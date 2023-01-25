Eric Simon (“Let’s be practical about the entrance”) lays out the alternatives with the Castle Creek Bridge but makes the wrong choice. The city freely admits that its straight-shot proposal would not improve traffic flow. It should also be conceded that the p.m. rush hour would be worse due to shifting the traffic light from Cemetery Lane to 7th and Main. Indeed, it is billed as an infrastructure improvement and not a traffic-management solution.

ASPEN, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO