ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kitty Hawk, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wanderwithalex.com

Exciting Winter and Spring Events in Virginia Beach 2023

It’s Virginia Beach’s 60th anniversary this year, and this charming coastal city has big things planned! From music festivals and surf contests to beach rodeos and she-crab soup competitions, take advantage of the excitement happening now through June! Discover the best of winter and spring in Virginia Beach with these events showcasing culture, music, art, food, and drink!
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
outerbanksvoice.com

Daniel J. Beideman of Elizabeth City, January 24

Daniel J. Beideman, 69, of Elizabeth City, NC died Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Elizabeth City Health & Rehabilitation. Born in Pasquotank County on November 27, 1953, he was the son of the late Thelma Gilden Beideman and Daniel Linwood Beideman. Danny was a graduate of Northeastern High School. He...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Juvenile sei whale euthanized in Kitty Hawk

1/26/23: The NC Aquarium on Roanoke Island reports that a juvenile sei whale that was discovered on the shore in Kitty Hawk on Thursday, Jan. 26 had to be euthanized. On Jan. 26 at 1:30 p.m., a report was received of a live sei whale in Kitty Hawk, NC. The whale was 678 cm in length (about 22 ft). It’s a small juvenile whale, possibly born during the most recent breeding cycle. Partners in the OBX Marine Mammal Stranding Network responded to assess and ultimately euthanize the whale.
KITTY HAWK, NC
WAVY News 10

WAVY TV remembers Biscuit the therapy dog

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach mass shooting in 2019 was hard on the entire community. You may remember therapy dogs at the memorial, helping provide comfort to those who needed it most. One of those amazing dogs was a Golden Retriever named Biscuit. Biscuit also made her...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
outerbanksvoice.com

Our number one priority is workforce housing

In wide-ranging State of the County, Woodard criticizes “naysayers” battling local housing projects. In a roughly one-hour State of the County presentation, Dare County Commissioners Chairman Bob Woodard alternated between exhortations and congratulations. But he seemed at his most passionate when talking about the county’s frustrating quest to generate several hundred units of essential and workforce housing.
DARE COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

Mental health evaluation ordered for accused Hampton Roads ‘serial rapist’

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach judge has ordered a mental health evaluation for an accused “serial rapist.”. It came after William Phelps IV didn’t speak or acknowledge the court and his defense attorney at a hearing on Friday morning. The commonwealth’s attorney says Phelps’ silence shows he’s either having a mental health issue or is choosing not to speak.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy