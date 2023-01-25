ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Penn State women’s hockey overcomes early deficit, dominates Lindenwood for season sweep

A physical, slow start eventually turned into a dominant 6-3 win for Penn State over Lindenwood, marking its 20th win this season. Junior goaltender Josie Bothun made a series of big saves early in the opening period. The first saw the puck nearly sneak through behind Bothun’s back, however, she managed to find the puck and hold it until the whistle.
Powered by senior class, Penn State women’s hockey handles Lindenwood on record-breaking night

Ahead of its Senior Day matchup on Saturday, upperclassmen lit the way to a 5-1 Penn State victory over a floundering Lindenwood squad. The Nittany Lions welcomed the Lions who held a 3-21 record heading into Friday’s matchup at Pegula Ice Arena. The blue and white didn’t fall in the trap game, cruising to its program-record 19th victory of the season.
Casino to open in State College, PA

State College, Pa. — A new casino is coming to the former site of a Macy's department store. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board voted unanimously to award a Category 4 slot machine license to SC Gaming OpCo, LLC to construct a casino in College Township, Centre County. The award concludes a process that began on September 2, 2020. Ira Lubert secured the right to locate a casino with a winning...
Wright announces bid for Mill Hall area District Judge

BEECH CREEK, PA – My name is Heidi Wright, formerly Heidi Shoemaker, and I reside in Beech Creek, PA with my husband, Timothy Wright, and three sons, Easton, Mason, and Benson. I am seeking nomination on both the Republican and Democratic tickets for Magisterial District Judge in Clinton County Magisterial District 25-3-02. I am 31 years old and grew up in Beech Creek, PA. I have deep roots to this community dating back to 1898 when my Great Grandfather, Glenn S. Dickey of Beech Creek was born. I am the daughter of Scott Shoemaker and Holly Beaver and the sister of Seth Shoemaker. Maternal Granddaughter of Patricia Dickey and the late Vaughn Dickey. Paternal granddaughter of Sharon Shoemaker and the late Bing Shoemaker.
