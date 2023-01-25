ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wxxv25.com

Jubilee Havens hosts ‘A Night in her Shoes’

Jubilee Havens is hosting a sit-down dinner Saturday as a part of Human Trafficking Awareness Month. “A Night in her Shoes’ will feature a three-course meal and live music. Author Johnnie Bernhard will be the guest speaker for the night. She’ll be talking about her book ‘Hannah and Ariela,’...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

How to help the homeless in South Mississippi

Family speaks out following fatal Gulfport fire that killed two children. The family of two children who died in a fire at William Bell Apartments in Gulfport are sharing new details on how those who were hospitalized are doing. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Friday, the George County School District...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Rouses Markets to open fifth Mississippi store in Biloxi

Rouses Markets plans to open its fifth Mississippi store in Biloxi. CEO Donny Rouse said Friday that the company has agreed to lease space at 2348 Pass Road at the corner of Popps Ferry Road, site of the former Winn-Dixie. The 60,000 square feet of space will undergo a comprehensive...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Hundreds brave frigid temps for annual Casino Bridge Run

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Hundreds of runners gathered at Margaritaville Saturday morning for the 8th annual Casino Bridge Run. The 5k and 10k races started at the Margaritaville Resort. The first race was the 10k at 7:30 a.m. “I always start out way too fast and then end up tanking...
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Bishop Kihneman visits St. Patrick High School

Today, Bishop Kihneman of the Diocese of Biloxi paid a visit to St. Patrick High School. The bishop speaks at each of the Catholic schools in the Diocese of Biloxi annually and this is his sixth year. This year’s theme is ‘the love of Christ.’ His talk focused on how...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Dr. Phillip Levin talks about medical marijuana in Mississippi

Family speaks out following fatal Gulfport fire that killed two children. The family of two children who died in a fire at William Bell Apartments in Gulfport are sharing new details on how those who were hospitalized are doing. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Friday, the George County School District...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

DEA searches Biloxi Councilman Robert Deming’s home, businesses

The Drug Enforcement Administration and local law enforcement agents were at the house of Biloxi City Councilman Robert Deming this morning. The DEA served several search warrants along the Gulf Coast including Deming’s residence and the locations of his businesses the Candy and Kratom Shop. The warrant was put into action in attempts to gather type of evidence that may support the multiple complaints that have been made on a product sold at the business.
BILOXI, MS
WKRG News 5

U.S. Congress honors killed coastal Mississippi officers

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKRG) – A pair of killed Bay St. Louis officers were honored by Mississippi’s Congressional Delegation on Friday, Jan. 27. Bay St. Louis Police Sgt. Steven Robin and officer Branden Estorffe were killed early Dec. 14 while responding to a call for a welfare check at a Motel 6. House Resolution 63, introduced […]
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
wxxv25.com

Update on victims in Gulfport apartment fire

New details released on the condition of three of the victims in yesterday’s apartment fire. The mother and child who were in critical condition are showing signs of improvement. One point of clarification, we’ve been told it was the four-year-old child who was airlifted to New Orleans in critical condition, not the two-year-old as previously reported.
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Investigation continues in deadly fire at William Bell Apartment Complex in Gulfport

The Gulfport Fire Department is still investigating the early Wednesday morning fire at the William Bell apartment complex. Gulfport Fire Chief Billy Kelley said the fire started in the kitchen. The flames first appeared on the stove-top before engulfing the second floor, leaving six-year-old Vashun Viverette and four-day-old Kakashi Aubrey dead and six others hurt.
GULFPORT, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy