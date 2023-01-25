ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

KOCO

TIMELINE: Snow, ice moving into Oklahoma next week

Winter weather is set to move into Oklahoma at the beginning of next week. Sleet, freezing rain, snow, and rain can be expected, with a risk for ice. Sabrina has the latest timeline. Open the video player above for the timeline. Be sure to download the KOCO 5 App to...
KOCO

newschannel6now.com

Arctic air, freezing rain create a wintry mess this week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Another round of wintry weather is set to impact Texoma early next week, but it looks to be more of the icy variety rather than the snowy kind. Tonight, our arctic cold front will sweep across Texoma, bringing gusty winds and tumbling temperatures. Behind north winds gusting to 35 mph, “feels like” temperatures will plunge into the teens and 20s first thing Sunday morning.
iheart.com

Oklahoma Braces For Colder Temperatures And Possible Icy Conditions

A strong cold front will move through the region Saturday night and Sunday morning bringing much cooler air for several days. Gusty northerly winds will make it feel much colder, with wind chill values expected to drop into the teens and single digits. Ice is possible across parts of the...
KFOR

Discover Oklahoma: "The Jones Assembly" blends live music, drink & food

Discover Oklahoma: "The Jones Assembly" blends live music, drink & food. Discover Oklahoma: “The Jones Assembly” blends live …. Discover Oklahoma: "The Jones Assembly" blends live music, drink & food. 5th grader saves choking friend. 5th grader saves choking friend. 5th grader saves choking friend. 5th grader saves...
Z94

Snowmageddon Part 2 is in the Oklahoma 7-Day Forecast

I'm starting to suspect that Oklahoma meteorologists are highly invested in milk and bread companies. Yesterday's snow was forecasted to be worryingly deep, but most of the state never reached the freezing point and the snowpack didn't even cover the leaves in most places. Sensationalism. That's the term used to...
Z94

Forecast for Most of Oklahoma Calls for Snow & Ice Tomorrow

Grab the bread and milk, Snowmageddon 2023 is coming! From all the forecasts and predictions, Oklahoma is expected to get a winter storm tomorrow (01-24-23). Mother Nature will hit us with sleet, snow, and ice. Right now the forecast is calling for well below-freezing temperatures, snow, and ice for most,...
Z94

Add Woolaroc Wildlife Preserve to Your Oklahoma Travel List

You didn't think the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge was the only wild place in Oklahoma, right? There are a ton of places across this state worth the drive to see the type of stuff you won't find anywhere else. Oklahoma features unique destinations like Boiling Springs, Great Salt Plains, Black...
