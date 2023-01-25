The Tesla Cybertruck is indeed being released with the company’s Hardware 4 computer, CEO Elon Musk confirmed during the Q4 and FY 2022 earnings call. During 2021’s AI Day event, Elon Musk stated that Tesla is constantly improving its vehicles’ systems, so there will most definitely be a Hardware 4 computer that will succeed Hardware 3. Tesla has not released details of Hardware 4, though estimates point to the computer having about three times the computing power of Hardware 3, thereby making features such as Autopilot and Full Self-Driving even safer. Musk noted then that the new computer should be introduced “maybe in about a year or so.” This estimate proved inaccurate.

3 DAYS AGO