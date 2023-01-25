Just when we thought Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s relationship couldn’t get any more confusing, the tumultuous couple throws a curve ball our way. Less than a week ago, they told the world they were done for good. At the time, the California-born rapper was celebrating his 26th birthday, and the Baltimore native revealed to the world that she’s pregnant. Her beau was quick to deny paternity and accuse her of sleeping with nearly a dozen men in the last year, but she remains confident in her abilities to become a mother.

