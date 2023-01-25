ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 0

 

koamnewsnow.com

Outrigger Motel burns in Grove, Okla.

GROVE, Okla. — Reports about 8 p.m. Friday evening, January 27, 2023, from tipsters driving along Hwy 59 at Grand Lake saying the Outrigger Motel is on fire. Grove, Hickory Grove, Butler, Cowskin and Monkey Island responded. Many occupants use the hotel as a residence. Firefighters observed people evacuating and grabbing belongings at 10603 US-59 upon arrival.
GROVE, OK
tulsapeople.com

Coffee with: Hazel Turner, White River Fish Market waitress

It’s break time for Hazel Turner. She takes a seat in a booth by the front window of White River Fish Market, 1708 N. Sheridan Road, to discuss her four-decade service to the restaurant that has been feeding Tulsans since O.T. Fallis opened it in 1932. What started as...
TULSA, OK
tulsapeople.com

Tulsa Time Warp: Built by brothers

David R. Travis was the oldest of four brothers, all of whom immigrated to the United States with their parents in 1892. The brothers worked in the oil supply business, which ultimately brought them to Tulsa by 1914. David and his brother Sam both found success in Tulsa and soon...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Several Tulsa eateries on James Beard Awards semi-finalist list

TULSA, Okla. — The semi-finalists for the 2023 James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards were announced Wednesday with several Tulsa eateries making the list. The James Beard Awards, considered to be among the nation’s most prestigious honors, recognize exceptional talent in the culinary and food media industries. The...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa Police detective passes away after year-long battle with cancer

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa Police Department (TPD) detective who worked in the Child Crisis Unit passed away following a year-long battle with stage four cancer, the Tulsa Police Department announced on Friday. Detective William “Will” Hays, 39, died on Tuesday. He is survived by his wife and three...
TULSA, OK
koamnewsnow.com

Man charged; Chase caught on KOAM camera exceeded 100 mph

CHEROKEE CO., Kan. / JASPER CO., Mo. (KOAM) - Prosecutors charge a Joplin man after a nearly 16-mile pursuit exceeded 100 mph. KOAM security cameras caught part of the chase that started in Jasper County, Missouri and ended in Cherokee County, Kansas. Arrest/Charges. Johnny S. Green II is in the...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa family loses nearly everything in kitchen fire

TULSA, Okla. — A kitchen fire burned down a family’s home in north Tulsa on Tuesday evening. The lawn littered with personal belongings, a couch and kids toys shows the chaos left behind from the fire. Rachel Rogers was cooking dinner when her house went up in flames....
TULSA, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Fire damages Grove motel

GROVE, Okla. – A fire that heavily damaged a Grand Lake motel on Friday evening is under investigation by the state’s Fire Marshal office. The Outrigger, a long-standing Grove motel, was reported on fire shortly before 8 p.m., said Rocky Desilva, Grove Deputy Fire Chief. “The fire was...
GROVE, OK
okcfox.com

74 pounds of meth, 1 pound of fentanyl confiscated by Tulsa police

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department carried out a search warrant that resulted in a large drug bust this week. Officers with the Special Investigations Division found 74 pounds of methamphetamine and just over a pound of Fentanyl. That equates to about 30,000 doses of fentanyl. TPD...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Police: One dead in motorcycle crash in Collinsville

COLLINSVILLE, Okla. — Collinsville Police confirmed one person has died following a crash near 146th Street North and 137th East Avenue. Police Chief Matt Burke told FOX23 a person on a motorcycle crossed over into the opposite lane and struck a truck head on. The motorcycle driver was pronounced...
COLLINSVILLE, OK
KOKI FOX 23

18-year-old hospitalized after crash near Collinsville

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — An 18-year-old from Owasso was admitted to a hospital in critical condition after a crash near Collinsville, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred early Wednesday afternoon near N. Memorial Dr. and 156th St. N., about a mile west of...
COLLINSVILLE, OK
1600kush.com

Stillwater man accused of attacking therapist

Joseph Lawrence Gulick, who reportedly fled the area after the alleged incident, was arrested the next day at 2:40 am in a wooded area near 1300 S. Hester Street where he was sleeping in a tent, according to an affidavit by Stillwater Police Officer Matthew White. A therapist had told...
STILLWATER, OK

