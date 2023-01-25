Read full article on original website
wabi.tv
Bangor Elks Lodge hosts winter craft fair
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - While the holidays are over, there are still craft fairs happening around the region. Saturday, the Bangor Elks Lodge was home to one. Featuring makers and direct sales consultants from the area, there was no shortage of goodies for everyone in your life. Some of the...
wabi.tv
Wedding show returns to Cross Insurance Center in Bangor Sunday
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Are you or someone you know planning a wedding? Why not check out the Bangor Wedding Show this weekend?. The official show of the Maine Wedding Association takes place Sunday at the Cross Insurance Center. Industry professionals will be on hand to help you create the...
wabi.tv
Downeast community comes together for dinner benefitting 10-year-old with cancer
NORTHEAST HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - The Downeast community is coming together to support a local family going through a challenging time. TV5 caught up with 10-year-old Journey Gartner and her parents ahead of this weekend’s planned benefit dinner. “I’m just in awe of her. She’s a true superhero. She’s...
Grants awarded to provide broadband in 31 communities
Approximately 116,000 homes and businesses in Maine — almost 18% of the state — do not have broadband service, according to the Portland Press Herald. Photo by Jualbelilaptop/Wikimedia. Thirty-one communities, including several in Washington County, will get high-speed broadband internet service through $34 million in grants announced by...
newscentermaine.com
Tick lab at UMaine has new line of defense against ticks
ORONO, Maine — While more than a foot of snow rests on the ground in most places, ticks are probably not top of mind right. But deer ticks, which carry Lyme and other diseases, can survive under that snow and can start to bite as early as March. Thanks...
wabi.tv
Locals assist Ellsworth nonprofit after store floods
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - An area nonprofit dedicated to helping the community had their shoe on the other foot Thursday. Staff at the Community Closet in Ellsworth came in Thursday morning to find water everywhere after their storefront flooded. They say the shop’s roof is in poor shape, and clothes...
wabi.tv
Quality Jewelers makes $7,000 donation to Make-A-Wish
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - In December, Quality Jewelers ran a promotion to help raise money to fund a wish through the Make a Wish Foundation. Although they raised just under $1,500 it was short of their $7,000 goal. So the store elected to make up the difference. “You know, I...
wabi.tv
University of Maine’s Mahaney Dome Collapses
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Winter weather hit hard in Orono Thursday morning. The University of Maine’s Mahaney Dome collapsed. A statement from the school says, “At approximately 8:30 a.m. this morning, Mahaney Dome at the University of Maine collapsed under the weight of heavy snow and rain. No injuries have been reported. Mahaney Dome is an indoor athletics facility. The structure is being evaluated in preparation for repairs.”
Things to do in Maine This Weekend 1/28 and 1/29
Happy Friday, everyone! This weekend, there are plenty of things to do around Maine, and there are some fun things going on that you might want to take the kids to. There are a couple of fishing derbies, a Winterfest, a craft fair, and more. If you are having an event or know of an upcoming event, you can email me the details and I will make sure to mention it. Have a great weekend.
Can a town just dissolve? Dennysville considers de-organizing.
Many of the 20 residents that attended a town meeting expressed support for de-organizing the rural Washington County community of Dennysville, whose town office is shown here. Photo by Alan Kryszak. Once a thriving lumber community that dates back to the late 1700’s, the humble town of Dennysville in far...
wabi.tv
Several animals killed when Maine barn collapses
UNION, Maine (WMTW) - Several animals died when a large barn collapsed at a farm in the town of Union on Thursday. Green Meadow Farm says there were 50 cows as well as pigs and a donkey inside the barn when it collapsed. Many of the animals were trapped, but nearly all were rescued. However, the farm said four cows died. Other animals were hurt and a veterinarian was coming on Friday to help treat at least one injured animal.
mainebiz.biz
Maine's 2022 top 10 'hottest towns' for home sales reflect booming market
The 2022 home-buying trends for Maine real estate show that fewer homes are hitting the market, resulting in competitive offers from demanding buyers, according to this year's "Maine's Hottest Towns" top 10 rankings. The list, compiled by Maine Life Real Estate in Scarborough, measures which towns and cities had the...
Bangor Ups Its Game to Get the Sidewalks Cleared of Snow, Too
We got 15 inches of snow on Monday. Was it that long ago? And then add to it, what we got overnight and this morning. The plows do what they do, each and every storm. Whether they are city or town employees or independent contractors doing home driveways and store parking lots.
wabi.tv
Milo kicks off bicentennial celebration with Town Hall party
MILO, Maine (WABI) - Happy 200th birthday, Milo!. 2023 is the year Milo turns 200, along with the town hall and library turning 100 years old. And what better way to celebrate than throw a party?. Milo Historical Society and Events Committee joined forces on Saturday to kick off the...
This Coastal Maine Hotel Has Been Featured In 2 Famous Movies
As a part of New England, Maine was one of the first places in North America settled by the Europeans. As a result, our coastal towns and cities are some of the oldest settlements in the country. Many of the buildings in these towns were constructed shortly after they were...
WPFO
Rare black squirrel caught dominating a bird feeder in Maine town
(BDN) -- There’s a new king of the feeder this winter at the home of Sue and Gary Drinkwater in Northport. They have enjoyed watching the usual assortment of birds and gray squirrels, but they weren’t prepared for the arrival of one particular critter: a black squirrel. “We’re...
Maine Officials Believe a Recent String of Crimes is Connected to a Travelling Gang
We're very fortunate here in Maine to have police and public safety officials that aren't just super-dedicated to stopping crime, but are also wicked good at it. And recently, that ability has been put to the test by what is believed to be a travelling gang. According to an article...
WPFO
UMaine's Mahaney Dome collapses under rain and snow
ORONO (BDN) -- The Mahaney Dome, an indoor practice facility at the University of Maine in Orono, collapsed Thursday under the weight of water and snow in the middle of the dome. No one was injured, according to Senior Associate Athletic Director Tyson McHatten. “Seems to happen every year,” McHatten...
Woman reported missing found dead in Alton crash
PORTLAND, Maine — A woman who was found dead in her vehicle in Alton on Thursday has been identified. Ashley Bloomer, 33, was reported missing by family members shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday, when she failed to pick up her child at school after dropping the child off in the morning, according to a news release issued Friday evening by the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office.
WMTW
Person dies when car ends up in Maine stream
ALTON, Maine — One person is dead after a vehicle ended up in a stream in the town of Alton. A Penobscot County Sheriff's Deputy was following up on an incident on Argyle Road just before 9 p.m. Thursday when he found a vehicle had gone off the road and ended up out of sight in Birch Stream.
