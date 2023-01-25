Hialeah Mayor Steve Bovo is pushing back against bail reform. Outright rejecting no-cash-bail-reform, Mayor Bovo said that it would only bolster crime in the city. "As Mayor of the second largest city in Miami-Dade County, I wholeheartedly oppose the proposal to introduce bail reform in our community," Bovo said in a statement released this week. "Among other things, this proposal contemplates a cashless bail system which would allow criminals to roam the streets of Miami-Dade mere hours after being arrested," he explained, adding that "these policies have been introduced throughout the country, and the only thing they have succeeded at is increasing crime rates and recidivism. Miami-Dade County is not a social experiment. This is where we live, work, and play. Our children and grandchildren live here. The proponents of this policy are willing to sacrifice our public safety for the sake of criminals."

HIALEAH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO