Pullman, WA

Lewis-Clark State Cross Country Honored for Accomplishments in the Classroom

LEWISTON - Both Lewis-Clark State Cross Country teams earned USTFCCCA All-Academic Team status with 11 individuals garnering All-Academic Athlete honors, the USTFCCCA announced on Thursday. In order to qualify for All-Academic distinction, student athletes must have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.25 on a 4.0 scale and finish in...
LEWISTON, ID
Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Wednesday, January 25, 2023

WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Wednesday, January 25, 2023. ------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23-S0212 Sex Offense. 08:25:38. Incident Address: ALBION, WA 99102. Sheriff’s Deputy received a report of a possible sex offense. ------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23-S0213 Accident Non-Injury. 11:05:06. Incident Address: OAKESDALE RD; MP 5...
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
Moscow Police Department Daily Activity Log: Thursday, January 26, 2023

MOSCOW - Below is the Moscow Police Department daily activity log for Thursday, January 26, 2023. -------------------------------------------------------------- Rp advising her son has been harassed by a Youtuber online. Officer responded, no report. -------------------------------------------------------------- 23-M00708 Vehicle Prowl. Incident Address: 300 blk N ASBURY ST. MOSCOW ID 83843. Disposition: ACT. Time Reported:...
MOSCOW, ID

