On January 6th, first grade teacher Abby Zwerner was interrupted mid lesson after being shot by one of her students in Newport News, Virginia. Though this situation is rare, school violence continues to hit new highs despite school administration’s efforts to minimize, and ultimately, prevent it. Despite the many new initiatives being introduced, such as the “see something, say something” movement across schools following the horrors that happened at Sandy Hook, bullying, verbal and physical violence, as well as cyberbullying are continuing to persist, affecting the student body, teachers, and school administration.

NEWPORT NEWS, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO