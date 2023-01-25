Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite Buffets in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerState College, PA
Rutgers Defeats Penn State to Move to Second in Big TenFlurrySportsNew Brunswick, NJ
Wisconsin Badgers Survive Scare From Penn State, 63-60FlurrySportsMadison, WI
New Dollar General Store Opened in PennsylvaniaBryan DijkhuizenPennsylvania State
Related
Digital Collegian
Penn State wrestling’s No. 2 Greg Kerkvliet downs No. 3 Tony Cassioppi for the second time
On Friday, Greg Kerkvliet proved to the wrestling world that his performance at the NWCA All-Star Classic was anything but a fluke. From three straight losses to two straight wins head-to-head, Kerkvliet has flipped the script on Iowa’s Tony Cassioppi after a 4-1 decision at the Bryce Jordan Center.
Digital Collegian
‘It’s not if, it’s when’ | Inside Billy Fessler’s rapid coaching rise after walk-on Penn State football career
Billy Fessler’s eyes were peeled as he sat in Penn State’s Lasch Football Building Auditorium, nodding after every word that came from Joe Moorhead’s mouth as he delivered his first meeting as Penn State’s offensive coordinator. While Fessler’s playing career never amounted to much with the...
No. 1 Penn State wrestling tops over no. 2 Iowa in front of record-tying crowd
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — No. 1 Penn State wrestling came back to beat no. 2 Iowa in front of a record-tying 15,998 fans. It was the Hawkeyes first trip to Happy Valley since the 2017-2018 season. Iowa controlled the early goin s of the match, drawing wins from four of its first six wrestlers, […]
Digital Collegian
After one season with Miami (FL), former Penn State assistant Josh Gattis is out as offensive coordinator
A former Penn State assistant was relieved of his coordinating duties Friday morning. Josh Gattis, who served as the Nittany Lions’ wide receivers coach from 2014-17, has been fired as Miami’s (FL) offensive coordinator after just one season. Prior to his stint with the Hurricanes, Gattis served in...
Digital Collegian
Former Penn State women's soccer defender Jillian Jenning signs with Tuzas del Pachuca in Liga MX Femenil
Former Penn State defender Jillian Jennings has signed with Tuzas del Pachuca, a Mexican professional team that plays in Liga MX Femenil. Jennings is coming off her fifth-year season in Happy Valley where she appeared in 20 games and tallied three points. Before her lone season with Penn State, Jennings...
Penn State shows why it remains king of college wrestling in win over Iowa at the BJC
Even in close duals, Penn State shows how exciting the program can be.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's hockey defense can't prevent goal-scoring onslaught in road loss to Michigan
No it's not football season, but Michigan scored a touchdown on Friday. After not facing Erik Portillo in its last meeting back in November, the junior goaltender stuffed 51 of Penn State’s 54 shots, helping Michigan win 7-3 in Game 1 of the series. It couldn’t have started any...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s hockey overcomes early deficit, dominates Lindenwood for season sweep
A physical, slow start eventually turned into a dominant 6-3 win for Penn State over Lindenwood, marking its 20th win this season. Junior goaltender Josie Bothun made a series of big saves early in the opening period. The first saw the puck nearly sneak through behind Bothun’s back, however, she managed to find the puck and hold it until the whistle.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's hockey overcomes slow start to complete sweep of Lindenwood
No. 12 Penn State’s senior day didn’t disappoint, as it brought a thrilling matchup with Lindenwood after the previous day’s lopsided outcome. The Nittany Lions played well all over the ice after falling behind early, finishing with a score of 6-3 en route to their 20th victory this season along with capturing a four-game sweep of Lindenwood.
Digital Collegian
Position preview | A look at the Penn State men’s lacrosse midfielders
The season is right around the corner, and Penn State looks to start out on the right foot against Lafayette on Feb. 4. The Nittany Lions will start their 2023 campaign after a disappointing 2022 season. Penn State finished last season 3-11 and found itself toward the bottom of the...
Digital Collegian
No. 1 Penn State wrestling stays unbeaten in competitive dual meet with No. 2 Iowa
Penn State and Iowa faced off in what was by far the most anticipated dual meet of the college wrestling season, No. 1 vs No. 2 in the country, and it did not disappoint. Penn State defeated the Hawkeyes 23-14 on Friday night in front of a capacity crowd at the Bryce Jordan Center, improving its record to 11-0 on the season.
Digital Collegian
Powered by senior class, Penn State women’s hockey handles Lindenwood on record-breaking night
Ahead of its Senior Day matchup on Saturday, upperclassmen lit the way to a 5-1 Penn State victory over a floundering Lindenwood squad. The Nittany Lions welcomed the Lions who held a 3-21 record heading into Friday’s matchup at Pegula Ice Arena. The blue and white didn’t fall in the trap game, cruising to its program-record 19th victory of the season.
Digital Collegian
Penn State wrestling’s calm mindset represents university, comes with experience
Penn State’s coaching staff leaning forward, watching its wrestlers on the mat with little to no emotion is a cornerstone of going to one of the Nittany Lions’ wrestling matches. Coaching styles differ, and it’s apparent that Cael Sanderson and his coaching staff have adopted a zen style...
Digital Collegian
No. 12 Penn State women’s hockey captures win against Lindenwood, sets single-season wins record
Each game is crucial this late into the season, and Penn State made sure to come out on top in another CHA matchup. The Nittany Lions defeated Lindenwood 5-1 Friday, winning their third game of the season against the Lions before hosting them again on Saturday. The blue and white...
Digital Collegian
Missed opportunities, crucial mistakes bite Penn State men’s volleyball in powerhouse contest
In a thrilling battle with tight scores, the match reached its climax when Penn State took a 24-23 lead in Set 4 after trailing the whole set. The stage was set for an inspiring comeback for the home team which possessed all the momentum. However, the Nittany Lions were not...
Philipsburg-Osceola girls wrestling recognized as a varsity sport: ‘It’s about time’
Philipsburg-Osceola will be the second district in Centre County with a girls wrestling team.
Digital Collegian
‘Tons of balloons, tons of heart sweaters, anything pink’ | Lock Boutique provides new fashion every week in downtown State College
Since Lock Boutique’s opening on Jan. 14, it has continued to offer new clothing, bridal dresses and plenty of pink apparel at its location at 216 E. College Ave. The owner, Lydia Shafer, said Lock Boutique originated in Bellefonte. Shafer said she started her business career with a hair...
Casino to open in State College, PA
State College, Pa. — A new casino is coming to the former site of a Macy's department store. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board voted unanimously to award a Category 4 slot machine license to SC Gaming OpCo, LLC to construct a casino in College Township, Centre County. The award concludes a process that began on September 2, 2020. Ira Lubert secured the right to locate a casino with a winning...
These are the best and worst nursing homes around State College, the government says
Medicare.gov has has a five-star rating system for nursing homes across the U.S. Here’s how those in the State College area stack up.
therecord-online.com
Wright announces bid for Mill Hall area District Judge
BEECH CREEK, PA – My name is Heidi Wright, formerly Heidi Shoemaker, and I reside in Beech Creek, PA with my husband, Timothy Wright, and three sons, Easton, Mason, and Benson. I am seeking nomination on both the Republican and Democratic tickets for Magisterial District Judge in Clinton County Magisterial District 25-3-02. I am 31 years old and grew up in Beech Creek, PA. I have deep roots to this community dating back to 1898 when my Great Grandfather, Glenn S. Dickey of Beech Creek was born. I am the daughter of Scott Shoemaker and Holly Beaver and the sister of Seth Shoemaker. Maternal Granddaughter of Patricia Dickey and the late Vaughn Dickey. Paternal granddaughter of Sharon Shoemaker and the late Bing Shoemaker.
Comments / 0