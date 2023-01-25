Read full article on original website
Lorenzo vs. Crosbyton game ends in brawl caught on video
UPDATE, Jan. 27: The UIL District Executive Committee has suspended the Lorenzo and Crosbyton basketball teams for one game after a basketball game Wednesday night ended in a “bench clearing fight” on the court. Both schools were scheduled to play tonight. Lorenzo was set to play at Borden...
Did A Crosby County H.S. Basketball Game Become A Big Brawl?
It seems that with the recent snow people might have gotten a bit angry that they had to drive on icy roads to work which could be the reason a local high school basketball game almost turned into Mortal Kombat 2023. KAMC news reported that a basketball game, hosted by...
How Hot Is the Seat Under Mark Adams at Texas Tech?
It’s eight straight Big 12 losses for Texas Tech after falling to West Virginia 76-61 on Wednesday. So how long will Mark Adams have his job? Doug Gottlieb and Jeff Goodman debate on Inside College Hoops.
'It was tremendous': Midland church's mission to support Uvalde blossoms into one giant celebration
SAN ANTONIO — Two Texas communities nearly 300 miles apart united as one. Parishioners at a Catholic church in West Texas had it in their hearts to support Uvalde following the tragedy at Robb Elementary School. "Their child got stolen from them, never to see again. I could feel...
Weather related announcements for Wednesday, January 25
LUBBOCK, Texas — The following are weather related announcements we have received for Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Lubbock ISD said: Classes are on a two-hour delay … Wednesday, January 25 due to the increased likelihood of icy roadways, parking lots, and sidewalks on our campuses. School start times will be adjusted as follows: elementary schools will begin at 9:45 a.m., middle schools will begin at 10:20 a.m., and high schools will begin at 10:15 a.m. Buses will run on a two-hour delay schedule.
Assault charges possible after scuffle at Crosbyton v. Lorenzo basketball game
A confrontation during the Crosbyton vs. Lorenzo boys basketball game Wednesday night was under investigation, Sheriff Ethan Villanueva said.
Winter weather set to begin Monday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As we move into the weekend it will be warm, but just for one day. Saturday will be breezy, mostly sunny, and warm with highs in the 50s and 60s over the South Plains. However, early Sunday morning a strong cold front will move into the region and keep afternoon temperatures in the 30s and 40s, except for the southwest communities where some 50s may hold on through the day.
Shelby Mac Leaving KAMC: Where Is the Lubbock Meteorologist Going?
Shelby Mac has been responsible for bringing all the latest daily weather updates to Lubbock residents. And she has done an excellent job considering the difficulty of the task. But now, Shelby Mac announced she is leaving KAMC News in January 2023 for an exciting opportunity. The news naturally surprised her viewers, who now want to know if she will remain in Lubbock. Here’s what the meteorologist said about her departure from KAMC News.
Destiny Returns to Wolfforth
A version of this story ran in the January / February 2023 issue. Articles must link back to the original article and contain the following attribution at the top of the story:. This article was originally published by the Texas Observer, a nonprofit investigative news outlet. Sign up for their...
One dead after crash in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash on January 26 in Midland at around 10:47 p.m. The crash occurred on the westbound entrance ramp of Loop 250 west of Midland Drive. 37-year-old Jesus Romo Jr. of Midland was pronounced dead at the scene. The...
Portales student airlifted to Lubbock hospital after school bus crash involving 18-wheeler
PORTALES, New Mexico (KVII) — A Portales Municipal Schools student was airlifted to a hospital in Lubbock after a school bus crash involving an 18-wheeler. According to Superintendent Johnnie Cain, the bus full of students collided with an 18-wheeler Wednesday morning on SR 236, also known as Bethel Highway, at South Roosevelt Road T.
Warming before the next cold front
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A slow warming trend is underway around the South Plains. While mornings will continue cold, each of the the next several afternoons will be a little warmer than the previous day. Temperatures will climb to near seasonal averages Saturday before the next cold front arrives. With...
West Lubbock home evacuated due to gas leak
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Fire Rescue is responding to a gas leak in west Lubbock where one home has been evacuated. Emergency crews responded to calls of a cut gas line near 27th Street and Upland Avenue. Authorities stated a contractor cut a 2 inch or 3 inch...
16-Year-old arrested in connection to Midland murder
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to Midland Police Department, a 16-year-old is in custody after being arrested in connection with a murder in Midland on Nov. 30, 2022. The U.S. Marshals Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force which consists of law enforcement officials from the Midland County Sheriff’s Office, Midland Fire Department’s Fire Marshall’s Office, TXDPS CID, and the Ector County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest on Thursday in South Midland around 6:15 pm.
Police investigating South Lubbock shooting that left one injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are investigating a shooting in South Lubbock Thursday morning that left one person injured. At 7:30 a.m., officers were called to reports of a man with a gunshot wound near 60th and Ave. T. Police say the man was taken to UMC with moderate injuries.
South Lubbock flyover crash leaves one with moderate injuries Tuesday
LUBBOCK, Texas — According to a social media post from the Lubbock Police Department, a crash occurred on the flyover from South Loop 289 to north Interstate 27, just after 8:00 a.m. According to LPD, one person was sent to University Medical Center with moderate injuries. LPD asked drivers...
Man in Lubbock suffers gunshot wound Thursday morning, according to LPD
LUBBOCK, Texas — Officers responded to reports of a man with a gunshot wound near 60th Street and Avenue T. at 7:29 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the man had moderate injuries and police were continuing to investigate. This story is developing. Check EverythingLubbock.com for more updates.
2nd arrest, suspects threatened to ‘keep it gangsta’ at Lubbock smoke shop: LPD report
Elijah Jimenez, 19, has been arrested for his involvement in an armed robbery at Smokehead Shop in January 2022 in Lubbock, Texas.
‘It can create a dangerous situation’: Sledding in West Texas means you have to keep precautions in mind
Snowing accidents aren't seen often, but when they do happen, they can be devastating.
TRAFFIC ALERT: All-way stop at Wall St. and Andrews Hwy.
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Midland reports an all-way stop will be used at the intersection of Wall St. and Andrews Hwy on January 26, 2023. A contractor working for the City plans to install a new signal pole at the intersection. The work will last most of...
