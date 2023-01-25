ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Comments / 4

Jayson
3d ago

These stories make me cringe 😬. Never meet up creeps like that willing to travel from state to state like it’s a trip to the grocery store for them. Parents or guardians need to be watching their kids!!! If I had kids I would protect them from things like this.

Reply(1)
3
WZZM 13

Mom, stepdad charged in boy's death were known to police

DETROIT — Police in a Detroit suburb said they investigated allegations of child abuse involving a boy who died this week but a request for charges in 2021 was turned down by prosecutors. Ethan Belcher's mother and stepfather were charged with murder and other crimes Wednesday, three days after...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit police search for driver in deadly hit-and-run that killed 46-year-old

(CBS DETROIT) - Police in Detroit are searching for a driver who hit and killed a 46-year-old man in October.The incident happened at about 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 28, 2022, in the area of Grand River and Maplewood avenues.Police say the suspect was driving a light-colored 2015 or 2016 Ford F-150 with an extended cab.DPD released footage of the vehicle on Friday.Anyone with information or who recognizes the vehicle is asked to call DPD's Fatal Squad Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police seek 2 men linked to stealing vehicle with baby inside on city’s west side

DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is seeking information about two men linked to stealing a vehicle that had a baby inside of it on the city’s west side. The incident occurred Monday (Jan. 23) at 1:50 p.m. after two adult victims exited their white 2020 Jeep Cherokee and entered a gas station in the 11500 block of Wyoming Avenue while leaving their vehicle unlocked, running, and their baby inside.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit man found guilty of shooting 7-year-old girl with rifle

FOX 2 (WJBK) - A Detroit man was found guilty Thursday of shooting a 7-year-old girl accidentally after firing a rifle at her mother. Charles Feiler, 50, was found guilty by a jury for the shooting, which happened at a house in the 9800 block of Appoline Street in Detroit, in April 2021.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man killed in head-on crash in Oakland County wasn't wearing seatbelt, sheriff said

OAKLAND TWP, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said a 61-year-old man wasn't wearing a seatbelt as he crossed the center line on Adams Road and hit another car head-on. The man is not being identified by the sheriff as they're still working to notify his family. The sheriff said he was driving a 2000 Subaru Outback north on Adams Road near Addison Circle South in Oakland Township when he crossed the center line and hit a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox head-on.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

1 dead, 1 injured in Oakland County crash

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - One man was killed, and another was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday in Oakland County. Adams Road near Addison Circle South in Oakland Township.According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, a 61-year-old Oakland Township man was driving northbound on Adams Road in a 2000 Subaru Outback when he crossed into the southbound lane and hit a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox being driven by a 30-year-old man from Oakland Township.Police say the 61-year-old driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.The 30-year-old driver was wearing a seatbelt and was transported to a local hospital after the crash. He has been listed in serious but stable condition. Authorities say it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved at this time.The investigation is ongoing.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Parent praises Royal Oak Police Department for quick response during high school lockdown

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - It was a scary situation at Royal Oak High School on Thursday as students and staff were placed on lockdown. Police say a man at a nearby park was suffering from a mental health crisis and because of their team's quick response, the situation was cleared up and no one was hurt. Our Alysia Burgio spoke to a parent on Friday who is praising the Royal Oak Police Department and high school for their swift action.Rachel Klause drove up to Royal Oak High School, was waiting in line to pick her child up from school...
ROYAL OAK, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Driver with suspended license had cocaine in vehicle

WYANDOTTE — The driver of an uninsured vehicle was found to have an open bottle of alcohol and multiple bags of marijuana in the vehicle’s center console during a late-night Jan. 17 traffic stop at Fort and Antoine streets. The driver, a 39-year-old Detroit man, was also found...
DETROIT, MI

