WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Another round of wintry weather is set to impact Texoma early next week, but it looks to be more of the icy variety rather than the snowy kind. Tonight, our arctic cold front will sweep across Texoma, bringing gusty winds and tumbling temperatures. Behind north winds gusting to 35 mph, “feels like” temperatures will plunge into the teens and 20s first thing Sunday morning.

