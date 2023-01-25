ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Interesting Engineering

This China-free lithium battery plant can power the next 100 years

An Australian-based startup, Recharge Industries Pty, is planning to build a A$300 million (US$210 million) factory that can build lithium-ion batteries that do not have materials imported from China, Bloomberg reported. Currently, China accounts for the majority of lithium-ion battery manufacturing facilities. Other nations are striving to seek alternatives to...
Family Handyman

How Often To Change Synthetic Oil

Motor oil is an engine’s lifeblood. It cleans, lubricates, cools, cushions and protects engines and other mechanical parts. Motor oil also holds in suspension sludge, harsh chemicals, contaminates and abrasive particles — things that cause engine wear. Synthetic oil is used in most modern vehicles, especially high-performance and...
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
takeitcool.com

Global Plant-Based Protein Supplements Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 5.70% in the Forecast Period of 2023-2028

The ‘Global Plant-Based Protein Supplements Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global plant-based protein supplements market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like origin, raw material, product type, application, distribution channels, and major regions.
scaffoldmag.com

Cummins to display fuel-agnostic 15 L engines at ConExpo

Cummins Inc. announced it will highlight its fuel-agnostic 15 L engine platform with hydrogen, biogas and advanced diesel engines at ConExpo-Con/Agg, which will take place March 14-18 in Las Vegas. Below the head gasket, the fuel-agnostic architecture utilizes a common base engine, while above the head gasket, the cylinder heads and fuel systems are specifically tailored for hydrogen, natural gas, diesel and biofuels, including HVO.
Washington Examiner

Georgia scores $80M grant for plant to make jet fuel from wood chips

The Department of Energy awarded an $80 million grant Thursday to a Georgia facility that turns wood residue into jet fuel as a way to decrease the airline industry's carbon footprint. The money was given to AVAPCO, a Thomaston, Georgia-based biofuel, biochemical, and biomaterial company that has been in operation...
GEORGIA STATE
takeitcool.com

Refined Sugar Production Cost Analysis Report 2022-2027: Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements and Cost Breakups

The latest report titled “Refined Sugar Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the Refined Sugar. Report Features Details. Product Name Refined Sugar. Process Included Refined Sugar Production From Raw Sugar. Segments...
takeitcool.com

Silica Sand Production Cost Analysis Report, Raw Materials Requirements, Costs and Key Process Information, Provided by Procurement Resource

The latest report titled “Silica Sand Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the Silica Sand. Report Features Details. Product Name Silica Sand. Process Included Silica Sand Production From Quartz Stone. Segments...
US News and World Report

Analysis-India's EV Dawn Fans Expectations Fuel Demand May Peak Early

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The rapid take-up of electric vehicles in India's fledgling market has prompted a major rethink about the country's long-term fuel needs as refiners in Asia's third-largest economy hasten their shift away from oil production. India, one of the world's fastest growing oil markets, has lagged major...
Motley Fool

1 Energy Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist

Baker Hughes' restructuring efforts are aimed at shaving $150 million off annual costs. Firm equipment orders will lead to higher-margin services orders in a few years. Oil majors still aren't spending anything near what they did in 2014, yet the price of oil remains high. You’re reading a free article...

