takeitcool.com
Global Retail Cloud Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 16.80% in the Forecast Period of 2023-2028
The ‘Global Retail Cloud Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global retail cloud market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like model type, deployment, organisation size, solution, and major regions. The...
This China-free lithium battery plant can power the next 100 years
An Australian-based startup, Recharge Industries Pty, is planning to build a A$300 million (US$210 million) factory that can build lithium-ion batteries that do not have materials imported from China, Bloomberg reported. Currently, China accounts for the majority of lithium-ion battery manufacturing facilities. Other nations are striving to seek alternatives to...
torquenews.com
Supply Chain Crisis Over; Stored F-150s Begin To Get The Semiconductors They Need
Though it has slipped far into the background, the supply chain problem has impacted Ford and other automakers for at least the last two years -- until very recently, in fact. Now, as the supply of semiconductors has increased the chipless trucks that were placed into storage are getting the semiconductors they need and heading for sale.
How Often To Change Synthetic Oil
Motor oil is an engine’s lifeblood. It cleans, lubricates, cools, cushions and protects engines and other mechanical parts. Motor oil also holds in suspension sludge, harsh chemicals, contaminates and abrasive particles — things that cause engine wear. Synthetic oil is used in most modern vehicles, especially high-performance and...
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
takeitcool.com
Global Plant-Based Protein Supplements Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 5.70% in the Forecast Period of 2023-2028
The ‘Global Plant-Based Protein Supplements Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global plant-based protein supplements market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like origin, raw material, product type, application, distribution channels, and major regions.
csengineermag.com
Respiratory Protection Equipment Market is forecast to grow by US$ 35.83 Billion during 2022-2033
The global respiratory protection equipment market is valued at US$ 19.09 billion in 2023 and is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2033, as per a new industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider. Demand for respiratory protection equipment (RPE) is...
takeitcool.com
South Korea Wine Packaging Market to Reach USD 63.3 Million by 2028, Driven by Increasing Wine Sales and Consumption
The ‘South Korea Wine Packaging Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the South Korea wine packaging market, assessing the market based on its segments like material types, products, and sales channel. The report studies the...
scaffoldmag.com
Cummins to display fuel-agnostic 15 L engines at ConExpo
Cummins Inc. announced it will highlight its fuel-agnostic 15 L engine platform with hydrogen, biogas and advanced diesel engines at ConExpo-Con/Agg, which will take place March 14-18 in Las Vegas. Below the head gasket, the fuel-agnostic architecture utilizes a common base engine, while above the head gasket, the cylinder heads and fuel systems are specifically tailored for hydrogen, natural gas, diesel and biofuels, including HVO.
China's 2022 smartphone shipments the lowest in 10 years - research firm
SHANGHAI, Jan 29 (Reuters) - China's smartphone sales fell 13% year-on-year in 2022, the largest plunge for the sector in a decade as consumers spent cautiously, market research firm IDC said on Sunday.
Washington Examiner
Georgia scores $80M grant for plant to make jet fuel from wood chips
The Department of Energy awarded an $80 million grant Thursday to a Georgia facility that turns wood residue into jet fuel as a way to decrease the airline industry's carbon footprint. The money was given to AVAPCO, a Thomaston, Georgia-based biofuel, biochemical, and biomaterial company that has been in operation...
takeitcool.com
Global Acute Respiratory Syndrome Treatment Market Size to Attain a Value of USD 2045 Million by 2031
The ‘Global Acute Respiratory Syndrome Treatment Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global acute respiratory syndrome treatment market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like drug class, route of administration, treatment channel, and major regions.
takeitcool.com
Refined Sugar Production Cost Analysis Report 2022-2027: Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements and Cost Breakups
The latest report titled “Refined Sugar Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the Refined Sugar. Report Features Details. Product Name Refined Sugar. Process Included Refined Sugar Production From Raw Sugar. Segments...
takeitcool.com
Silica Sand Production Cost Analysis Report, Raw Materials Requirements, Costs and Key Process Information, Provided by Procurement Resource
The latest report titled “Silica Sand Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the Silica Sand. Report Features Details. Product Name Silica Sand. Process Included Silica Sand Production From Quartz Stone. Segments...
Exclusive-U.S. Energy Department to allocate $118 million to biofuels projects
NEW YORK, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) on Thursday will announce over $100 million in funding to expand U.S. biofuels production, as the Biden administration works to cut greenhouse gas emissions from transportation and meet climate goals, the department told Reuters.
Even bivalent updated COVID-19 boosters struggle to prevent omicron subvariant transmission – an immunologist discusses why new approaches are necessary
The new bivalent boosters against COVID-19 have failed to halt omicron infections. However, new technologies are being developed that pave a way forward.
Startup at Case Western Reserve developing microplastics filter for washing machines
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Inside the Sears think[box] innovation center on the campus of Case Western Reserve University, three aspiring entrepreneurs are applying their engineering skills, along with considerable energy and chutzpah, to the vexing problem of microplastics. Max Pennington, a recent CWRU graduate, and seniors David Dillman and Chip...
OPINION: Gas stoves are gateway appliances to increased natural gas usage
The following article, written by Daniel Cohan, Rice University originally appeared on The Conversation and is published here with permission:. Gas stoves are a leading source of hazardous indoor air pollution, but they emit only a tiny share of the greenhouse gases that warm the climate. Why, then, have they assumed such a heated role in climate politics?
US News and World Report
Analysis-India's EV Dawn Fans Expectations Fuel Demand May Peak Early
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The rapid take-up of electric vehicles in India's fledgling market has prompted a major rethink about the country's long-term fuel needs as refiners in Asia's third-largest economy hasten their shift away from oil production. India, one of the world's fastest growing oil markets, has lagged major...
Motley Fool
1 Energy Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist
Baker Hughes' restructuring efforts are aimed at shaving $150 million off annual costs. Firm equipment orders will lead to higher-margin services orders in a few years. Oil majors still aren't spending anything near what they did in 2014, yet the price of oil remains high. You’re reading a free article...
