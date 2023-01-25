ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lanesborough, MA

WSBS

Two More Very Affordable Locations to Live in Massachusetts

In an era where prices keep increasing on what seems like everything including food, heat, fuel, rent, etc., many folks throughout Massachusetts are struggling to find an affordable place to live. For some, it's currently not a reality to have a home of their own or a decent apartment that isn't suffocating them, financially speaking.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iBerkshires.com

Ashuwillticook Rail Trail Extending Farther Into Pittsfield in 2024

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Ashuwillticook Rail Trail will extend to Merrill Road in 2024, bringing bike and pedestrian recreation farther into the city. Phase 2 of the extension along the abandoned Housatonic railroad line will be bid in the spring and completed next year. With a state and federally funded price tag of about $1.4 million, it includes a 10-foot paved multi-use path that runs from Crane Avenue to Merrill Road.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WBEC AM

Should The Owners of The Beacon Revive This MA. Theater?

Today we learned that The Movieplex in the SteepleCity Plaza of Downtown North Adams is closing its doors 'indefinitely' come January 31 of 2023 according to Jax's post. Personally, this has me devastated since I spent most of my childhood seeing almost every current feature in this theater. Heck, I remember when the theater was located in the former North Adams Plaza on Curran Highway until its closure in 2006.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WSBS

This North Country Town Is One Of The Coolest In MA

A rhetorical question: What makes a town truly “cool?” Some of the criteria includes an assortment of fun activities for all ages, gorgeous scenery and a great atmosphere. There’s one spot in the Berkshires that fits the bill as North Adams has been deemed as one of the coolest cities in America.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
WIBX 950

Look! Restored Saratoga Victorian Mansion Once Summer Home to Whitney Family

This fully restored Queen Anne Victorian home was once the summer home to the Whitney family and once owned by the co-founder of the NY Mets. There have been extensive renovations done to this home while keeping the historic charm. There is a stunning gourmet kitchen with top-end Thermador appliances, 2 dishwashers, a custom range hood, 2 beverage drawers, & a walk-in pantry-perfect for entertaining! The four-season room overlooks the in-ground pool and beautiful hot tub. Check out the master bedroom with a gas fireplace, enormous walk-in closet, and luxury bath. On the third floor, there are five rooms and a playroom. The basement has room for a wine cellar and recreation room. The home is situated in a posh section of Saratoga Springs near the Saratoga Race Course. On the market for $3.095 Million.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
CBS Boston

Yankee Candle owner announces layoffs, closure of Mass. office

SOUTH DEERFIELD - Layoffs hitting Yankee Candle will have an effect on Massachusetts.Parent company Newell Brands announced it is laying off 13% of office employees and they are shutting down the South Deerfield corporate office, where the candle brand is based."We need to cut overhead expenses and adjust our budgets to the reality of the economic environment and the performance of our company," CEO Ravi Saligram said in a statement.  The candle village and scent lab in town will stay open. 
DEERFIELD, MA
NEWS10 ABC

East Side Cafe in Pittsfield damaged by snow plow

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — On Monday, the East Side Cafe in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, was allegedly damaged by a snow plow driving by, and they are asking the public for help. Anyone driving on Newell Street in Pittsfield between noon and 2 p.m. on Monday is asked to call the East Side Cafe at (413) 447-9405. […]
PITTSFIELD, MA

