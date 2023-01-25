ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crested Butte, CO

The Denver Gazette

27-year-old youth mentor dies off jump at Aspen Snowmass

A 27-year-old skier died at Aspen Snowmass Ski Resort in a single-skier accident Thursday, according to a Pitkin County Coroner's Office news release. Tyler James Updegraff, 27, of Silverthorne, suffered an undisclosed injury on the first jump feature at Little Makuna Park in the Aspen Snowmass ski area. His cause of death is under medical review, but the coroner's office declared the manner of death accidental.
SILVERTHORNE, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

UPDATE: I-70 reopens through Glenwood Canyon

UPDATE 12:52 P.M. FRIDAY, JAN. 27: Interestate 70 is now open through Glenwood Canyon. Interstate 70 is closed eastbound at the Glenwood Springs exit through Glenwood Canyon for a wreck, a Garfield County alert states. There is currently no estimate for when the road might reopen. Support Local Journalism. Readers...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Tell Polis to stop the oil train

Cathy Blaser’s recent letter described the tragedy of the latest Keystone Pipeline spill in Kansas where a break in the pipeline spilled heavy, dirty, oily crude into a water supply. Her description of that oil is correct —- it does not float, it sinks. This is the same oil that will be carried from the Uinta Basin in Utah alongside the Colorado River from our state’s border with Utah through Glenwood Canyon and on toward and beyond the Moffat Tunnel.
COLORADO STATE
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Roaring Fork Valley schools reopened after general threats made, suspect in custody

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with the latest information from law enforcement, judicial and school officials. Schools up and down the Roaring Fork Valley were reopened Wednesday morning following a valley-wide “Secure” lockout due to online threats made by a suspect against Summit County schools, but who has local connections and was located in the valley.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
nbc11news.com

GRAPHIC: More details emerge in Sherwood Drive murder case

MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - New information on the ongoing Sherwood Drive homicide investigation in Montrose paints a clearer picture of what happened the night of January 23 that left 59-year-old David Lofley dead, and 26-year-old Elijah Johnson jailed and charged with murder. Arrest documents characterize Lofley and his girlfriend as...
MONTROSE, CO
Aspen Daily News

Aspen School District issues statement on ‘threatening message’

Aspen School District Superintendent David Baugh released a statement on Friday concerning a Thursday incident at the school regarding a “threatening message” that was written on a bathroom wall at the elementary school. “Yesterday after school we became aware that a threatening message was written on the wall...
ASPEN, CO

