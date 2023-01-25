Read full article on original website
Jayson
3d ago
These stories make me cringe 😬. Never meet up creeps like that willing to travel from state to state like it’s a trip to the grocery store for them. Parents or guardians need to be watching their kids!!! If I had kids I would protect them from things like this.
WZZM 13
Mom, stepdad charged in boy's death were known to police
DETROIT — Police in a Detroit suburb said they investigated allegations of child abuse involving a boy who died this week but a request for charges in 2021 was turned down by prosecutors. Ethan Belcher's mother and stepfather were charged with murder and other crimes Wednesday, three days after...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Officials discuss ‘a house of terror’ in Wayne County after 5-year-old was killed -- and more top stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. ‘A house of terror’: What officials are saying about CPS after 5-year-old was killed in Lincoln Park. A 5-year-old was killed in Lincoln Park...
fox2detroit.com
Police searching for missing Ann Arbor student who was last seen at her high school
SCIO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen who was last seen at her high school on Friday, January 27th. According to authorities, Adriana Davidson, 15, of Scio Township, last communicated with her family around 9:00 a.m. while she was on her way to school.
Body discovered on Southfield freeway identified as 22-year-old chef, military veteran
The victim was identified as 22-year-old John Williams, a U.S. Marine veteran who had moved back to Detroit and was working as a chef at the time of this death.
fox2detroit.com
Protesters in Detroit call for justice after release of Tyre Nichols fatal beating videos
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A small group of protestors gathered Saturday to call for justice after Tyre Nichols's fatal beating videos were released. The footage came out one day after the officers were charged with Nichols’ murder. Nichols’ died a few days after the incident. Memphis Police Department...
fox2detroit.com
Relative: Lincoln Park police knew of prior abuse 5-year-old suffered before his death
FOX 2 (WJBK) - There are chilling new details after a Detroit mother was charged with torturing and killing her 5-year-old son. We have learned police knew about the abuse, but nothing was done to stop it. Investigators say Ethan Belcher's parents beat him to death and family members say...
Have you seen Marie? 13-year-old girl disappears after leaving school in Detroit
A missing persons report has been filed for 13-year-old Marie Washington, who was last seen by her father when he drove her school, in the 2500 block of Sheridan in Detroit, Tuesday morning.
Detroit police search for driver in deadly hit-and-run that killed 46-year-old
(CBS DETROIT) - Police in Detroit are searching for a driver who hit and killed a 46-year-old man in October.The incident happened at about 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 28, 2022, in the area of Grand River and Maplewood avenues.Police say the suspect was driving a light-colored 2015 or 2016 Ford F-150 with an extended cab.DPD released footage of the vehicle on Friday.Anyone with information or who recognizes the vehicle is asked to call DPD's Fatal Squad Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police seek 2 men linked to stealing vehicle with baby inside on city’s west side
DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is seeking information about two men linked to stealing a vehicle that had a baby inside of it on the city’s west side. The incident occurred Monday (Jan. 23) at 1:50 p.m. after two adult victims exited their white 2020 Jeep Cherokee and entered a gas station in the 11500 block of Wyoming Avenue while leaving their vehicle unlocked, running, and their baby inside.
Under oath, ex-DPD detective says cops rewarded unreliable jailhouse informants
A former Detroit police detective says the department relied on untrustworthy jailhouse informants to score murder convictions in the 1990s, rewarding those inmates with “privileges."
fox2detroit.com
Detroit man found guilty of shooting 7-year-old girl with rifle
FOX 2 (WJBK) - A Detroit man was found guilty Thursday of shooting a 7-year-old girl accidentally after firing a rifle at her mother. Charles Feiler, 50, was found guilty by a jury for the shooting, which happened at a house in the 9800 block of Appoline Street in Detroit, in April 2021.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police need help solving murder of 25-year-old woman on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – Detroit police need help solving a murder that left extremely few clues behind on the city’s west side. Aja Booth, 25, had just stopped by her brother’s house on Appoline Street when a random shot came through the kitchen window and killed her. “We heard...
Arab American News
Dearborn Heights lawyer allegedly scams 81-year-old woman out of her Canton home
Juliette Long, an 81-year-old widow, was looking to sell her home of 28 years as it was facing foreclosure. A pair of real estate agents listed her home in Canton for sale and got an offer for it after two months on the market. This offer would leave Long with...
fox2detroit.com
Man killed in head-on crash in Oakland County wasn't wearing seatbelt, sheriff said
OAKLAND TWP, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said a 61-year-old man wasn't wearing a seatbelt as he crossed the center line on Adams Road and hit another car head-on. The man is not being identified by the sheriff as they're still working to notify his family. The sheriff said he was driving a 2000 Subaru Outback north on Adams Road near Addison Circle South in Oakland Township when he crossed the center line and hit a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox head-on.
1 dead, 1 injured in Oakland County crash
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - One man was killed, and another was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday in Oakland County. Adams Road near Addison Circle South in Oakland Township.According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, a 61-year-old Oakland Township man was driving northbound on Adams Road in a 2000 Subaru Outback when he crossed into the southbound lane and hit a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox being driven by a 30-year-old man from Oakland Township.Police say the 61-year-old driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.The 30-year-old driver was wearing a seatbelt and was transported to a local hospital after the crash. He has been listed in serious but stable condition. Authorities say it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved at this time.The investigation is ongoing.
Parent praises Royal Oak Police Department for quick response during high school lockdown
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - It was a scary situation at Royal Oak High School on Thursday as students and staff were placed on lockdown. Police say a man at a nearby park was suffering from a mental health crisis and because of their team's quick response, the situation was cleared up and no one was hurt. Our Alysia Burgio spoke to a parent on Friday who is praising the Royal Oak Police Department and high school for their swift action.Rachel Klause drove up to Royal Oak High School, was waiting in line to pick her child up from school...
downriversundaytimes.com
Driver with suspended license had cocaine in vehicle
WYANDOTTE — The driver of an uninsured vehicle was found to have an open bottle of alcohol and multiple bags of marijuana in the vehicle’s center console during a late-night Jan. 17 traffic stop at Fort and Antoine streets. The driver, a 39-year-old Detroit man, was also found...
Detroit man charged for kilo of meth found during Morgantown drug bust
A Detroit man was charged after task force members found more than a kilogram of meth while executing a search in Morgantown.
a-z-animals.com
Watch Unsuspecting Police Officers Discover a Family of Alligators Living in a Detroit Home
Watch Unsuspecting Police Officers Discover a Family of Alligators Living in a Detroit Home. The last thing you’d expect to see in your home in the middle of a Detroit winter is an entire family of alligators! Law enforcement got the surprise of a lifetime when they arrived at the home for a reason entirely separate from alligator removal!
Detroiters call for justice after release of footage in death of Tyre Nichols
Nearly 20 protesters took to the streets of downtown Detroit on Friday to call for justice in response to the release of body camera footage showing the brutal assault of Tyre Nichols by five Memphis police officers. The rally was organized by the Detroit branch of the Party for Socialism...
