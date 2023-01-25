ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

wabi.tv

Bangor Elks Lodge hosts winter craft fair

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - While the holidays are over, there are still craft fairs happening around the region. Saturday, the Bangor Elks Lodge was home to one. Featuring makers and direct sales consultants from the area, there was no shortage of goodies for everyone in your life. Some of the...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Wedding show returns to Cross Insurance Center in Bangor Sunday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Are you or someone you know planning a wedding? Why not check out the Bangor Wedding Show this weekend?. The official show of the Maine Wedding Association takes place Sunday at the Cross Insurance Center. Industry professionals will be on hand to help you create the...
BANGOR, ME
The Maine Monitor

Grants awarded to provide broadband in 31 communities

Approximately 116,000 homes and businesses in Maine — almost 18% of the state — do not have broadband service, according to the Portland Press Herald. Photo by Jualbelilaptop/Wikimedia. Thirty-one communities, including several in Washington County, will get high-speed broadband internet service through $34 million in grants announced by...
MAINE STATE
newscentermaine.com

Tick lab at UMaine has new line of defense against ticks

ORONO, Maine — While more than a foot of snow rests on the ground in most places, ticks are probably not top of mind right. But deer ticks, which carry Lyme and other diseases, can survive under that snow and can start to bite as early as March. Thanks...
ORONO, ME
wabi.tv

Locals assist Ellsworth nonprofit after store floods

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - An area nonprofit dedicated to helping the community had their shoe on the other foot Thursday. Staff at the Community Closet in Ellsworth came in Thursday morning to find water everywhere after their storefront flooded. They say the shop’s roof is in poor shape, and clothes...
ELLSWORTH, ME
wabi.tv

Quality Jewelers makes $7,000 donation to Make-A-Wish

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - In December, Quality Jewelers ran a promotion to help raise money to fund a wish through the Make a Wish Foundation. Although they raised just under $1,500 it was short of their $7,000 goal. So the store elected to make up the difference. “You know, I...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

University of Maine’s Mahaney Dome Collapses

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Winter weather hit hard in Orono Thursday morning. The University of Maine’s Mahaney Dome collapsed. A statement from the school says, “At approximately 8:30 a.m. this morning, Mahaney Dome at the University of Maine collapsed under the weight of heavy snow and rain. No injuries have been reported. Mahaney Dome is an indoor athletics facility. The structure is being evaluated in preparation for repairs.”
ORONO, ME
The Maine Writer

Things to do in Maine This Weekend 1/28 and 1/29

Happy Friday, everyone! This weekend, there are plenty of things to do around Maine, and there are some fun things going on that you might want to take the kids to. There are a couple of fishing derbies, a Winterfest, a craft fair, and more. If you are having an event or know of an upcoming event, you can email me the details and I will make sure to mention it. Have a great weekend.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Several animals killed when Maine barn collapses

UNION, Maine (WMTW) - Several animals died when a large barn collapsed at a farm in the town of Union on Thursday. Green Meadow Farm says there were 50 cows as well as pigs and a donkey inside the barn when it collapsed. Many of the animals were trapped, but nearly all were rescued. However, the farm said four cows died. Other animals were hurt and a veterinarian was coming on Friday to help treat at least one injured animal.
UNION, ME
mainebiz.biz

Maine's 2022 top 10 'hottest towns' for home sales reflect booming market

The 2022 home-buying trends for Maine real estate show that fewer homes are hitting the market, resulting in competitive offers from demanding buyers, according to this year's "Maine's Hottest Towns" top 10 rankings. The list, compiled by Maine Life Real Estate in Scarborough, measures which towns and cities had the...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Milo kicks off bicentennial celebration with Town Hall party

MILO, Maine (WABI) - Happy 200th birthday, Milo!. 2023 is the year Milo turns 200, along with the town hall and library turning 100 years old. And what better way to celebrate than throw a party?. Milo Historical Society and Events Committee joined forces on Saturday to kick off the...
MILO, ME
WPFO

Rare black squirrel caught dominating a bird feeder in Maine town

(BDN) -- There’s a new king of the feeder this winter at the home of Sue and Gary Drinkwater in Northport. They have enjoyed watching the usual assortment of birds and gray squirrels, but they weren’t prepared for the arrival of one particular critter: a black squirrel. “We’re...
NORTHPORT, ME
WPFO

NEWS CENTER Maine

Woman reported missing found dead in Alton crash

PORTLAND, Maine — A woman who was found dead in her vehicle in Alton on Thursday has been identified. Ashley Bloomer, 33, was reported missing by family members shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday, when she failed to pick up her child at school after dropping the child off in the morning, according to a news release issued Friday evening by the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office.
ALTON, ME
WMTW

