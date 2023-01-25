Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBBJ
Newbern police seek suspect in machete attack
NEWBERN, Tenn. — The Newbern Police Department is seeking a suspect after a machete attack on Thursday. Police say 29-year-old Luis Fernando Sanchez-Flores is wanted for especially aggravated burglary and attempted first degree murder. According to Newbern Police, around 7 p.m. on Thursday, officers were dispatched to a residence...
WBBJ
UPDATE: Jackson police seek assistance in locating 77-year-old woman
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is attempting to locate an elderly woman. JPD says family is concerned about the whereabouts of 77-year-old Vee Coble, who may now be homeless. According to family, Coble was residing with her adult son at Rodeway Inn on Hollywood Drive in Jackson...
WBBJ
Shots fired incident under investigation
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff Office’s deputies are investigating an incident in the eastern part of the county. Madison County deputies were called to Lost Creek Drive shortly before 9 p.m. for a shots fired call. When our crews arrived on the scene, several sheriff’s...
WBBJ
Man in Halls arrested following compliance check
HALLS, Tenn. — A man in Halls was arrested following a home compliance check. According to the Halls Police Department, several law enforcement agencies, including their department, Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, Dyersburg Police Department, and the TDOC Probation & Parole, conducted the check. Investigators found a small baggie...
WBBJ
Agent bitten, another kicked during Milan arrest
MILAN, Tenn. — Agents with the West Tennessee Drug Task Force made an arrest and seized drugs on Thursday. According to a Facebook post, agents with 28th district seized two ounces of crack cocaine and 35 pounds of marijuana from a home on Stewart Street in Milan. The task...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Woman Injured by Accidental Gunshot
Union City police were called to assist a Union City woman, who was injured by an accidental gunshot. Police reports said officers were called to an apartment on Stone Street, where 20 year old Kinley Anne Speed had been shot in both legs. Reports said 20 year old Tristan Dakota...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 1/26/23 – 1/27/23
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/26/23 and 7 a.m. on 1/27/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
alcornnewsms.com
Felony drug arrest in Corinth on Wednesday
Suspect: DENARIO JAMEL GRAHAM (36 YRS) On Wednesday, 25 January at approximately 01:14 a.m., Officer Lettieri was patrolling on North Parkway when he observed a vehicle that was operating with equipment violations. Officer Lettieri initiated a traffic stop and approached the vehicle to interview the driver, Denario Jamel Graham. While...
radionwtn.com
Union City Man Faces Long List Of Charges
Martin, Tenn.–A Union City man was charged with criminal impersonation, meth possession, stolen property, fugitive from justice and other offenses during a traffic stop in Martin Monday. Eric Lynn Choate, age 50, was arrested by Martin Police after Patrolman Nicholas Combs saw Choate and was aware of active arrest...
WBBJ
GALLERY: Safety measure saves church from fire in Gibson County
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A local church caught fire, but one interesting safety measure saved it from total destruction. Friday around noon, the Gibson County Fire Department responded to a call that Gibson Wells Methodist Church was on fire. Fire officials say the fire began after a faulty wire...
WBBJ
‘Heartbroken’: Legal battle ends for Pathways stabbing survivor
JACKSON, Tenn. — A former West Tennessee Healthcare employee’s legal journey comes to an end. “You know, my fight is over, but I would like to open that up so it doesn’t happen again to a patient or a healthcare worker,” said Jessica Forsythe. Forsythe, who...
WBBJ
New scam targets restaurant patrons
JACKSON, Tenn. —JPD warns of new scam. According to the Jackson Police Department, residents should be aware of a new scam. JPD posted about on the newest scam to their social media page, explaining it involves QR codes located on information at some restaurants. Often, restaurants now offer the...
wpsdlocal6.com
Residents want answers after avian flu detected in Weakley County, Tennessee
GREENFIELD, TN — The avian flu has arrived in five counties in West Tennessee, and people in Greenfield want answers. A control zone has been established in Weakley County after highly pathogenic avian influenza was detected in a commercial chicken flock, the state's department of agriculture announced last week.
WBBJ
Local schools cancel travel to Shelby County
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System is postponing all activities in Shelby County until further notice. In a letter to JMCSS staff and family on Friday, the school system says the decision is related to the Memphis Police Department’s investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols.
WBBJ
Body found in Henderson County on Monday
HENDERSON, Tenn. — Local law enforcement are investigating a body found on the side of the road. Henderson County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a body that was found on the side of McCamey Mill Road in Henderson County Monday morning. When deputies arrived on the scene, they discovered...
WBBJ
Woman found lying near Highway 70; Sheriff’s Office investigating
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a situation after a woman was found lying near a road. A social media post circulated Thursday after a Facebook user posted an image of a woman lying in a grassy area, and claimed she had been thrown from a moving vehicle.
courieranywhere.com
Mayor announces firing of Hardin County Animal Services director
Hardin County Mayor Kevin Davis said Thursday afternoon that Chris Sikes’ employment as director of Hardin County Animal Services has been terminated. “Over the past several months, the Animal Control Committee, the county commission as a whole and myself, have been committed and working to making the animal shelter the best it can be for the citizens of Hardin County,” Davis said.
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Woman Says She Was Scammed After Cashing Check Sent in Mail
A Union City woman told police she was scammed for over $3,000. Union City police reports said 55 year old Lynette Wrae Harris came to the police department, after cashing a check for $3,050 that came in the mail. Ms. Harris said she was supposed to be a mystery shopper...
Chester County Independent
What’s Happening in Henderson, Chester County and surrounding areas
Lifeline Blood Services will hold a blood drive from 12:30-5:30 p.m. Jan. 31 at East Chester Elementary. Cookies for Cancer will have a Taste and Bake Sale from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. (or until we sell out) Feb. 11 at Cash Saver in Henderson. Taste sale will samples of the food items we have for sale. Items will include appetizers, breakfast, lunch, dinner and all kind of desserts. If there is something special, you like to taste or buy please, contact Beth Everett – email: everettbeth@yahoo.com, Facebook: Beth Sappington Everett or Cookies for Cancer or phone: 731-658-6347 (land line only)
WBBJ
Luncheon marks end of $10 tax
CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — One county celebrated with a lunch. The Carroll County Chamber of Commerce held a luncheon to recognize the removal of the $10 wheel tax. In 2000, a $10 wheel tax was put in place to construct and develop the Carroll County Thousand Acre Recreational Lake.
Comments / 1