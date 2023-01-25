Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Almada relishes World Cup win, looks forward to MLS season
First, he cried with joy and shared the news with his family. Then, Thiago Almada needed to catch a plane. Quickly. The Atlanta United midfielder was called up to Argentina's World Cup squad as an injury replacement mere days before the team's opening game.
msn.com
FaZe Clan in discussions to sign former TSM VALORANT star
FaZe Clan is pursuing former TSM player Daniel “Rossy” Abedrabbo in an attempt to complete its VALORANT roster ahead of the start of the North America Challengers league, multiple sources tell Dot Esports. Rossy, considered one of the best players during his run with The Nation in the...
Comments / 0