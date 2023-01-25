LEWISTON - The Lewiston Bengals won the Battle for the Golden Plunger Wednesday night despite splitting matches 4-4 during the dual against the Clarkston Bantams. Lewiston won on points 52-21 as the Bengal seniors were honored for Senior Night. An injury-riddled Clarkston team was forced to forfeit five matches. On...

LEWISTON, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO