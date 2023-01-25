ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceanside, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kusi.com

Santee Mayor comments on YMCA’s transgender policy controversy

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A 17-year-old girl made national headlines after speaking out about an incident involving herself, a naked man using the Santee YMCA women’s locker room. Rebecca Phillips shared her scary experience while speaking in front of the Santee City Council, as she noted that staff...
SANTEE, CA
northcoastcurrent.com

Encinitas, Carlsbad, Oceanside reps begin terms on regional water board

Encinitas, Carlsbad and Oceanside representatives on the San Diego County Water Authority Board of Directors are among seven new members who participated in their first formal meeting Jan. 26. Encinitas Deputy Mayor Joy Lyndes, Carlsbad Councilwoman Teresa Acosta and Oceanside Water Utilities Director Lindsay Leahy are part of the Water...
ENCINITAS, CA
KPBS

Homeless outreach workers continue point in time count in Escondido

While the point in time count took place on Thursday, outreach workers get additional time to count more people experiencing homelessness. “This morning we’re focusing on counting RVs,” Sergio Cardona said Friday. Cardona is a homeless outreach worker and case manager for Interfaith Community Services in Escondido. Cardona...
ESCONDIDO, CA
Coast News

Meet North County Stewards: Cameron Curry, Classical Academies

Transforming Neighborhoods with Student Flexibility, Parent Partnership. “What are we doing for kids today?” That is the question that Cameron Curry, CEO of Classical Academies, asks himself and his team all the time. “Our mission is very clear. The only reason we all have jobs here is to make great things happen for students.”
ESCONDIDO, CA
San Diego Channel

Pet of the Week: Little Dipper

(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Little Dipper. Little Dipper traveled to California along with siblings from our rescue partner in Louisiana! Now, Little Dipper would like to dip his way into your heart. A litter of eight, these precious terrier-blends are bound to steal your heart. 12-week-old Little Dipper has benefited from a foster family and is now ready to find his forever home! He is 9 pounds and may grow to be about 50 to 65 pounds. He will bring a whole lot of love to one lucky family. Could it be yours?
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

New members for Water Authority

REGION — The San Diego County Water Authority Board of Directors welcomed seven new members from across the region at its first regular meeting Jan. 26. Each of the Water Authority’s 24 retail member agencies are represented by at least one member of the 36-member board of directors, which sets the Water Authority’s strategic direction. The Water Authority provides wholesale water supplies that sustains 3.3 million people and a $268 billion regional economy, in coordination with its member agencies.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
multihousingnews.com

San Diego Affordable Community Breaks Ground

Completion of the 147-unit project is slated for the last quarter of next year. USA Properties Fund has broken ground on 8181 Allison, a 147-unit affordable community in La Mesa, Calif. Completion is slated for the last quarter of 2024. The City of La Mesa, KeyBank, California Housing Finance Agency...
LA MESA, CA
Coast News

Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach

Weekly crime reports from the Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station from Jan. 16 to Jan. 22 for the cities of Encinitas, Del Mar and Solana Beach. All arrestees within these crime reports are presumed innocent. Perez, 53, was arrested at 2:22 p.m. on Jan 22 at Orpheus Avenue, Encinitas,...
SOLANA BEACH, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Low income seniors in may qualify for San Diego County Transportation Program

A local nonprofit organization received a $1.5 million grant from the County of San Diego to provide free rides for low-income seniors throughout the region. The funds were granted to the Jewish Family Services of San Diego to launch the San Diego County Senior Transportation Program in partnership with the County of San Diego Health And Services Agency, and LiveWell San Diego. The program will be operated through Jewish Family Services’ “On the Go”, which remains the county’s largest senior transportation service.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy