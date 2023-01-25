Read full article on original website
VIDEO: LSU student Madison Brooks leaving Tigerland bar
Footage obtained by BRProud shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving Tigerland the night she was allegedly raped and later found dead.
Video shows LSU student leaving bar before alleged rape, deadly crash
BATON ROUGE, La. — A new video published Thursday shows Louisiana State University student Madison Brooks leaving a Tigerland bar shortly before authorities say she was raped and fatally struck by a car. The video, which was published by WBRZ-TV, reportedly shows Brooks leaving with four men outside of...
WDSU
Suspect accused of the rape of Madison Brooks also accused of first-degree rape from 2020
Kaivon Washington, the suspect accused of raping the LSU student before her death earlier this month, is also being accused of raping a 12-year-old girl when he was 15 in 2020. Just one day after being released on bond for the case of Madison Brooks, 19, Washington was booked into...
WAFB.com
1 dead, another critical after shooting in Baton Rouge
Video shows LSU student leaving bar night of crash; Reggie’s releases statement. Newly-obtained video shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving the Tigerland bar, Reggie’s, the night she was hit by a vehicle. Person critically injured in Baton Rouge shooting, officials say. Updated: 6 hours ago. Emergency officials responded...
Family attorney for Madison Brooks speaks out
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s been nearly two weeks since Jan. 15, when LSU student and Covington native Madison Brooks was hit and killed by a car along Burbank Drive. Before that tragedy, the video shows Brooks following four male suspects out of Reggie’s bar and getting into a car with them. Deputies say she was then raped and dropped off outside of a Baton Rouge subdivision.
brproud.com
Crime cameras coming to areas in Baton Rouge where Allie Rice, Devin Page, Jr. died
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Crime cameras will soon be installed in areas where two high-profile deadly shootings happened in 2022. An initiative aiming to deter crime in Baton Rouge by installing cameras called the Page/Rice Camera Initiative was announced in November 2022. The initiative is named after two Baton Rouge shooting victims — Allison “Allie” Rice, 21, and Devin Page, Jr., 3.
wbrz.com
Pattern of underage students killed in wrecks near Tigerland bars highlights long-running problem
BATON ROUGE - The death of 19-year-old LSU student Madi Brooks, killed by a car after a night of under-aged drinking at Tigerland, has brought back haunting memories for one parent who says her son experienced a similar fate. "I know that on the last evening of my 19-year-old son's...
Suspects in LSU student Madison Brooks case released from Baton Rouge jail, records show
Madison Brooks, a 19-year-old LSU student, died after she was struck by a car in East Baton Rouge Parish early on Jan. 15. She posthumously donated several organs.
Person critically injured in Baton Rouge shooting, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a shooting in Baton Rouge on Thursday, Jan. 26, that left one person badly injured. Emergency responders said the victim’s injuries are critical. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said it happened in the Sharon Hills subdivision around Marionette...
Suspect in the Madison Brooks case booked on new rape count from 2020
According to our ABC affiliate in Baton Rouge WBRZ, a suspect accused of raping Madison Brooks the night she died in a traffic accident is back in jail, accused of raping a girl in Livingston Parish when he was a juvenile.
BR police chief asks for moment of prayer ahead of Tyre Nichols video release
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul issued a message to the people of Baton Rouge hours before the scheduled release of the video of the traffic stop that led to the death of Tyre Nichols. Paul said he has asked his command staff to stop...
brproud.com
Students say LSU focusing on drinking in death, alleged rape of Madison Brooks is wrong
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The death and alleged rape of LSU student Madison Brooks has many of her classmates frustrated by the university’s focus on underage drinking instead of sexual assault prevention. It has sparked a conversation on campus about consent. Over a week ago, Brooks, 19,...
Madison Brooks case: Baton Rouge judge says suspects ‘callously’ laughed at LSU student shortly before death
Madison Brooks, a 19-year-old LSU student, died after she was struck by a car in East Baton Rouge Parish early on Jan. 15. She posthumously donated several organs.
wbrz.com
Deputies arrest 18-year-old accused of shooting man off Coursey Boulevard on Thursday
BATON ROUGE - An 18-year-old was arrested Friday after allegedly shooting a man off Coursey Boulevard the day before. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said Hosea Sonnier, 18, was taken into custody in connection with a shooting on Southpark Drive, between Coursey and Airline Highway, shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday.
wbrz.com
Middle school briefly went on lockdown amid rumors about weapon on campus, Baton Rouge officials say
BATON ROUGE - A middle school briefly went on lockdown Friday after rumors of a gun on campus started circulating among students. An East Baton Rouge Schools spokesperson said Westdale Middle School was locked down Friday afternoon as police investigated the claims. Officers searched multiple students alleged to be carrying the weapon and found no sign of a gun.
Shooting leaves at least one injured
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - At least one person was injured in a shooting in a Baton Rouge neighborhood on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 26, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the victim was shot in the arm and the injury does not appear life-threatening....
wbrz.com
Two Southern University students remain hospitalized after mass shooting at Houston nightclub
BATON ROUGE - Two Southern University students are fighting for their lives in a hospital following a mass shooting at a Houston nightclub earlier this month. Amariah Pridgen and Tamaya Smothers are best friends, and they were together at the Touch Lounge nightclub on Jan. 15 when bullets started flying.
LSU Reveille
Report: Man charged with rape in Madison Brooks case charged with first-degree rape in separate case
A man charged with third-degree rape in an investigation into the death of LSU student Madison Brooks has been charged in another case with the 2020 first-degree rape of a 12-year-old girl, according to WDSU. Kaivon Washington, 18, turned himself into the Livingston Parish Detention Center Friday night, WAFB reported....
NOLA.com
Baton Rouge man sentenced to prison for drunken boat crash that killed one, injured four
A Baton Rouge man was sentenced to eight years in prison Friday for a drunken boat crash that killed a woman and injured four other people in Bayou des Allemands on the Fourth of July 2020. Kevin Comardelle, 25, had pleaded guilty a year ago to vehicular homicide and four...
wbrz.com
Hitman tied to high-profile Baton Rouge killing found dead in Angola prison cell
ANGOLA - A killer who was set to testify against a Baton Rouge business man who allegedly hired him to carry out a murder plot back in 2015 was found dead in his prison cell Friday morning. WBRZ first reported the West Feliciana Coroner's Office was investigating the death at...
