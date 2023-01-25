ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
southseattleemerald.com

Health Through Housing Initiative and Chief Seattle Club to Provide Housing With Culturally Competent Social Services

In December 2022, King County and Chief Seattle Club announced that the Salmonberry Lofts in Pioneer Square became the fifth Health Through Housing building to begin moving tenants in. The Health Through Housing initiative is a “regional approach to address chronic homelessness at a countywide scale.” Introduced by King County Executive Dow Constantine in his 2020 budget speech, the Health Through Housing initiative dedicates one-tenth of a cent of sales tax revenue to the purchase and renovation of motels, hotels, and other buildings to be converted to emergency and permanent housing.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Tacoma PD launches Safe Place initiative program

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma police are launching a Safe Place initiative to encourage local businesses, schools and organizations to provide a safe location for victims of crime. The program, which first started with the Seattle Police Department, is designed to address all hate crimes, including crimes committed because of :
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

A night of heartache and hope

Pierce County Executive, Bruce Dammeier announcement. Last night (and this morning), I was out in the field as part of our annual Point in Time (PIT) count of chronically homeless residents. Each year, our Human Services team leads a community effort to conduct this “Count” to meet a Federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) requirement. It is a big effort.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
historylink.org

Governor Albert Mead vetoes a proposal to move the state capital from Olympia to Tacoma on February 27, 1905.

On February 27, 1905, Governor Albert Mead (1861-1913) vetoes legislation that would have placed a proposed constitutional amendment on the November 1906 ballot to move the state capital from Olympia to Tacoma. The bill is driven more by political gamesmanship than a genuine desire for a change, which Mead points out in his message accompanying his veto. It is the last serious attempt in the state's history to move the capital.
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

More than 10K Seattle Housing Authority residents will receive free unlimited-fare ORCA cards

SEATTLE — Residents living in Seattle Housing Authority-owned and managed housing will now have an easier time getting around the Puget Sound region. On Tuesday, Mayor Bruce Harrell and the Seattle Department of Transportation announced a new partnership with SHA to distribute free unlimited-use ORCA cards to more than 10,000 residents in affordable housing.
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Slog AM: Illegally Fired Amazon Worker Maren Costa Joins Council Race, the City Fails to Keep Pedestrians Safe (Again), and Ending Homelessness Will Cost Billions

It gets better: We’re crawling our way out of the Big Dark. For the next 10 months, Seattle will see the sun until at least 5 pm everyday. Revenge of the tech worker: Amazon illegally fired her in 2020 for pressuring the tech giant to do more to protect the environment and its workers. Now, 20-year West Seattle resident and LGBTQ mom Maren Costa is running to replace Council Member Lisa Herbold in District 1. Costa’s still fine-tuning much her platform (she answered most of my questions with something to the effect of “I’d need to look more at the budget,” or “that’s something I would want to talk to constituents about”), but she promised to bring to City Hall the same fighting attitude for climate justice that got her canned at Amazon.
SEATTLE, WA
92.9 The Bull

When Bluey Comes to Washington (State)…

Anyone with a child under the age of 5 or 6 years old has by now heard about Bluey. She is a Disney+ cartoon dream come true for thousands of kids across Washington state and beyond. This February, Bluey brings her band of pals to Seattle and Kennewick with "Bluey's Big Play."
SEATTLE, WA
isd411.org

Message from the School Nurse

How to have safe meals and snacks for Students with food allergies:. • Do not trade food with others. • Do not eat anything with unknown ingredients or known to contain any allergen. • Notify an adult immediately if they eat something they believe may contain the food to which...
KING COUNTY, WA
cityoftacoma.org

Community Informational Meeting and Public Hearing Scheduled About Proposed Moratorium within the South Tacoma Groundwater Protection District

Community Informational Meeting Scheduled About Proposed Moratorium on Underground Storage Tanks, Metal Recycling and Auto Wrecking within the South Tacoma Groundwater Protection District. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE. MEDIA CONTACTS. Jeff Lueders, Media and Communications, jlueders@ci.tacoma.wa.us. , (253) 591-5152. Megan Snow, Media and Communications,. msnow@cityoftacoma.org, (253) 219-7089. Community Informational Meeting Scheduled About...
