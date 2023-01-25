ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monongalia County, WV

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

Four dead in separate house fires this week in West Virginia

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – One person has died in Fayette County on Wednesday and another in Harrison County yesterday from fires at their homes. The first fire, on Wednesday morning, Jan. 25th, occurred at a home located on Victory Street, Oak Hill, Fayette County. A 46 year old female died in that fire. The cause of the fire has been ruled undetermined by WVSFMO investigators. There were no working smoke alarms found in the residence.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio County Commission says no employee or deputy ‘lost’ a paycheck; Releases a full statement to lawsuit from Ohio County employees and deputies

The Ohio County Commission released their first full statement in regard to a lawsuit from Ohio County deputies from the Sheriff’s Office and Ohio County employees. Ohio County employees filed three separate lawsuits December 5, 2022 against the Ohio County Commission alleging improper wage and payment issues. In the first complaint, 29 Ohio County sheriff’s […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
wajr.com

Morgantown firefighters continue legal battle against the city, mediation proposed later this year

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The legal battle between Morgantown Firefighters International Association of Firefighters (IAFF) Local 313 and the city will continue through 2023 after an agreement facilitated by Circuit Court judge Susan Tucker, according to Teresa Toriseva of Toriseva Law representing the firefighters. The legal fight over holiday backpay started in 2019 and has since evolved to include firefighter assertions that new personnel rules have reduced pay and were enacted as retaliation.
MORGANTOWN, WV
americanfarmpublications.com

West Virginia wants more dairies

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Here’s something you probably haven’t heard in a few years: There’s a place that needs more dairy farmers — now. That’s the message from the West Virginia Department of Agriculture these days as it looks to meet the new demand of a massive dairy beverage business setting up shop in the Mountain State.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Georgia man sentenced for role in Fairmont woman’s death

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Georgia man was sentenced on Thursday to federal prison for his role in a drug trafficking operation and the dismemberment of a Fairmont woman’s body to conceal her death. 30-year-old Seddrick Banks, of Cartersville, Georgia, was sentenced to 50 years in prison, according to...
FAIRMONT, WV
WTRF- 7News

Demolition begins on Wilson Furniture building

BRIDGEPORT, Ohio (WTRF) — It’s a sad day for residents in one local village as a part of their history for well over a century is being torn down. Demolition has begun on the Wilson Furniture building in Bridgeport. The first of three buildings has been taken down, while plans are underway for the remainder […]
BRIDGEPORT, OH
WDTV

Sunset Ellis Restaurant announces reopening date

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - 2022 was a year of uncertainty for Sunset Ellis Restaurant in Shinnston, but in 2023, they’re looking toward new horizons. The popular Harrison County staple announced their grand re-opening will be on Feb. 16. The restaurant will be open Monday-Saturday 7 a.m. - 8 p.m....
SHINNSTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy