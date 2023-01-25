Read full article on original website
Aaron Rodgers One Step Closer To Playing the Bills Twice a Year
The NFL still has to get through the AFC and NFC Championship games, along with the Pro Bowl skills challenge and of course, the Super Bowl. However, the NFL off-season moves are already starting fast and furious. The Bills fired safeties coach Jim Salgado on Thursday, while the head coaching...
Commanders, Ravens interested in Eric Bieniemy for OC
A key talking point each January, Eric Bieniemy‘s head coaching candidacy has tapered off in recent years. Despite Matt Nagy and Doug Pederson landing HC jobs from Andy Reid‘s Chiefs staff, Bieniemy has been stuck at the coordinator level. Only one team — the Colts — has interviewed him for its HC post this year.
Jets hire ex-head coach as new offensive coordinator
The New York Jets have hired a new offensive coordinator, and those who watched Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos this season will probably not be that thrilled with the decision. The Jets announced on Thursday that they have named Nathaniel Hackett their next offensive coordinator. Hackett was most recently the head coach of the... The post Jets hire ex-head coach as new offensive coordinator appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bill Parcells Has Honest Comment About Dolphins Quarterback Situation
Hall of Fame head coach Bill Parcells recently offered his thoughts on the Dolphins. Let's just say he's a bit concerned about their quarterback situation. Parcells thought Tua Tagovailoa looked good "from time to time" this season. The issue, however, is that he has been unable to stay ...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Jim Irsay's No. 1 Candidate
Jim Irsay is sticking with interim head coach Jeff Saturday as his No. 1 pick to retain the full-time position, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz. Irsay's preference reportedly comes despite disagreement from other executives within the Colts' front office. "Saturday, I’m told, presented his staff ...
Cowboys Letting Go Of Four More Assistant Coaches Including OL Coach Joe Philbin
In addition to moving on from LB coach George Edwards and RB coach Skip Peete, the Cowboys will not be bringing back OL coach Joe Philbin, assistant DL coach Leon Lett and assistant HC Rob Davis, per Clarence Hill. Todd Archer adds offensive assistant Kyle Valero will not return. Philbin,...
Panthers hire former Colts head coach Frank Reich
The former Colts head coach has quickly found a new NFL home to lead the Carolina Panthers.
The next Colts coach
Colts nation is still waiting to find out who the next head coach will be.
Cowboys Coach McCarthy Reacts to Quinn, Kellen News
The Dallas Cowboys are at a crossroads of sorts entering this offseason, and changes are already being made to the coaching staff. But one move on Thursday is a massive positive, as defensive coordinator Dan Quinn told CowboysSI.com that he is for a second straight season pulling himself out of the head coaching carousel and is staying with the Cowboys as their defensive coordinator for the 2023 season.
The perfect candidate for the Vikings’ DC job just became available
The Minnesota Vikings are off and running in its search to find its next defensive coordinator. While Minnesota works to sift through current candidates, the perfect option just became available. On Thursday, the Carolina Panthers announced the hire of Frank Reich as its head coach. Reich previously served as the...
Panthers' Second Choice For Head Coaching Job Reportedly Revealed
The Carolina Panthers have made the first hire of the 2023 NFL coaching cycle, tabbing former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich to take over for the fired Matt Rhule. Reich, who was fired himself nine games into his fifth season in Indianapolis, brings head coaching experience to the job, ...
Sean Payton Arizona Cardinals coach speculation swirls after interview with NFL team
Former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton reportedly spent a lot of time at the Arizona Cardinals' headquarters in Tempe on Thursday, interviewing for the NFL franchise's head coaching position. Could he get it? The current Fox Sports NFL analyst reportedly met with Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill and GM Monti Ossenfort during his visit. ...
NFL Head Coach May Sit Out 2023 Season
The past weeks have been full of rumors about what the next step will be in the legendary career of National Football League coach Sean Payton. He has been sitting down for interviews and has either interviewed or is scheduled to interview, with four of the five NFL teams with coaching vacancies, according to reporting in Sporting News.
Jets hire Nathaniel Hackett as offensive coordinator
The Jets have their man to run the offense in 2023. The team announced they have hired former Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett as their new offsite coordinator. Hackett reunites with head coach Robert Saleh. The two worked together in Jacksonville from 2014 to 2016 while Saleh was the linebackers coach for the Jaguars and Hackett coached quarterbacks and eventually became offensive coordinator.
Look: Employment Lawyers Furious With NFL Coaching Hire
The Carolina Panthers hired their new full-time head coach on Thursday afternoon. They officially hired former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich as he's returning to the Panthers after playing for them during the 1995 season. He was hired over Steve Wilks, who was the interim head ...
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Joe Judge Announcement
This year's East-West Shrine Bowl will be coached by the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons. The Patriots have finalized their coaching staff for this year's game. The staff does not include several key coaches — most notably Joe Judge and Matt Patricia. New England hired Bill O'Brien as its ...
AFC Notes: Bills, Chiefs, Ravens
Bills GM Brandon Beane said that their loss in the Divisional Round showed that they need improvements on the offensive and defensive lines. “Up front we didn’t get it done on either side of the ball, and that starts with me,” Beane said, via ProFootballTalk. Beane said they...
