Manchester United vs. Reading result, highlights as Casemiro shines in FA Cup win
A Brazilian masterclass from Casemiro, Antony and substitute Fred sent Manchester United on their way to a convincing 3-1 win over Reading and a spot in the fifth round of the FA Cup. Two goals from Casemiro in the space of four second-half minutes put them on their way before...
Man City vs. Arsenal final score, result, highlights and analysis as Ake gives Guardiola's men FA Cup win
ETIHAD STADIUM, MANCHESTER — Nathan Ake was Manchester City’s unlikely hero as he snatched a 1-0 win for Pep Guardiola’s side against Premier League leaders Arsenal in the fourth round of the FA Cup. Mikel Arteta's side, who are five points clear of champions City at the...
Chelsea brings in Gusto from Lyon as 16th signing of new era
Chelsea has completed its 16th signing in two transfer windows since the club came under new ownership by bringing in France under-21 right back Malo Gusto from Lyon
Look: Tennis Star Asked To Remove Her Shirt Before Australian Open Match
Earlier this week, Victoria Azarenka fell in the semifinals of the Australian Open - but not before a bizarre incident happened. Azarenka fell to reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina by a final score of 7-6, 6-3. Before the match, though, she walked onto Rod Laver Arena wearing a Paris Saint ...
Australian Open 2023: Aryna Sabalenka powers past Elena Rybakina to win first Grand Slam title
In a match that was all about power and strength, Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus triumphed to win the 2023 Australian Open and take home her first Grand Slam trophy. She rallied to beat Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in an epic 2-hour, 28-minute battle. Sabalenka double-faulted to start the...
Pokemon SV player beats impossible odds with insane shiny hatching chain
If there’s an indicator that today is your lucky day, this is probably one of the top ones as a Reddit user just posted that he hatched three shiny Fuecocos in a row. A post in r/ShinyPokemon, a pretty self-explanatory subreddit, is currently piquing the interest of its members as a redditor just claimed that they have hatched three shiny Fuecocos in a row.
