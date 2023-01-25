Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Tulsa is giving away billionsAsh JurbergTulsa, OK
Forgotten Legacy Bruner Koweta Mission CemeteryJustina PriceCoweta, OK
The richest woman in Tulsa is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTulsa, OK
Longstanding Olive Garden Restaurant is RelocatingJoel EisenbergTulsa, OK
12 year-old Girl in Oklahoma Arrested for Allegedly Stabbing 9 year-old BrothercreteTulsa, OK
Related
koamnewsnow.com
Outrigger Motel burns in Grove, Okla.
GROVE, Okla. — Reports about 8 p.m. Friday evening, January 27, 2023, from tipsters driving along Hwy 59 at Grand Lake saying the Outrigger Motel is on fire. Grove, Hickory Grove, Butler, Cowskin and Monkey Island responded. Many occupants use the hotel as a residence. Firefighters observed people evacuating and grabbing belongings at 10603 US-59 upon arrival.
tulsapeople.com
Coffee with: Hazel Turner, White River Fish Market waitress
It’s break time for Hazel Turner. She takes a seat in a booth by the front window of White River Fish Market, 1708 N. Sheridan Road, to discuss her four-decade service to the restaurant that has been feeding Tulsans since O.T. Fallis opened it in 1932. What started as...
Oklahoma woman found not guilty in stabbing of DA father
An Oklahoma woman who was charged with attacking her father, who is also the Tulsa County district attorney, was found not guilty by reason of mental illness.
tulsapeople.com
Tulsa Time Warp: Built by brothers
David R. Travis was the oldest of four brothers, all of whom immigrated to the United States with their parents in 1892. The brothers worked in the oil supply business, which ultimately brought them to Tulsa by 1914. David and his brother Sam both found success in Tulsa and soon...
Funeral Procession To Be Held For TPD Officer Who Died After Battle With Cancer
A funeral procession will be held on Friday morning for a Tulsa Police officer who died after a battle with cancer. Tulsa Police Officer William Hays passed away on Tuesday, January 24. The department says Hays was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer in late 2021. According to the Police department,...
Contractor association calls for boycott of new road work bids in Tulsa
Contractor association calls for boycott of new road work bids in Tulsa. Expressing frustration with what its executive director called a dysfunctional contracting system in a press conference Friday.
KOKI FOX 23
Several Tulsa eateries on James Beard Awards semi-finalist list
TULSA, Okla. — The semi-finalists for the 2023 James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards were announced Wednesday with several Tulsa eateries making the list. The James Beard Awards, considered to be among the nation’s most prestigious honors, recognize exceptional talent in the culinary and food media industries. The...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa Police detective passes away after year-long battle with cancer
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa Police Department (TPD) detective who worked in the Child Crisis Unit passed away following a year-long battle with stage four cancer, the Tulsa Police Department announced on Friday. Detective William “Will” Hays, 39, died on Tuesday. He is survived by his wife and three...
koamnewsnow.com
Man charged; Chase caught on KOAM camera exceeded 100 mph
CHEROKEE CO., Kan. / JASPER CO., Mo. (KOAM) - Prosecutors charge a Joplin man after a nearly 16-mile pursuit exceeded 100 mph. KOAM security cameras caught part of the chase that started in Jasper County, Missouri and ended in Cherokee County, Kansas. Arrest/Charges. Johnny S. Green II is in the...
KOKI FOX 23
Foundation for Architecture gives guided historical tour inside tunnels between downtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Foundation for Architecture is giving guided historical tours of the tunnels beneath downtown Tulsa on the secoNd Saturday of February and August. The tour starts at the Hyatt Regency on 2nd Street. and end at the Philcade near 5th Street and Boston Avenue. The...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa family loses nearly everything in kitchen fire
TULSA, Okla. — A kitchen fire burned down a family’s home in north Tulsa on Tuesday evening. The lawn littered with personal belongings, a couch and kids toys shows the chaos left behind from the fire. Rachel Rogers was cooking dinner when her house went up in flames....
Oklahomans searching for meteor fragments in Muskogee
Oklahoma "meteor hunters" are searching for fragments of the meteor that traveled across Muskogee on Thursday, January 20.
fourstateshomepage.com
Fire damages Grove motel
GROVE, Okla. – A fire that heavily damaged a Grand Lake motel on Friday evening is under investigation by the state’s Fire Marshal office. The Outrigger, a long-standing Grove motel, was reported on fire shortly before 8 p.m., said Rocky Desilva, Grove Deputy Fire Chief. “The fire was...
Husband, Wife Identified In Broken Arrow Murder-Suicide
Police have identified a woman who was found dead and a man who died by suicide after a standoff at a home in Broken Arrow on Thursday night. According to police, 66-year-old Diane Carpenter was found dead at the home and 56-year-old Kenneth Carpenter was found dead by suicide following the standoff.
okcfox.com
74 pounds of meth, 1 pound of fentanyl confiscated by Tulsa police
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department carried out a search warrant that resulted in a large drug bust this week. Officers with the Special Investigations Division found 74 pounds of methamphetamine and just over a pound of Fentanyl. That equates to about 30,000 doses of fentanyl. TPD...
Police: One dead in motorcycle crash in Collinsville
COLLINSVILLE, Okla. — Collinsville Police confirmed one person has died following a crash near 146th Street North and 137th East Avenue. Police Chief Matt Burke told FOX23 a person on a motorcycle crossed over into the opposite lane and struck a truck head on. The motorcycle driver was pronounced...
KOKI FOX 23
18-year-old hospitalized after crash near Collinsville
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — An 18-year-old from Owasso was admitted to a hospital in critical condition after a crash near Collinsville, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred early Wednesday afternoon near N. Memorial Dr. and 156th St. N., about a mile west of...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa police chief issues statement after graphic video released in Tyre Nichols case
“My heart weeps for the Nichols family,” Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin said in a letter posted on social media. — Politicians and law enforcement officials are critical of Memphis police after the video showing five officers beating Tyre Nichols was made public on Friday. The footage shows...
1600kush.com
Stillwater man accused of attacking therapist
Joseph Lawrence Gulick, who reportedly fled the area after the alleged incident, was arrested the next day at 2:40 am in a wooded area near 1300 S. Hester Street where he was sleeping in a tent, according to an affidavit by Stillwater Police Officer Matthew White. A therapist had told...
okcfox.com
Missing man dies in Sequoyah County crash after car ignites, burns completely
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a missing man has died after a fatal car accident in Sequoyah County. A Silver Alert was issued for 75-year-old David Mobley on Saturday after he was last seen leaving the VA clinic in Fort Smith Arkansas the day before.
Comments / 0