Tulsa, OK

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

tulsapeople.com

Tulsa Time Warp: Built by brothers

David R. Travis was the oldest of four brothers, all of whom immigrated to the United States with their parents in 1892. The brothers worked in the oil supply business, which ultimately brought them to Tulsa by 1914. David and his brother Sam both found success in Tulsa and soon...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Tulsa's 'Rosie the Riveter,' 100, Remembered As Generous With 'Infectious Energy'

The woman known as Tulsa's Rosie the Riveter has passed away. Marina Metevelis lived to be 100 and will be laid to rest on Friday. Instead of flowers, the family asks that people consider making a donation to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church or to the VFW post downtown, where Metevelis rarely missed an event, and touched so many lives.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa shop hosts adoption event with Skiatook animal rescue

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa shop partnered with a Skiatook animal rescue to host an adoption event on Saturday. The event took place at Magnolia Soap and Bath, near E. 15th St. and S. Peoria Ave. At the event, Magnolia Soap and Bath donated a portion of their sales...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Watch: Tulsa Dream Center Talks Importance Of Volunteer Work

The Tulsa Remote Program brings people from all over who now call Tulsa home. Many Tulsa Remote Program members get involved in the community once they arrive. On Wednesday, Jasmine Bell, who moved in from Southern California, and Tim Newton, the executive director of the Tulsa Dream Center, joined the show to talk about the importance of their volunteer work.
TULSA, OK
Justina Price

Forgotten Legacy Bruner Koweta Mission Cemetery

The small town of Coweta Oklahoma was established along the Arkansas River in Muskogee Creek Territory in 1840. In 1843 Minister Robert Loughridge received permission from the tribal council to come to the Muskogee territory to establish a Presbyterian Mission. He named the mission The Koweta Mission after what was then the Capital of the Muskogee Creek Nation.
COWETA, OK
tulsapeople.com

Booker T. hits big anniversary in 2023

Booker T. Washington High School is celebrating 110 years of unparalleled academic access for students. Opened by Ellis Walker Woods in 1913, BTW’s original four-room frame building was established to ensure Black children could receive an excellent education and make an impact on the world. Named one of the...
TULSA, OK
wanderingwheatleys.com

The 15 Best Things to Do in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Situated along the banks of the Arkansas River, Tulsa is a surprisingly dynamic city, offering everything from nature-filled outdoor attractions to art-filled museums. As Oklahoma‘s second-largest city, there are endless things to do in Tulsa. From incredible riverside parks featuring family-friendly attractions to music-centered museums highlighting Tulsa’s iconic musicians and farm-to-table restaurants serving up award-winning food, there’s a surprise around every corner in Tulsa!
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Get the Party Started with Bartlesville Mardi Gras 2023

There’s a new twist on a popular community party this February when Mardi Gras 2023 gets the good times rolling in Bartlesville. The 44th annual Bartlesville Mardi Gras party runs from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 at The Center (Bartlesville Community Center), 300 SE Adams Blvd. Admission is $40 per person, which includes hors d’oeurves, drinks, dancing and a silent auction. For reservations and tickets call 918-336-8275, visit Eventbrite.com, email marthastask@yahoo.com, or stop by 718 S. Johnstone Ave.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KRMG

Several Tulsa eateries on James Beard Awards semi-finalist list

TULSA, Okla. — The semi-finalists for the 2023 James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards were announced Wednesday with several Tulsa eateries making the list. The James Beard Awards, considered to be among the nation’s most prestigious honors, recognize exceptional talent in the culinary and food media industries. The...
TULSA, OK
tulsapeople.com

All lit up: Tulsa's stretch of Route 66 now features over 50 neon signs

Route 66 has attracted travelers from around the world in its near century of existence. Lately, those cruising through Tulsa’s 28-mile stretch of the Mother Road will notice a fresh glow of neon lights adorning local businesses. “We thought, ‘What’s a way we can impact the 28 miles of...
TULSA, OK
Ash Jurberg

The richest woman in Tulsa is giving away millions

This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
TULSA, OK
tulsapeople.com

Foodie finds: Some restaurants fly under the radar

These are the best-kept secrets of foodies, the restaurants that don’t always get the attention they deserve. It could be because they’re new or out of the way. Sometimes they don’t have a mainstream menu. But food lovers know a good thing when they taste it. We...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

The City Lights Village Project Aims To Provide Housing To Homeless

A Tulsa family wants to make a difference in the homeless community, so they donated a home. This is part of a program from a non-profit called "City Lights Foundation of Oklahoma", which provides housing and supportive services in a gated community. This is the first completed tiny home in...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Sapulpa Marine Corps JROTC Hosts Airgun Shooting Championship

The Sapulpa Marine Corps JROTC is hosting a prestigious high school air gun shooting event this week, and some of its members are participating too. It's Oklahoma's first civilian marksmanship program air rifle championship. The Sapulpa High School JROTC first shot Thursday at 6 a.m. but relays continued into Friday...
SAPULPA, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Police Chief Comments On Tyre Nichols Video Release

Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin voiced his support for Tyre Nichols' family after the release of the Memphis police video on Friday. In a letter posted online, he says the actions of the officers are "appalling and totally goes against all police training." Chief Franklin emphasizes that the actions of...
TULSA, OK

