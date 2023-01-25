Read full article on original website
This Six-Wheeled Porsche 944 Pickup Took 26 Years To Build. Now It’s for Sale
914-Boxergarage.deIt has a bigger four-banger than the Chevy Silverado, and the approval of Germany's ultra-strict TÜV. In other words, it's the perfect truck.
Porsche's secret concept cars: 14 one-off studies that previewed a different range
Welcome inside a Porsche designer’s brain. No, they don’t just phone in a same-again 911 and head off to das beerhall. Porsche’s designers, like us, wonder what a road-going Le Mans car would look like, or if it’s possible to turn a 911 into a high-riding Safari off-roader (clearly the answer to that was a yes - we're looking at you 911 Dakar). Would a modern 550 Spyder lightweight give an Ariel Atom a fright? What if the Taycan four-door had been a rear-engined super-911?
Porsche amps up 75th anniversary year with new Vision 357 concept
Porsche is celebrating its 75th anniversary as street-legal sports car builder this year, and what better way to mark the occasion than with a modern take on the car that started it all: 356 Roadster No. 1. Porsche is paying tribute to its iconic firstborn with the not-at-all-subtly-named Vision 357 — "an attempt to combine the past, present and future with coherency, featuring proportions that are reminiscent of its historical archetype and details that visualize the outlook for the future," says Style Porsche VP Michael Mauer.
First-Ever 2024 Ford Mustang GT Will Sell For An Insane Amount Of Money
The seventh-generation Ford Mustang was revealed late last year, but excited fans of the iconic pony car will have to wait for the 2024 model year to get their hands on one. However, as early as January 28, you could claim to be the owner of VIN 001 of the 2024 Mustang GT, as the very first model to roll off the line is being auctioned at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction.
Audi’s latest concept car is a luxury coupe that transforms into a truck
Audi’s been on a run lately with some interesting concept cars, tackling everything from a giant urban people mover to a villainous sedan that drives itself. The latest is the Activesphere, an extremely sleek-looking electric luxury coupe that can transform into a pickup truck with off-roading capabilities. With some...
Genesis X Convertible Concept Headed to Production: Report
GenesisGenesis brand Chief Creative Officer Luc Donckerwolke allegedly told dealers that the stunning convertible concept is heading to production.
Honda's New 3.5-Liter V-6 Goes DOHC, Drops VTEC
Honda's latest 3.5-liter V-6 that powers the new Pilot switches to a dual-overhead-cam design, the first naturally aspirated DOHC V-6 in any Honda or Acura since the first-generation NSX. Bore, stroke, and compression ratio carry over, while peak power is up by 5 hp to 285 hp and torque holds...
The Most Incredible Features Of Steve Jobs' BMW Z8
Steve Jobs has been credited with practically re-tooling the entire digital world with the introduction of the iPhone, iTunes, and numerous upgrades to Mac computers and Apple as a whole. He left an indelible mark on the world that culture as a whole is still feeling nearly 12 years after his passing.
Porsche Founder Ferdinand Porsche Made a Failed Tank for Hitler and Went to Prison
Here's a look at the history of Ferdinand Porsche, both a brilliant automotive engineer and a criminal who worked with Nazis. The post Porsche Founder Ferdinand Porsche Made a Failed Tank for Hitler and Went to Prison appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Illuminated Ford RS Cosworth Sign Up For Auction
Aside from the typical auction featuring an entire vehicle, we’ve also seen our fair share of collectibles and parts go up for grabs in recent months, including a pair of engines – the supercharged Ford 5.4L V8 powerplant from an S197-gen Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, as well as another supercharged 5.4L V8, this time a display piece from the 2005-2006 Ford GT. Now, this very interesting illuminated Ford RS Cosworth sign is up for auction at Bring a Trailer, presenting fans of that iconic model with a pretty cool and enticing piece of memorabilia.
10 of the best used cars for £2,000: a Top Gear guide
What the Mazda MX-5 lacks in the attitude carried by the GT86, it more than makes up for in a whole heap of other ways. Launched in 1989, it’s lightweight with plenty of driving character. The front-engined, rear-drive roadster has proved itself especially capable across road and track, and its enduring brilliance has resulted in more than a million sales worldwide across four generations.
Satan’s Chariot
Coolest show car name… EVER… “Satan’s Chariot” was a 1927 Ford roadster built and owned by Wayne Kleb in the early 1960’s. He started with a 1934 Ford frame, threw the roadster body on, and then just sort of let the chips fall where they may so long as they were influenced by the cars Wayne saw in his favorite magazines of the time. The result is a pretty wild “show rod” that went through many a transformation.
First Glimpse Of Jaguar's Project Panthera Coming This Year
Almost two years ago, Jaguar Land Rover shocked the automotive industry when it announced Jaguar will become an all-electric automaker by 2025. As we move toward the self-imposed deadline, the automaker's new CEO has suggested that we'll get a glimpse of the newcomer as early as this year. Adrian Mardell...
Lucid’s New 469-HP Electric Motor Weighs Just 70 Pounds
via LudicLucid's tiny motor measures just 10 in. x 10 in. x 13 in., and can rev up to 19,500 rpm.
Tesla reiterates Cybertruck release with Hardware 4
The Tesla Cybertruck is indeed being released with the company’s Hardware 4 computer, CEO Elon Musk confirmed during the Q4 and FY 2022 earnings call. During 2021’s AI Day event, Elon Musk stated that Tesla is constantly improving its vehicles’ systems, so there will most definitely be a Hardware 4 computer that will succeed Hardware 3. Tesla has not released details of Hardware 4, though estimates point to the computer having about three times the computing power of Hardware 3, thereby making features such as Autopilot and Full Self-Driving even safer. Musk noted then that the new computer should be introduced “maybe in about a year or so.” This estimate proved inaccurate.
Honda's Ditching VTEC in Its New 3.5L V6 Engine
There are some obscure facts that only hardcore auto enthusiasts get, but VTEC is almost universal. As evidenced by the number of memes and videos of people pretending to be blown away by “VTEC kicking in.” Unfortunately, Honda’s ditching VTEC, at least on its 3.5-liter V6. The...
