will take place amid Pantera's already scheduled appearances at festivals as well as dates opening for Metallica. View all of the tour dates further down the page. Tickets go on sale on Jan. 27 at 10AM...
Headlining Pantera Show in Austria Canceled After German Festival Controversy
Pantera's scheduled concert in Vienna, Austria, this spring has now been canceled by the show's organizers. The reunited metal band was set to play the Vienna venue Gasometer on May 31. The decision to cancel the headlining Pantera gig comes soon after the band were removed from their planned slots...
Metal Couple Exchange Guitars Instead of Rings at Their Wedding
Is it the "most heavy metal wedding ever"? That's what a "head-banging bride and groom" aimed for when they exchanged electric guitars instead of wedding rings at their nuptials, as the New York Post reported. That's right! Last month, video creator Madi Danger and her husband, Jay Aspen, tied the...
