The Black Dahlia Murder Announce First Tour With New Lineup

The Black Dahlia Murder have just announced their first North American tour following the 2022 death of vocalist Trevor Strnad. The band will complete their Verminous touring cycle with these 2023 dates and will bring a reformed lineup of remaining and returning members of the band. TBDM will bring Terror,...
Pantera Announce 2023 North American Tour With Lamb of God

Pantera have announced a 2023 North American tour with Lamb of God. The run will take place amid Pantera's already scheduled appearances at festivals as well as dates opening for Metallica. View all of the tour dates further down the page. Tickets go on sale on Jan. 27 at 10AM...
