Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreer, SC
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
New local bakery opens in South CarolinaKristen WaltersEasley, SC
Related
WYFF4.com
Students with the Greenville County Youth Orchestras and members of the Greenville Symphony Orchestra will join together for annual 'Shoulder to Shoulder' performance
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Students with the Greenville County Youth Orchestras and members of the Greenville Symphony Orchestra will join together for their annual "Should to Shoulder" performance this weekend at the Peace Center. For more than two decades, the two ensembles have joined together to create music and build...
WYFF4.com
Owner of Clemson, South Carolina, restaurant dies in fire at his home
CLEMSON, S.C. — The owner of a Clemson, South Carolina, restaurant hasdied in a fire at his home. The Pickens County Coroner's Office said Edgar T. Hunter Jr., 81, of Clemson, died Friday evening at his home on Pendleton Road. Hunter, known as Ted or Teddy, was the owner...
WYFF4.com
Coroner identifies elderly Piedmont man killed in crash in Greenville
An elderly man has been killed in a crash in Greenville, according to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. According to Ridgeway, the crash happened on Friday around 6:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 25 at the intersection of Sterling Grove Road. MORE HEADLINES:. Ridgeway says that...
WYFF4.com
Day care worker charged after assault by 4-year-olds at Greenwood Head Start, police say
GREENWOOD, S.C. — An Upstate day care worker was arrested and charged after police said she did nothing to stop an assault of 4-year-old students by two other 4-year-olds. Shate Lashundra Middleton, 46, of McCormick, is charged with two counts of unlawful conduct toward a child, according to a report from the Greenwood Police Department.
WYFF4.com
2 Laurens County women kicked, stomped vulnerable adult resident of state facility, warrants say
CLINTON, S.C. — Two Upstate women were arrested after investigators said a resident of a facility for people with disabilities was abused, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Lila Denise Kerson, 37, of Newberry, was arrested Wednesday and charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult, and Lasheba...
WYFF4.com
Greenville ice cream shop closing after series of struggles, owner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A Greenville ice cream shop that was once called one of the best in America has closed its business at a Greenville County shopping mall. Molly & Myles Ice Cream, on North Pleasantburg Drive in the Cherrydale Point shopping mall, opened in 2018, its owner Nicole O'Brien told WYFF4.com.
WYFF4.com
Coroner responding to deadly crash in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville Coroner is responding to a deadly crash, according to Shelton England with the Greenville County Coroner's Office. According to England, the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on Sterling Grove Road and Augusta Road. MORE HEADLINES:. Stay with WYFF News 4 for updates on this...
WYFF4.com
Elderly Piedmont man killed in crash in Greenville, trooper say
An elderly man has been killed in a crash in Greenville, according to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. According to Ridgeway, the crash happened on Friday around 6:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 25 at the intersection of Sterling Grove Road. MORE HEADLINES:. Ridgeway says that...
WYFF4.com
Woman critically injured in Upstate road rage shooting now in rehab, husband says
TOCCOA, Ga. — The husband of a woman who was shot in the head during an Upstate road rage shooting on I-85 gave an update on her conditions Friday that he called "awesome news." Branden Stevanus made the encouraging post to Facebook Friday, 19 days after his wife, Heather,...
WYFF4.com
5 people rescued from freezing water after clinging to paddleboard, officials say
ANDERSON, S.C. — Five people were rescued from the water at Green Pond Landing in Anderson, according to Josh Hawkins, Director of Emergency Management for Anderson County Sheriff's Office. According to Hawkins, four people were in a canoe and one was on a paddleboard on Friday in Lake Hartwell...
WYFF4.com
Dozens of law enforcement near Laurens County home, video shows
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — 4 p.m. UPDATE: Some law enforcement vehicles have started to clear the area, but no official information has been released. Dozens of law enforcement vehicles are at a home in Laurens County, South Carolina. Sky 4 flew over the area of Durbin Church Road and...
WYFF4.com
Deadly crash claims life of Piedmont man, coroner says
ANDERSON, S.C. — The Anderson County Coroner's Office is responding to a deadly crash that claimed the life of a man. The coroner says that the crash happened around 4:20 p.m. Friday afternoon on Shady Grove Road at the intersection of Mattison Road in Belton. According to the coroner,...
WYFF4.com
Police in Honea Path, South Carolina, explain loud boom heard in area
HONEA PATH, S.C. — Did you hear or feel it?. WYFF News 4 got several calls and emails about a loud boom heard in Honea Path, South Carolina, Thursday. The Honea Path Police Department posted the following on Facebook:. "What was heard and felt in town earlier this morning...
WYFF4.com
One person killed in single-vehicle crash in Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Spartanburg County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said it happened on SC 80 near SC 290. According to troopers, the vehicle was traveling on SC 80 when it went off the...
WYFF4.com
Powerball player in South Carolina wins $50,000
GAFFNEY, S.C. — A player in South Carolina, who added Double Play to their Powerball ticket, won $50,000. The ticket was sold at Kelletts Korner Inc. at 602 N. Main St. in Mauldin and won big in Wednesday night’s Double Play drawing (15 - 32 - 35 - 42 - 47 and PB: 23) held after the regular Powerball drawing.
WYFF4.com
Spartanburg man sentenced to 25 years in prison for felony DUI on Thanksgiving
BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. — A man out of Spartanburg County has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for a felony DUI, according to assistant solicitor Amy Goulding with the Spartanburg County Solicitor's Office. According to Goulding, Jamells Floyd, 45, of Spartanburg, was involved in a deadly crash on...
WYFF4.com
New information released on teen charged with robbing Greenville County bank
Police released new information Thursday afternoon about how a teenager robbed a Greenville County bank. Cyril Nile Allen Hutchins, 18, from Taylors, was arrested and charged with strong arm robbery, according to the Greer Police Department. MORE HEADLINES:. Capt. Patrick Fortenberry said officers responded at 9:15 a.m. to Wells Fargo...
WYFF4.com
Laurens County inmate charged with attempted murder after trying to strangle officer with towel, SLED says
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — An inmate in Laurens County was charged with attempted murder after trying to strangle an officer with a towel, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. According to SLED, on Jan. 17, inside the Laurens County Detention Center, Isaac Isaiah Miller, 22, of Clinton,...
WYFF4.com
Suspect in custody after large response at Laurens County home, deputies say
After dozens of law enforcement officers and emergency and SWAT vehicles responded to an Upstate home Thursday, deputies gave an update on the situation. Sky 4 flew over the Laurens County area of Durbin Church Road and Durbin Farms Road in Gray Court at about 2 p.m. and saw dozens of deputies and law enforcement vehicles.
WYFF4.com
Protestors gather in Asheville following release of Memphis police body-cam footage
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — People made their way to Pack Square in Downtown Asheville to voice their frustrations about the incident that took Tyre Nichols's life and in their eyes every voice matters. "This is a daily occurrence with people dying by police terror, by police violence, and killer police....
Comments / 0