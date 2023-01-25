ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmond, OK

KOCO

Oklahoma City police respond to drive-by shooting at home

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police responded to a drive-by shooting at a home. Around 7 a.m. Saturday, Oklahoma City police responded to a drive-by shooting at a home on Northeast 55th Street. Officials said there were no injuries but there were people home at the time. As of...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

One person shot in SW Oklahoma City apartments

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- One person was shot in the stomach in SW Oklahoma City around 4:20 this morning. OKCPD stated the shooting took place near Las Brisas Apartments at 2119 SW 39th St. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. There is currently no information on the identity of the […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

OKCPD looking for serial porch pirate in NW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are asking the public for their help in identifying a serial porch pirate. Police believe this same woman is believed to have hit a number of houses near NW Expressway and Penn in the 2200 block of NW 52nd St. If anyone...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Two Enid EMTs answer rare call where they needed to deliver baby

ENID, Okla. — Paramedics answer a lot of calls, from car crashes to medical emergencies. On Wednesday night, two Enid EMTs answered a rare call where they needed to deliver a baby. Just after midnight Wednesday, two Enid EMTs answered a call they will never forget. Get the latest...
ENID, OK
KOCO

Police investigating after shooting victim found in Midwest City

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — Police are investigating after a shooting victim was found overnight in Midwest City. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here. Authorities said the person was shot and drove themself to the area near Southeast 15th Street and Air Depot Boulevard. First responders arriving at the scene rushed the person to a hospital.
MIDWEST CITY, OK
KOCO

Woman dead, man in custody after standoff at Edmond home, police say

EDMOND, Okla. — One woman is dead and a man is in custody after a welfare check turned into a standoff Wednesday morning at an Edmond home. Around 7 a.m., police responded to a welfare check request at a home near Santa Fe Avenue and Castle Rock, which is between Edmond and Danforth roads. A suspect in the home did not come out, prompting an hourslong standoff.
EDMOND, OK
KOCO

Suspect posted social media videos after allegedly killing wife, police say

EDMOND, Okla. — The Edmond Police Department released new details Thursday on a homicide that took place in a home one day earlier. Around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, police said multiple people from Florida called 911 to tell authorities their relative posted a video on social media, saying he killed his wife. They said the man was allegedly planning to kill more people.
EDMOND, OK

