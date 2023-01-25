Read full article on original website
Two More Very Affordable Locations to Live in Massachusetts
In an era where prices keep increasing on what seems like everything including food, heat, fuel, rent, etc., many folks throughout Massachusetts are struggling to find an affordable place to live. For some, it's currently not a reality to have a home of their own or a decent apartment that isn't suffocating them, financially speaking.
Where to find the best Portuguese food in Massachusetts, according to Yelp
Restaurants in western Massachusetts that serve Portuguese dishes.
New brewery to open in Pittsfield next week
There's a new Latina-owned business opening in downtown Pittsfield next week.
Skyrocketing egg prices force Mass. bakeries, doughnut shops to rethink menu, distribution
The soaring price of eggs has made some days tougher than others at Donut Dip, said owner Paul Shields. Located in West Springfield, Shields said the doughnut shop, open since 1957, has not made or sold any French crullers in the last five months. This is because the pâte à choux dough recipe requires more eggs than other doughnuts.
January snow and rain amounts in western Massachusetts so far
22News Storm Team Meteorologist Adam Strzempko is working for you with a look at how much rain and snow we've seen this month.
Hiring event for new Prim3 St3akhous3 in Southwick
There will be an in-person hiring event for the new Prim3 St3akhous3 on Saturday.
Ashuwillticook Rail Trail Extending Farther Into Pittsfield in 2024
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Ashuwillticook Rail Trail will extend to Merrill Road in 2024, bringing bike and pedestrian recreation farther into the city. Phase 2 of the extension along the abandoned Housatonic railroad line will be bid in the spring and completed next year. With a state and federally funded price tag of about $1.4 million, it includes a 10-foot paved multi-use path that runs from Crane Avenue to Merrill Road.
Westfield Freemasons organize program to provide medical equipment free of charge
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - In Westfield, the local Freemason chapter put together the Hospital Equipment Loan Program to help people find the equipment they need, free of charge. “We have transfer chairs, we have shower benches, we just have anything and everything you could possibly need in that category of...
Western Massachusetts in low risk of COVID-19 infections except for Franklin County
The latest COVID-19 data released Thursday according to the CDC, all counties in western Massachusetts are at low risk except for Franklin County.
Colder and wetter February expected in Massachusetts
22News Storm Team Meteorologist Adam Strzempko is working for you on what we can expect going into February.
Should The Owners of The Beacon Revive This MA. Theater?
Today we learned that The Movieplex in the SteepleCity Plaza of Downtown North Adams is closing its doors 'indefinitely' come January 31 of 2023 according to Jax's post. Personally, this has me devastated since I spent most of my childhood seeing almost every current feature in this theater. Heck, I remember when the theater was located in the former North Adams Plaza on Curran Highway until its closure in 2006.
Curry in Chicopee collecting items for homeless organized by Bob the Bike Man
"Cruisers Care Packs" items such as winter hats, gloves, socks, blankets, and toiletry products can be dropped off Saturday at Curry Honda in Chicopee.
Mega Millions Lottery Winner of $31 Million Sold in Western Massachusetts
Massachusetts loves its lottery tickets. Just last year, we found out that the Bay State spends more on lottery than any other state in the U.S. Perhaps that could be due to so many winners, like the winning ticket in Mega Millions that was recently sold in a town in Western Massachusetts.
This North Country Town Is One Of The Coolest In MA
A rhetorical question: What makes a town truly “cool?” Some of the criteria includes an assortment of fun activities for all ages, gorgeous scenery and a great atmosphere. There’s one spot in the Berkshires that fits the bill as North Adams has been deemed as one of the coolest cities in America.
Top 10 Most Romantic Restaurants In the Capital Region, Ranked
Valentine's Day is coming up quickly. The annual day of romance is Tuesday February 14th and before you know it you will be scrambling to order flowers, buy chocolate and make dinner reservations. This guide should help you find the perfect place to wine and dine your special someone. I...
Look! Restored Saratoga Victorian Mansion Once Summer Home to Whitney Family
This fully restored Queen Anne Victorian home was once the summer home to the Whitney family and once owned by the co-founder of the NY Mets. There have been extensive renovations done to this home while keeping the historic charm. There is a stunning gourmet kitchen with top-end Thermador appliances, 2 dishwashers, a custom range hood, 2 beverage drawers, & a walk-in pantry-perfect for entertaining! The four-season room overlooks the in-ground pool and beautiful hot tub. Check out the master bedroom with a gas fireplace, enormous walk-in closet, and luxury bath. On the third floor, there are five rooms and a playroom. The basement has room for a wine cellar and recreation room. The home is situated in a posh section of Saratoga Springs near the Saratoga Race Course. On the market for $3.095 Million.
Yankee Candle owner announces layoffs, closure of Mass. office
SOUTH DEERFIELD - Layoffs hitting Yankee Candle will have an effect on Massachusetts.Parent company Newell Brands announced it is laying off 13% of office employees and they are shutting down the South Deerfield corporate office, where the candle brand is based."We need to cut overhead expenses and adjust our budgets to the reality of the economic environment and the performance of our company," CEO Ravi Saligram said in a statement. The candle village and scent lab in town will stay open.
East Side Cafe in Pittsfield damaged by snow plow
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — On Monday, the East Side Cafe in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, was allegedly damaged by a snow plow driving by, and they are asking the public for help. Anyone driving on Newell Street in Pittsfield between noon and 2 p.m. on Monday is asked to call the East Side Cafe at (413) 447-9405. […]
How much snow did western Massachusetts get Wednesday?
Another snowstorm hit western Massachusetts Wednesday. Greenfield reached the most with 6 inches.
Springfield and Westfield walk-in clinic available for behavioral health needs to shorten wait times in ERs
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday for a new program aiming to address behavioral health needs in our community.
