The Change Club project has relaunched and offers Littlefield residents an opportunity to earn money, receive funds for a community project, and potentially improve their health! We are looking for residents in Littlefield to help us evaluate the project by participating in the activities described below. Evaluation activities include completing an online survey. In the online survey, we will ask that you provide body measurements including height, weight, and waist circumference. You will be asked to provide information now (baseline), in approximately 12 months, 24 months, and 36 months. You will be compensated $75 gift card to Amazon for each timepoint where complete information is provided. Over the duration of the project, you can earn up to $375.

LITTLEFIELD, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO