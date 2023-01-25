Read full article on original website
wanderwithalex.com
Exciting Winter and Spring Events in Virginia Beach 2023
It’s Virginia Beach’s 60th anniversary this year, and this charming coastal city has big things planned! From music festivals and surf contests to beach rodeos and she-crab soup competitions, take advantage of the excitement happening now through June! Discover the best of winter and spring in Virginia Beach with these events showcasing culture, music, art, food, and drink!
outerbanksvoice.com
Daniel J. Beideman of Elizabeth City, January 24
Daniel J. Beideman, 69, of Elizabeth City, NC died Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Elizabeth City Health & Rehabilitation. Born in Pasquotank County on November 27, 1953, he was the son of the late Thelma Gilden Beideman and Daniel Linwood Beideman. Danny was a graduate of Northeastern High School. He...
outerbanksvoice.com
Juvenile sei whale euthanized in Kitty Hawk
1/26/23: The NC Aquarium on Roanoke Island reports that a juvenile sei whale that was discovered on the shore in Kitty Hawk on Thursday, Jan. 26 had to be euthanized. On Jan. 26 at 1:30 p.m., a report was received of a live sei whale in Kitty Hawk, NC. The whale was 678 cm in length (about 22 ft). It’s a small juvenile whale, possibly born during the most recent breeding cycle. Partners in the OBX Marine Mammal Stranding Network responded to assess and ultimately euthanize the whale.
Our 8 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in Virginia
Virginia - Some great places to get the best crab cakes in Virginia. Read on for recommendations! These places include Margie & Ray's Crabhouse, Sugar's Crab Shack, Blue Seafood & Spirits in Richmond, Berret's Seafood Restaurant in Williamsburg, and the Virginia Beach Crab House.
WAVY News 10
WAVY TV remembers Biscuit the therapy dog
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach mass shooting in 2019 was hard on the entire community. You may remember therapy dogs at the memorial, helping provide comfort to those who needed it most. One of those amazing dogs was a Golden Retriever named Biscuit. Biscuit also made her...
Unusual Facts About Virginia Beach You Never Knew
Virginia Beach, located on the southeastern coast of Virginia, is a popular tourist destination known for its beautiful beaches and oceanfront boardwalk. But did you know that Virginia Beach has some unusual facts that are not known by many?
Local family to donate $100,000 for pediatric cancer research
When cancer took the life of Dalton Fox in 2021, his family created a foundation in his name: D-Feet Cancer - The Dalton Fox Foundation. All money raised by the non-profit goes to pediatric cancer awareness and research.
Tornado warnings expired for Dare County
A tornado warning has been issued in Dare County until 8:30 p.m.
outerbanksvoice.com
Our number one priority is workforce housing
In wide-ranging State of the County, Woodard criticizes “naysayers” battling local housing projects. In a roughly one-hour State of the County presentation, Dare County Commissioners Chairman Bob Woodard alternated between exhortations and congratulations. But he seemed at his most passionate when talking about the county’s frustrating quest to generate several hundred units of essential and workforce housing.
Virginia Beach teacher arrested for disturbing the peace
A Virginia Beach Public Schools spokesperson told 10 On Your Side that the teacher is a Technology Education teacher at Corporate Landing Middle School and that he is currently on administrative leave.
13newsnow.com
Multiple endangered whales spotted off Virginia coast, boaters urged to slow down
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Seven North Atlantic right whales were off the coast Tuesday, from just east of Virginia Beach to farther inland towards Norfolk, data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows. North Atlantic right whales are considered critically endangered. This status comes from hunting that...
Virginia Beach family uses son's addiction, death as a warning for others
Richard Fee was destined to change the world, but after becoming addicted to a prescribed psychiatric drug- his life was cut short.
VB teacher arrested for allegedly making threats against middle school
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A middle school teacher is behind bars for allegedly making threats against the school. Virginia Beach police arrested 61-year-old John Dupont Thursday night, and a judge arraigned him in court Friday afternoon. He's charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct. A spokesperson for Virginia Beach City Public...
WAVY News 10
Mental health evaluation ordered for accused Hampton Roads ‘serial rapist’
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach judge has ordered a mental health evaluation for an accused “serial rapist.”. It came after William Phelps IV didn’t speak or acknowledge the court and his defense attorney at a hearing on Friday morning. The commonwealth’s attorney says Phelps’ silence shows he’s either having a mental health issue or is choosing not to speak.
Man dies after shooting on Jackson St in Edenton
Police are now investigating after a man died following a shooting in Edenton Wednesday evening.
Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by a car in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A pedestrian was hit by a car in Virginia Beach Friday afternoon. According to the Virginia Beach Police Department, it happened in the 4000 block of Shore Drive around 2:20 p.m. VBPD said the pedestrian was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.
Chesapeake Walmart shooting: 6 killed, several still hospitalized
Authorities say six people were killed in a mass shooting Tuesday night at a Walmart just off Battlefield Blvd. in Chesapeake, Virginia.
Virginia Supreme Court reverses $1 million award to family of man killed by Virginia Beach police
RICHMOND, Va. — The Supreme Court of Virginia reversed a million-dollar judgment in a 2019 fatal police shooting of a man in Virginia Beach. On February 9, 2019, police were called to a home in the 5700 block of Paiute Road after 57-year-old Jeffrey Tyree brandished a knife and threatened to harm himself with it.
Pedestrian critically injured after being hit by car on Shore Dr. in VB
According to police, the call for the incident came in around 2:20 p.m. in the 4000 block of Shore Dr. Police say the pedestrian was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition.
