Despite its revamped graphics and gameplay, those diving into the remake of Dead Space may still witness a few strange bugs that dampen the experience. Amongst these, many have already discovered that the game often halts Isaac Clarke from sprinting, ultimately making him vulnerable to the horror title’s herds of Necromorph enemies. As frustrating as this can be, one method can quickly evaporate this glitch for good. Here’s how to fix the sprinting bug in the Dead Space remake.

6 HOURS AGO