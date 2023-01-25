Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in ChesapeakeTed RiversChesapeake, VA
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Our 8 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in VirginiaEast Coast TravelerVirginia Beach, VA
Enhance school security: How metal detectors, CCTV cameras, and staff training can help keep students and faculty safeEdy ZooNewport News, VA
Six year-old Newport News student shines the light on aggressive behavior from students in Virginia schoolsCheryl E PrestonNewport News, VA
Related
fox29.com
Virginia school principal, assistant principal depart after 6-year-old shoots teacher
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - The shooting of a teacher by a six-year-old student in Virginia continues to shake up the school district with further leadership and staff changes. The Newport News School Board voted 5-1 to remove Superintendent George Parker III from his position following the January 6 shooting of Abigail Zwerner, 25, by one of her own students. The shooting earlier this month, along with 2021 shootings at Heritage and Menchville high schools, have teachers, parents and community members outraged.
What vital steps child experts say parents should take before returning to Richneck Elementary School
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The tragic shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News is heavy enough to weigh on the minds of the community, let alone on the minds of young students. Three weeks after Newport News police say a 6-year-old intentionally shot his teacher Abby Zwerner, students...
What we know about the Richneck Elementary School shooting
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News community continues to grapple with the shooting of a Richneck Elementary School teacher, a tragedy that has raised questions on school safety, administrative actions and how a child got his hands on a gun. The shooting happened on Jan. 6 inside a...
americanmilitarynews.com
Leadership at Virginia school ‘failed to act’ after 3 warnings boy had gun on day of shooting, attorney says
Richneck Elementary School teacher Abigail Zwerner intends to file a lawsuit against the Newport News school division after school administrators “failed to act” before she was shot by her 6-year-old student, according to Zwerner’s attorney. Diane Toscano, speaking at a news conference in Newport News on Wednesday,...
Staff shakeup in Virginia school district where first-grader shot teacher
The fallout from the shooting of a teacher by a 6-year-old student in Virginia has prompted a staff shakeup in the Newport News school district.
Richneck Elementary School assistant principal resigns
Richneck Elementary School's Assistant Principal Dr. Ebony Parker has resigned, according to school spokesperson Michelle Price.
Did school give kid who shot teacher proper services? Edu. advocate says 'no'
A Central Virginia special education advocate said it would be "highly inappropriate" for a parent to attend school daily with their special needs child.
Virginia Beach teacher arrested for disturbing the peace
A Virginia Beach Public Schools spokesperson told 10 On Your Side that the teacher is a Technology Education teacher at Corporate Landing Middle School and that he is currently on administrative leave.
cvhsnews.org
Six-year-old student shoots teacher, raises concerns about increasing school violence
On January 6th, first grade teacher Abby Zwerner was interrupted mid lesson after being shot by one of her students in Newport News, Virginia. Though this situation is rare, school violence continues to hit new highs despite school administration’s efforts to minimize, and ultimately, prevent it. Despite the many new initiatives being introduced, such as the “see something, say something” movement across schools following the horrors that happened at Sandy Hook, bullying, verbal and physical violence, as well as cyberbullying are continuing to persist, affecting the student body, teachers, and school administration.
Parent of Menchville High shooting victim speaks after terse remark by school board member
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The father of the Newport News student shot and killed at Menchville High School in 2021 spoke exclusively with 13News Now for an opportunity to make remarks following an interaction with school board member Gary Hunter at the latest special-called school board meeting. It was...
WAVY News 10
Lawyer for Richneck Elementary teacher shot by student announces lawsuit
Lawyer for Richneck Elementary teacher shot by student …. NN School Board member speaks out against superintendent …. Newport News School Board member Gary Hunter speaks out after he was the lone vote against a separation agreement and severance for Superintendent Dr. George Parker III. New details in shooting involving...
VB teacher arrested for allegedly making threats against middle school
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A middle school teacher is behind bars for allegedly making threats against the school. Virginia Beach police arrested 61-year-old John Dupont Thursday night, and a judge arraigned him in court Friday afternoon. He's charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct. A spokesperson for Virginia Beach City Public...
Virginia teacher shot by student to sue school district
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — A Virginia teacher who was shot by a 6-year-old student during class will sue the school district, the teacher’s attorney announced Wednesday. Diane Toscano, a lawyer for Abigail Zwerner, said Wednesday that on the day of the shooting, concerned teachers and employees warned administrators three times that the boy had a gun on him and was threatening other students, “but the administration could not be bothered.”
MAKING A MARK: Group clothes community in change in honor of late friend
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — This is the story of a team strengthened through tragedy. "There's nothing bigger than the team or greater than the team. Teamwork makes the dream work," said David Leader, who lost one of his best friends, Cordaro Simpkins, in 2011. "He would make sure his...
WAVY News 10
Ocean View area shootings raise concerns
Norfolk Police are investigating a pair of shootings in the same block in the Ocean View area of Norfolk, and neighbors in the area are concerned. Norfolk Police are investigating a pair of shootings in the same block in the Ocean View area of Norfolk, and neighbors in the area are concerned.
MISSING: VBPD searches for teenager last seen leaving home for school event
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department said it is looking for a teenage girl who was last seen on January 18. Chanetta Chavez, 15, was last seen leaving her home on January 18 to head to an ROTC event at her high school. Police didn't specify which school.
Bethel High School student arrested for making threats: Police
The student has been charged and arrested after the Hampton Police Department was told that he allegedly had a bullet on school grounds, according to police.
WAVY News 10
10 On Your Side Success: Chesapeake military family gets home makeover, thanks to army of donor agencies and volunteers
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Victoria and Chris Bullard can finally call their house in Deep Creek a home, almost a year after 10 On Your Side’s initial coverage of their problems. The floors were falling in shortly after they bought the home on Misty Hollow Court, and then...
peninsulachronicle.com
Williamsburg Chauffeur Service Revs Up For The Future With New Location
JAMES CITY-Established in June 2008, Williamsburg Chauffeur Service is a family-owned business that provides first class chauffeur services including airport transportation and limousine service in Williamsburg, Richmond, Newport News, Hampton, Yorktown, Gloucester, Suffolk, West Point, New Kent, Smithfield, Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Lancaster County, and James City County. The company purchased...
Lawyer for Richneck teacher shot by student to make first public remarks since shooting
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The lawyer representing Abby Zwerner, the Richneck Elementary teacher shot by a 6-year-old student, will make public remarks on Wednesday morning. It will be her first since the January 6 school shooting. Trial lawyer Diane Toscano is expected to discuss Zwerner's recovery, new information about...
13News Now
Norfolk, VA
34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Norfolk local newshttps://www.13newsnow.com/
Comments / 0