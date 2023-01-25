Read full article on original website
wxxv25.com
Jubilee Havens hosts ‘A Night in her Shoes’
Jubilee Havens is hosting a sit-down dinner Saturday as a part of Human Trafficking Awareness Month. “A Night in her Shoes’ will feature a three-course meal and live music. Author Johnnie Bernhard will be the guest speaker for the night. She’ll be talking about her book ‘Hannah and Ariela,’...
WLOX
How to help the homeless in South Mississippi
Family speaks out following fatal Gulfport fire that killed two children. The family of two children who died in a fire at William Bell Apartments in Gulfport are sharing new details on how those who were hospitalized are doing. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Friday, the George County School District...
wxxv25.com
Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce Spotlight: QDOBA Mexican Eats
It’s the final Friday of the month and that means it is time for the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce Chamber Member Spotlight. This month, we take you inside the new Gulfport restaurant that aims to make the world a more flavorful place.
wxxv25.com
Rouses Markets to open fifth Mississippi store in Biloxi
Rouses Markets plans to open its fifth Mississippi store in Biloxi. CEO Donny Rouse said Friday that the company has agreed to lease space at 2348 Pass Road at the corner of Popps Ferry Road, site of the former Winn-Dixie. The 60,000 square feet of space will undergo a comprehensive...
WLOX
Hundreds brave frigid temps for annual Casino Bridge Run
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Hundreds of runners gathered at Margaritaville Saturday morning for the 8th annual Casino Bridge Run. The 5k and 10k races started at the Margaritaville Resort. The first race was the 10k at 7:30 a.m. “I always start out way too fast and then end up tanking...
wxxv25.com
Celebrating the Lunar New Year and ushering in new beginnings, good luck, and health
The Vietnamese Martyrs Church in Biloxi celebrated Lunar New Year earlier today. The first new moon of the 2023 calendar is here and that’s a whole lot to celebrate! Hundreds of people filled the streets and tents near the Vietnamese Martyrs Catholic Church to celebrate the Lunar New Year.
wxxv25.com
Bishop Kihneman visits St. Patrick High School
Today, Bishop Kihneman of the Diocese of Biloxi paid a visit to St. Patrick High School. The bishop speaks at each of the Catholic schools in the Diocese of Biloxi annually and this is his sixth year. This year’s theme is ‘the love of Christ.’ His talk focused on how...
wxxv25.com
Eight people detained in Louisiana as part of Gulfport investigation at Grace Temple Baptist Church
Gonzales Police have arrested eight people as part of the investigation into a victim being shot near Grace Temple Baptist Church on Thursday. Gulfport investigators headed to Gonzales to assist in the investigation there. The department said in a press release that it was contacted by Gulfport Police about 5...
WLOX
Dr. Phillip Levin talks about medical marijuana in Mississippi
wxxv25.com
DEA searches Biloxi Councilman Robert Deming’s home, businesses
The Drug Enforcement Administration and local law enforcement agents were at the house of Biloxi City Councilman Robert Deming this morning. The DEA served several search warrants along the Gulf Coast including Deming’s residence and the locations of his businesses the Candy and Kratom Shop. The warrant was put into action in attempts to gather type of evidence that may support the multiple complaints that have been made on a product sold at the business.
U.S. Congress honors killed coastal Mississippi officers
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKRG) – A pair of killed Bay St. Louis officers were honored by Mississippi’s Congressional Delegation on Friday, Jan. 27. Bay St. Louis Police Sgt. Steven Robin and officer Branden Estorffe were killed early Dec. 14 while responding to a call for a welfare check at a Motel 6. House Resolution 63, introduced […]
WLOX
Pascagoula woman beats cervical cancer, encourages others to get frequent checkups
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Each year, more than 13,000 women in the United States are diagnosed with cervical cancer. In the state of Mississippi, an average of 149 new cases are detected annually, according to The Mississippi State Department of Health. While the numbers are staggering, the disease is preventable.
wxxv25.com
‘Matt Haley for Harrison County Sheriff’ Kickoff Campaign
Captain Matt Haley has officially kicked off his campaign for Harrison County sheriff. Dozens of people showed up to the White Barn in Saucier to show their support for Matt Haley, who is running for sheriff. A box was set up at the front of the barn for people to...
wxxv25.com
Update on victims in Gulfport apartment fire
New details released on the condition of three of the victims in yesterday’s apartment fire. The mother and child who were in critical condition are showing signs of improvement. One point of clarification, we’ve been told it was the four-year-old child who was airlifted to New Orleans in critical condition, not the two-year-old as previously reported.
WLOX
Saucier man, 7 others, arrested in connection to retired officer found shot in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A retired law enforcement officer found shot near a Gulfport church Thursday afternoon had been reported missing from Vicksburg. And a Saucier man is among those charged in connection with the case. Now investigators in two states are trying to piece together what happened and how...
wxxv25.com
City of Gulfport considering amendments in medical marijuana dispensary ordinance
As medical marijuana dispensaries across the Coast will receive products in the coming days, Roots Remedy, a medical marijuana company owning property on 31st Avenue in Gulfport, hopes one day they will too. Because of the city’s current dispensary zoning ordinance, their building sits vacant. Today, during the city planning...
WLBT
Former Warren County officer abducted, later found shot and bound on Coast
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple agencies are working together to determine how a retired law enforcement officer from Warren County ended up shot near a church on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The incident spans multiple cities and two states and includes a home invasion and struggle, a police chase,...
wxxv25.com
Investigation continues in deadly fire at William Bell Apartment Complex in Gulfport
The Gulfport Fire Department is still investigating the early Wednesday morning fire at the William Bell apartment complex. Gulfport Fire Chief Billy Kelley said the fire started in the kitchen. The flames first appeared on the stove-top before engulfing the second floor, leaving six-year-old Vashun Viverette and four-day-old Kakashi Aubrey dead and six others hurt.
theadvocate.com
Air Force Thunderbirds will dazzle over Biloxi in 2023. What to know about the air show.
Who needs to watch "Top Gun" at home when you can hang out in Biloxi this spring and watch real-life pilots do air tricks in the sky?. The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are set to return to Biloxi this spring for a two-day air show, according to their updated 2023 schedule. It’s set for April 29-30 and will presumably be at Keesler Air Force Base.
Mississippi police: Vicksburg resident discovered bound, shot multiple times in Gulf Coast church parking lot
The Gulfport Police Department shared more information Friday afternoon about the shooting of Vicksburg and Lake Providence, La. resident Mike Ouzts, who was discovered shot and injured in a Gulfport church parking lot. The timeline of events according to the release is as follows:. On Jan. 26 at approximately 2:14...
