KOCO
Neighbors gather as they discover house fire in Oklahoma City was deadly
OKLAHOMA CITY — Neighbors gathered as they discovered a house fire in Oklahoma City was deadly. The fire near Northwest 63rd Street and Meridian Avenue is now under investigation. "Intense. I was worried, thinking about that guy, the poor man," said Darius Shackleford, a neighbor. Neighbors assumed the worst...
KOCO
Oklahoma City police respond to drive-by shooting at home
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police responded to a drive-by shooting at a home. Around 7 a.m. Saturday, Oklahoma City police responded to a drive-by shooting at a home on Northeast 55th Street. Officials said there were no injuries but there were people home at the time. As of...
One person shot in SW Oklahoma City apartments
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- One person was shot in the stomach in SW Oklahoma City around 4:20 this morning. OKCPD stated the shooting took place near Las Brisas Apartments at 2119 SW 39th St. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. There is currently no information on the identity of the […]
One killed in NW Oklahoma City house fire
Tragedy struck in a Northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood Friday afternoon, as an elderly man was killed in a house fire.
KOCO
Person shot in stomach in southwest Oklahoma City, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person was shot in the stomach in southwest Oklahoma City, police said. Around 4 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a scene near Southwest 36th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue where a person was shot in the stomach. Officials said there are no suspects at this time.
okcfox.com
OKCPD looking for serial porch pirate in NW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are asking the public for their help in identifying a serial porch pirate. Police believe this same woman is believed to have hit a number of houses near NW Expressway and Penn in the 2200 block of NW 52nd St. If anyone...
KOCO
Two Enid EMTs answer rare call where they needed to deliver baby
ENID, Okla. — Paramedics answer a lot of calls, from car crashes to medical emergencies. On Wednesday night, two Enid EMTs answered a rare call where they needed to deliver a baby. Just after midnight Wednesday, two Enid EMTs answered a call they will never forget. Get the latest...
Edmond Police identify deadly standoff suspect
The Edmond Police Department has confirmed the identity of the alleged suspect from a standoff that led to a terrifying discovery.
OKCPD responds to fatal Memphis traffic stop video of Tyre Nichols
Oklahoma City Police department is responding to the video of the tragic death of Tyre Nichols.
Victim named in Eastside shooting — suspect still at large
The victim in Oklahoma City's 5th homicide of 2023 has been identified. Police are still looking for the suspect. The post Victim named in Eastside shooting — suspect still at large appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
KOCO
Police investigating after shooting victim found in Midwest City
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — Police are investigating after a shooting victim was found overnight in Midwest City. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here. Authorities said the person was shot and drove themself to the area near Southeast 15th Street and Air Depot Boulevard. First responders arriving at the scene rushed the person to a hospital.
KOCO
Woman dead, man in custody after standoff at Edmond home, police say
EDMOND, Okla. — One woman is dead and a man is in custody after a welfare check turned into a standoff Wednesday morning at an Edmond home. Around 7 a.m., police responded to a welfare check request at a home near Santa Fe Avenue and Castle Rock, which is between Edmond and Danforth roads. A suspect in the home did not come out, prompting an hourslong standoff.
One woman found dead after standoff at Edmond home
Authorities in Edmond say one person is in custody following a standoff at a home in Edmond.
Stabbing victim identified in City’s latest homicide
The victim in a Southside stabbing has been identified. Police are still piecing together what happened that led to the death. The post Stabbing victim identified in City’s latest homicide appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Victim identified in deadly northeast Oklahoma City shooting
So far, no arrests have been made.
KFOR
Oklahoma woman claims scammed out of thousands of dollars by local construction company
A Moore woman claims she’s been scammed out of thousands of dollars by a local construction company. She told KFOR she hired someone last year to come and put new windows into her home, but the work hasn’t been done and hasn’t heard from the company in months.
OHP divers pull stolen truck from North Canadian River
Divers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were able to pull a stolen pickup truck from an Oklahoma river.
KOCO
Suspect posted social media videos after allegedly killing wife, police say
EDMOND, Okla. — The Edmond Police Department released new details Thursday on a homicide that took place in a home one day earlier. Around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, police said multiple people from Florida called 911 to tell authorities their relative posted a video on social media, saying he killed his wife. They said the man was allegedly planning to kill more people.
Edmond Police: Welfare check turns into homicide investigation
Edmond Police initially told KFOR an out-of-state caller claimed a man in Edmond was threatening to kill his family, then himself, so officials conducted a welfare check at the man's home near Santa Fe and Second.
VIDEO: Police track down man who they say stole Mustang fire truck
As an Oklahoma man is sitting in the Canadian County Jail for stealing a Mustang fire truck, we’re getting a first look at authorities tracking him down through dash and body camera video.
