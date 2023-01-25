Read full article on original website
Related
New Monongalia County Judge, Prosecuting Attorney sworn in
Perri Jo DeChristopher was first sworn in as a new Division Three, Circuit Court Judge of Monongalia County, and Gabrielle Mucciola was sworn in as a new Prosecutor Attorney.
Metro News
$180 million in projects underway or soon to be for I-79 in northcentral West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Recent investments in I-79 from Harrison County to the Pennsylvania state line have totaled more than $180 million. State highway officials say the projects have added lanes to handle increased commerce and traffic and rehabilitated bridges that are more than 50-years-old. The section of interstate in...
Four dead in separate house fires this week in West Virginia
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – One person has died in Fayette County on Wednesday and another in Harrison County yesterday from fires at their homes. The first fire, on Wednesday morning, Jan. 25th, occurred at a home located on Victory Street, Oak Hill, Fayette County. A 46 year old female died in that fire. The cause of the fire has been ruled undetermined by WVSFMO investigators. There were no working smoke alarms found in the residence.
Ohio County Commission says no employee or deputy ‘lost’ a paycheck; Releases a full statement to lawsuit from Ohio County employees and deputies
The Ohio County Commission released their first full statement in regard to a lawsuit from Ohio County deputies from the Sheriff’s Office and Ohio County employees. Ohio County employees filed three separate lawsuits December 5, 2022 against the Ohio County Commission alleging improper wage and payment issues. In the first complaint, 29 Ohio County sheriff’s […]
wajr.com
Morgantown firefighters continue legal battle against the city, mediation proposed later this year
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The legal battle between Morgantown Firefighters International Association of Firefighters (IAFF) Local 313 and the city will continue through 2023 after an agreement facilitated by Circuit Court judge Susan Tucker, according to Teresa Toriseva of Toriseva Law representing the firefighters. The legal fight over holiday backpay started in 2019 and has since evolved to include firefighter assertions that new personnel rules have reduced pay and were enacted as retaliation.
americanfarmpublications.com
West Virginia wants more dairies
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Here’s something you probably haven’t heard in a few years: There’s a place that needs more dairy farmers — now. That’s the message from the West Virginia Department of Agriculture these days as it looks to meet the new demand of a massive dairy beverage business setting up shop in the Mountain State.
WV Governor: “People are trying to scare people” with talks of budget cuts to pass income tax plan
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – “My budget does not decrease. My budget increases.” Governor Jim Justice had some strong words for West Virginians as he continues to push for the legislature to cut the state’s personal income tax. Governor Justice maintains his claim that under his plan no money gets taken from the state budget. He […]
Randolph County man who was homeless 3 years ago closes on first home
The Randolph County Housing Authority and the Home Ownership Center celebrated their latest success story on Friday.
Man sentenced for drug trafficking and dismembering body of West Virginia woman
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Cartersville, Georgia, man was sentenced Thursday to federal prison for his role in a drug trafficking operation and the dismemberment of the body of a Fairmont woman to conceal her overdose death. Seddrick Banks, age 30, was sentenced to 50 years in prison. During the June 2021 trial, the jury heard […]
2 in West Virginia facing charges after woman robbed, beaten and left on Interstate
According to deputies with the Marion County Sheriff's Department, on Jan. 9, two individuals "did participate" ... "in the physical beating and extraction from the vehicle owned by [a victim] on Interstate 79 near the 139 southbound mile marker."
WDTV
Georgia man sentenced for role in Fairmont woman’s death
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Georgia man was sentenced on Thursday to federal prison for his role in a drug trafficking operation and the dismemberment of a Fairmont woman’s body to conceal her death. 30-year-old Seddrick Banks, of Cartersville, Georgia, was sentenced to 50 years in prison, according to...
1 person confirmed dead in Shinnston house fire
Shinnston Fire Chief Donnie Lindsey confirmed to 12 News Friday afternoon that one person was killed in an early morning fire.
wajr.com
Georgia man sentenced for drug distribution, dismembering and disposing of Fairmont overdose victim
Clarksburg, W.Va. – A Georgia man will spend 50 years in federal prison for distributing drugs in the region and dismembering and disposing of the body of a Fairmont woman to hide her overdose death. During the trial for Seddrick Banks, 30, the jury heard evidence that Banks traveled...
Centre Daily
Man accused of using torch to torture woman for hours in his West Virginia home
A man is in custody after he was accused of kidnapping a woman and torturing her for hours, West Virginia police say. The Philippi Police Department said it responded to a 911 call in a neighborhood on Jan. 24 with the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department and the West Virginia State Police.
Demolition begins on Wilson Furniture building
BRIDGEPORT, Ohio (WTRF) — It’s a sad day for residents in one local village as a part of their history for well over a century is being torn down. Demolition has begun on the Wilson Furniture building in Bridgeport. The first of three buildings has been taken down, while plans are underway for the remainder […]
WDTV
Sunset Ellis Restaurant announces reopening date
SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - 2022 was a year of uncertainty for Sunset Ellis Restaurant in Shinnston, but in 2023, they’re looking toward new horizons. The popular Harrison County staple announced their grand re-opening will be on Feb. 16. The restaurant will be open Monday-Saturday 7 a.m. - 8 p.m....
Preston County road to undergo week-long total closure
A Preston County road is under a total closure for the next week while it undergoes roadway stabilization.
Clarksburg Police request help ID’ing man after shoplifting incident
The Clarksburg Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in locating a man who is wanted for questioning after a shoplifting incident.
West Virginia traffic stop leads to high-speed 118-mile chase, suspect takes own life
Police in West Virginia say a man is dead after a 118-mile-long, high-speed chase happened early Thursday morning.
Emergency stabilization work begins on the 1400 Market Street block in Wheeling
Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – Work continues to try and revitalize downtown Wheeling. Officials have just announced that emergency stabilization work will begin on the 1400 block of Market St. in downtown Wheeling. The goal is to ensure that the four buildings on the block will not deteriorate or collapse through the winter months. Temporary lighting […]
Comments / 0