Former actor of James at 15 and Salem's Lot Lance Kerwin Passes away at 62James PatrickSan Clemente, CA
James Kerwin Has Died: Star of TV's Classic "James at 15" SeriesHerbie J PilatoSan Clemente, CA
California witness reports orange ball of light 'flying oddly'Roger MarshCalifornia State
3 Creative Ways to Sell Your House in EscondidoAlexCapEscondido, CA
Oceanside- The Most Undervalued Community in San DiegoDan Parker - Best Life Home TeamSan Diego, CA
kusi.com
Santee Mayor comments on YMCA’s transgender policy controversy
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A 17-year-old girl made national headlines after speaking out about an incident involving herself, a naked man using the Santee YMCA women’s locker room. Rebecca Phillips shared her scary experience while speaking in front of the Santee City Council, as she noted that staff...
northcoastcurrent.com
Encinitas, Carlsbad, Oceanside reps begin terms on regional water board
Encinitas, Carlsbad and Oceanside representatives on the San Diego County Water Authority Board of Directors are among seven new members who participated in their first formal meeting Jan. 26. Encinitas Deputy Mayor Joy Lyndes, Carlsbad Councilwoman Teresa Acosta and Oceanside Water Utilities Director Lindsay Leahy are part of the Water...
KPBS
Homeless outreach workers continue point in time count in Escondido
While the point in time count took place on Thursday, outreach workers get additional time to count more people experiencing homelessness. “This morning we’re focusing on counting RVs,” Sergio Cardona said Friday. Cardona is a homeless outreach worker and case manager for Interfaith Community Services in Escondido. Cardona...
Salvation Army seeks volunteers to help at food pantries in Chula Vista, El Cajon and Downtown San Diego
The Salvation Army is looking for volunteers to help out at food pantries in the San Diego region. The Chula Vista food pantry, at 648 3rd Avenue, has opportunities for volunteers to work between 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. In addition to packing and distributing food, volunteers will throw out expired food and help clean up the area.
Coast News
Meet North County Stewards: Cameron Curry, Classical Academies
Transforming Neighborhoods with Student Flexibility, Parent Partnership. “What are we doing for kids today?” That is the question that Cameron Curry, CEO of Classical Academies, asks himself and his team all the time. “Our mission is very clear. The only reason we all have jobs here is to make great things happen for students.”
Chula Vista Medical Center ER technician paints portraits of caregivers
An ER technician with a passion for art dedicated a hallway in Sharp Chula Vista's triage department to first responders with a display of their portraits.
Vehicle rams into Camp Pendleton gate
A car attempted to gain unauthorized access to Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, Calif., Friday evening, according to the Marine Corps Base Twitter.
Old Central Library becomes homeless shelter for women
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria announced Thursday a new women’s shelter is opening downtown.
Teen Girl Blasts YMCA Trans Policy After Seeing a Transgender Woman Shower
A teen in San Diego is speaking out against a YMCA’s transgender inclusion policy after she encountered a naked transgender woman while showering in the women’s locker room at a San Diego location. Earlier this month, 17-year-old Rebecca Phillips was showering at the Santee facility after her swim...
Alohana Acai Bowls To Add New Spot in Oceanside
Healthy Acai Shop Planning Further Expansion in North County
Valley Roadrunner
First elected Native American VC-P school trustee wants to inspire Native children
Alfonso Kolb Sr. has in his life been a musician, a logger, a cook and a tribal councilmen. Now he is the first Native American to be elected to the Valley Center-Pauma Unified School District board. Where, he emphasizes: “My main goal is my advocating for Native children and all children.”
San Diego Channel
Pet of the Week: Little Dipper
(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Little Dipper. Little Dipper traveled to California along with siblings from our rescue partner in Louisiana! Now, Little Dipper would like to dip his way into your heart. A litter of eight, these precious terrier-blends are bound to steal your heart. 12-week-old Little Dipper has benefited from a foster family and is now ready to find his forever home! He is 9 pounds and may grow to be about 50 to 65 pounds. He will bring a whole lot of love to one lucky family. Could it be yours?
Coast News
New members for Water Authority
REGION — The San Diego County Water Authority Board of Directors welcomed seven new members from across the region at its first regular meeting Jan. 26. Each of the Water Authority’s 24 retail member agencies are represented by at least one member of the 36-member board of directors, which sets the Water Authority’s strategic direction. The Water Authority provides wholesale water supplies that sustains 3.3 million people and a $268 billion regional economy, in coordination with its member agencies.
multihousingnews.com
San Diego Affordable Community Breaks Ground
Completion of the 147-unit project is slated for the last quarter of next year. USA Properties Fund has broken ground on 8181 Allison, a 147-unit affordable community in La Mesa, Calif. Completion is slated for the last quarter of 2024. The City of La Mesa, KeyBank, California Housing Finance Agency...
North County skydiver plummets to ground after parachute fails
A skydiver from GoJump Oceanside plummeted to the ground on Friday after his parachute failed to completely open, said the Oceanside Fire Department.
Coast News
Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach
Weekly crime reports from the Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station from Jan. 16 to Jan. 22 for the cities of Encinitas, Del Mar and Solana Beach. All arrestees within these crime reports are presumed innocent. Perez, 53, was arrested at 2:22 p.m. on Jan 22 at Orpheus Avenue, Encinitas,...
Tensions high as transgender locker room debate hits Santee City Council
Over 100 people filled the Santee city council room just before 6 p.m. Wednesday quickly turning the council chamber into standing room only.
Skydiver recovering after parachute fails to deploy in Oceanside
OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A skydiver is recovering in the hospital after crashing on top of a two-story home in Oceanside, then falling to the ground after his parachute failed to completely open. According to officials, the skydiver, an adult man in his 30s to 40s, jumped from a GoJump...
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in California
California is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Reader's Digest.
chulavistatoday.com
Low income seniors in may qualify for San Diego County Transportation Program
A local nonprofit organization received a $1.5 million grant from the County of San Diego to provide free rides for low-income seniors throughout the region. The funds were granted to the Jewish Family Services of San Diego to launch the San Diego County Senior Transportation Program in partnership with the County of San Diego Health And Services Agency, and LiveWell San Diego. The program will be operated through Jewish Family Services’ “On the Go”, which remains the county’s largest senior transportation service.
