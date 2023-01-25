Read full article on original website
How to fix the Can’t Sprint bug in Dead Space remake
Despite its revamped graphics and gameplay, those diving into the remake of Dead Space may still witness a few strange bugs that dampen the experience. Amongst these, many have already discovered that the game often halts Isaac Clarke from sprinting, ultimately making him vulnerable to the horror title’s herds of Necromorph enemies. As frustrating as this can be, one method can quickly evaporate this glitch for good. Here’s how to fix the sprinting bug in the Dead Space remake.
Pokemon SV player beats impossible odds with insane shiny hatching chain
If there’s an indicator that today is your lucky day, this is probably one of the top ones as a Reddit user just posted that he hatched three shiny Fuecocos in a row. A post in r/ShinyPokemon, a pretty self-explanatory subreddit, is currently piquing the interest of its members as a redditor just claimed that they have hatched three shiny Fuecocos in a row.
Call of Duty: MW2, Warzone 2 kicks off double XP weekend for what was supposed to be the end of season one
Double XP weekend is now live in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 on what was supposed to be the final weekend of season one. Activision routinely runs double XP weekends on the final weekend before a new season drops, and season one was originally slated to end on Feb. 1. But with a massive list of bug fixes and quality-of-life changes on the way, season two got delayed.
Is Hitman 3 down? How to check Hitman server status
Hitman 3 is an online-only game, meaning that players need an internet connection to play most of the content, and the servers need to be online for players to access it. At times, developer IO Interactive takes the servers down for maintenance ahead of big updates. This guide covers any server maintenance that we’re aware of and explains how to check the server status yourself if there doesn’t seem to be any official maintenance.
Warzone 2 Armor Plate Changes for Season 2
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Season 2's armor plate changes will bring new adjustments to movement and looting. Infinity Ward and Raven Software outlined the path to Season 2 in an extensive article. Players can expect many changes coming to the Battle Royale on Feb. 15. Unlike the original Warzone,...
