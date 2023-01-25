ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howell, NJ

Jersey Shore Man Charged In Fatal Crash

By Alyssa Riccardi
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3COFIz_0kRNq3a500
File Photo

HOWELL – As a result of driving under the influence, a Howell Township man has been charged for killing a woman in a serious car crash, authorities said.

Walter Decanio, 59, has been charged with first-degree Aggravated Manslaughter while Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and second-degree Vehicular Homicide in connection to the death of a 22-year-old female resident of Monroe Township.

The crash occurred on February 13, 2022, around 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. Route 9 and County Route 520/Newman Springs Road in the Morganville section of Marlboro.

According to police, Decanio was driving nearly 80 miles per hour and under the influence of alcohol. He was traveling southbound on U.S. Route 9 in a 2019 Cadillac XT5 crossover, when he collided with the side of the Nissan Altima as it passed through the intersection westbound on Route 520.

The woman in the Nissan sustained multiple severe injuries and was pronounced deceased a short while later. Decanio was uninjured, police said.

Decanio was also issued summonses for Failure to Observe a Traffic Control Device, Failure to Wear a Seat Belt, Speeding, Reckless Driving, and Operating a Vehicle while Under the Influence of Alcohol. He turned himself in to authorities without incident pending a first appearance to take place in Monmouth County Superior Court.

Decanio currently faces up to 20 years in state prison for his criminal charges.

Anyone with information about this incident is still being asked to contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Brian Boryszewski at 800-533-7443 or Marlboro Police Department Corporal David Ruditsky at 732-536-0100.

Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law.

