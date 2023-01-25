ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB.com

1 dead, another critical after shooting in Baton Rouge

Video shows LSU student leaving bar night of crash; Reggie’s releases statement. Newly-obtained video shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving the Tigerland bar, Reggie’s, the night she was hit by a vehicle. Person critically injured in Baton Rouge shooting, officials say. Updated: 6 hours ago. Emergency officials responded...
WAFB

Family attorney for Madison Brooks speaks out

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s been nearly two weeks since Jan. 15, when LSU student and Covington native Madison Brooks was hit and killed by a car along Burbank Drive. Before that tragedy, the video shows Brooks following four male suspects out of Reggie’s bar and getting into a car with them. Deputies say she was then raped and dropped off outside of a Baton Rouge subdivision.
brproud.com

Crime cameras coming to areas in Baton Rouge where Allie Rice, Devin Page, Jr. died

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Crime cameras will soon be installed in areas where two high-profile deadly shootings happened in 2022. An initiative aiming to deter crime in Baton Rouge by installing cameras called the Page/Rice Camera Initiative was announced in November 2022. The initiative is named after two Baton Rouge shooting victims — Allison “Allie” Rice, 21, and Devin Page, Jr., 3.
WAFB

Person critically injured in Baton Rouge shooting, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a shooting in Baton Rouge on Thursday, Jan. 26, that left one person badly injured. Emergency responders said the victim’s injuries are critical. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said it happened in the Sharon Hills subdivision around Marionette...
wbrz.com

Middle school briefly went on lockdown amid rumors about weapon on campus, Baton Rouge officials say

BATON ROUGE - A middle school briefly went on lockdown Friday after rumors of a gun on campus started circulating among students. An East Baton Rouge Schools spokesperson said Westdale Middle School was locked down Friday afternoon as police investigated the claims. Officers searched multiple students alleged to be carrying the weapon and found no sign of a gun.
WAFB

Shooting leaves at least one injured

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - At least one person was injured in a shooting in a Baton Rouge neighborhood on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 26, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the victim was shot in the arm and the injury does not appear life-threatening....
