fox29.com

Virginia school principal, assistant principal depart after 6-year-old shoots teacher

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - The shooting of a teacher by a six-year-old student in Virginia continues to shake up the school district with further leadership and staff changes. The Newport News School Board voted 5-1 to remove Superintendent George Parker III from his position following the January 6 shooting of Abigail Zwerner, 25, by one of her own students. The shooting earlier this month, along with 2021 shootings at Heritage and Menchville high schools, have teachers, parents and community members outraged.
americanmilitarynews.com

Leadership at Virginia school ‘failed to act’ after 3 warnings boy had gun on day of shooting, attorney says

Richneck Elementary School teacher Abigail Zwerner intends to file a lawsuit against the Newport News school division after school administrators “failed to act” before she was shot by her 6-year-old student, according to Zwerner’s attorney. Diane Toscano, speaking at a news conference in Newport News on Wednesday,...
cvhsnews.org

Six-year-old student shoots teacher, raises concerns about increasing school violence

On January 6th, first grade teacher Abby Zwerner was interrupted mid lesson after being shot by one of her students in Newport News, Virginia. Though this situation is rare, school violence continues to hit new highs despite school administration’s efforts to minimize, and ultimately, prevent it. Despite the many new initiatives being introduced, such as the “see something, say something” movement across schools following the horrors that happened at Sandy Hook, bullying, verbal and physical violence, as well as cyberbullying are continuing to persist, affecting the student body, teachers, and school administration.
WAVY News 10

Lawyer for Richneck Elementary teacher shot by student announces lawsuit

Lawyer for Richneck Elementary teacher shot by student …. NN School Board member speaks out against superintendent …. Newport News School Board member Gary Hunter speaks out after he was the lone vote against a separation agreement and severance for Superintendent Dr. George Parker III. New details in shooting involving...
The Associated Press

Virginia teacher shot by student to sue school district

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — A Virginia teacher who was shot by a 6-year-old student during class will sue the school district, the teacher’s attorney announced Wednesday. Diane Toscano, a lawyer for Abigail Zwerner, said Wednesday that on the day of the shooting, concerned teachers and employees warned administrators three times that the boy had a gun on him and was threatening other students, “but the administration could not be bothered.”
