State Sales Tax Revenue totaled $3.93 billion in December
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar today said state sales tax revenue totaled $3.93 billion in December, 10.5 percent more than in December 2021. The majority of December sales tax revenue is based on sales made in November and remitted to the agency in December. The five Lamb County cities received a...
Community prayer meeting scheduled at 7 p. m. Wednesday
The next community prayer meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 1st, at Peace Delivance Church, 801 LFD Drive, in Littlefield. Pastor John D. McCarty will be hosting the meeting. An invitation is extended to everyone from all churches to gather and participate in prayer for all needs and concerns that will be identified.
Change Club project seeks residents to help the community
The Change Club project has relaunched and offers Littlefield residents an opportunity to earn money, receive funds for a community project, and potentially improve their health! We are looking for residents in Littlefield to help us evaluate the project by participating in the activities described below. Evaluation activities include completing an online survey. In the online survey, we will ask that you provide body measurements including height, weight, and waist circumference. You will be asked to provide information now (baseline), in approximately 12 months, 24 months, and 36 months. You will be compensated $75 gift card to Amazon for each timepoint where complete information is provided. Over the duration of the project, you can earn up to $375.
LAMB SHOW AT OLTON LIVESTOCK SHOW - Shown are some Lambs being exhibited at the 2023 Olton Junior Livestock Show last week. (Submitted Photo)
RUTH HUDGENS HOLLY
Ruth Hudgens Holly, 99, of Olton, passed away, on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Olton. Funeral services were held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Main Street Church of Christ, in Olton, with Evangelist Dallas Carrasco officiating. Interment was at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 28, at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park, in Lubbock, under the direction of Ramage Funeral Directors.
County Library needs all kind of book donations
The Lamb County Library needs more books, and graciously accepts all kinds of book donations. No appointment is needed. Books can be dropped off in the library’s drop box on the east side of the library, located at 110 E. 6th Street. The library is currently receiving a lot...
Nettes throttle Ralls, 84-18
The Sudan Nettes’ varsity basketball team throttled the Ralls Lady Rabbits on Wednesday, 8418, to improve to 9-1 in district play. With the win, the Nettes improve to 18-8 overall on the season. The Nettes poured in 27 points in each of the first two quarters to take a,...
Lady wolverines rally past kress in OT
The Springlake-Earth Lady Wolverines’ varsity basketball team picked up a huge district win at home on Wednesday over Kress in overtime, 42-38. With the win the Lady Wolverines improve to 9-14 overall, 3-3 in district play. Natacia Saldana got the game going for the Lady Roos, as she dropped...
Bo Bryant excited to carry on the tradition of Wildcat Magic
The Littlefield Independent School District’s Board of Trustees approved the promotion of Bo Bryant to become the Wildcat’s new Athletic Director and Head Football Coach. Bryant has been a part of the Wildcats’ staff since being hired in 2017 by then, Head Coach Bryan Huseman. Bryant also spent time over the last few years serving as the Defensive Coordinator under Coach Brent Green and Coach Jimmy Thomas.
Wolverines bounce kangaroos, 73-41
The Springlake-Earth Wolverines’ varsity basketball team cruised past the Kress Kangaroos on Wednesday at home, 73-41. With the win, the Wolverines improve to 3-2 in district play. Quavi Ellis knocked down a jumper in the lane to open the game for Kress and Landon Gilles banked in a three...
