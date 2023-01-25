1/26/23: The NC Aquarium on Roanoke Island reports that a juvenile sei whale that was discovered on the shore in Kitty Hawk on Thursday, Jan. 26 had to be euthanized. On Jan. 26 at 1:30 p.m., a report was received of a live sei whale in Kitty Hawk, NC. The whale was 678 cm in length (about 22 ft). It’s a small juvenile whale, possibly born during the most recent breeding cycle. Partners in the OBX Marine Mammal Stranding Network responded to assess and ultimately euthanize the whale.

KITTY HAWK, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO