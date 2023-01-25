Read full article on original website
TIMELINE: Snow, ice moving into Oklahoma next week
TIMELINE: Winter weather moving into Oklahoma next week
Winter weather is set to move into Oklahoma at the beginning of next week. Sleet, freezing rain, snow, and rain can be expected, creating a possibility for ice accumulation. Taylor has the latest timeline. Be sure to download the KOCO 5 App to receive customized weather alerts. You can watch...
Arctic air, freezing rain create a wintry mess this week
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Another round of wintry weather is set to impact Texoma early next week, but it looks to be more of the icy variety rather than the snowy kind. Tonight, our arctic cold front will sweep across Texoma, bringing gusty winds and tumbling temperatures. Behind north winds gusting to 35 mph, “feels like” temperatures will plunge into the teens and 20s first thing Sunday morning.
Oklahoma Braces For Colder Temperatures And Possible Icy Conditions
A strong cold front will move through the region Saturday night and Sunday morning bringing much cooler air for several days. Gusty northerly winds will make it feel much colder, with wind chill values expected to drop into the teens and single digits. Ice is possible across parts of the...
First Warning: Freezing rain and ice possible for some this week
While we've escaped this winter without any wintry precipitation so far, our luck might be about to change.
The snow isn’t done yet. Here’s how much is expected to fall the rest of the weekend
IDAHO FALLS — A winter storm warning remains in effect for much of eastern Idaho until 11 p.m. Saturday. Moderate to heavy snow is expected to fall across the area and an arctic front will move into the area, according to the National Weather Service. “This afternoon and evening,...
Oklahoma snowfall reports from that last Winter Storm.
Good Morning! Here are the latest snowfall reports from around Oklahoma! The ground temps and air temps were marginal so lots of snow melting as it was falling. You had to be under the heaviest bands of snow to get heavy accumulations!
How much snow fell when winter storm moved through Oklahoma?
The winter storm that hit Oklahoma on Tuesday brought several inches of snow to the Sooner State. Below is a look at some of the snowfall totals from across Oklahoma.
Tracking another Arctic Cold Front coming south into Oklahoma!
Tracking another Arctic Cold Front coming south into Oklahoma Saturday Night! Frozen precipitation chances going up early next week! Freezing rain, sleet and then snow all possible depending on how this all sets up next week.
Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craft
An Oklahoma witness at Oklahoma City reported watching an oval-shaped object through night vision goggles while waiting to take off from Wiley Post Airport at 6:45 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
How to make homemade de-icer for Tuesday snowstorm
The first big snowstorm of 2023 will arrive in Oklahoma on Tuesday. KFOR is looking out for you with an old but new way to prepare.
Snowmageddon Part 2 is in the Oklahoma 7-Day Forecast
I'm starting to suspect that Oklahoma meteorologists are highly invested in milk and bread companies. Yesterday's snow was forecasted to be worryingly deep, but most of the state never reached the freezing point and the snowpack didn't even cover the leaves in most places. Sensationalism. That's the term used to...
WATCH: David Payne Discusses Oklahoma Winter Snow Storm
OKLAHOMA CITY - News 9 Chief Meteorologist David Payne discussed Tuesday's snow storm in a Facebook Live on Monday. In this video, David talks about timing of the snow and how much will fall. He also talks about possible poor road conditions and school closings potential.
Snow Expected To End Overnight, Road Conditions To Improve Quickly
A winter storm on Tuesday brought snow and rain to parts of the state. News 9 Meteorologist Justin Rudicel said snow will continue falling in the evening and come to an end sometime overnight. Expect flurries and drizzle to end by sunrise on Wednesday, except for the far west side...
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Winter mix then snow through tonight, mild by Friday
Snow, maybe mixed with a little rain this afternoon then all snow tonight. Slick spots for the Tuesday evening commute and a slippery Wednesday morning drive.
Forecast for Most of Oklahoma Calls for Snow & Ice Tomorrow
Grab the bread and milk, Snowmageddon 2023 is coming! From all the forecasts and predictions, Oklahoma is expected to get a winter storm tomorrow (01-24-23). Mother Nature will hit us with sleet, snow, and ice. Right now the forecast is calling for well below-freezing temperatures, snow, and ice for most,...
Add Woolaroc Wildlife Preserve to Your Oklahoma Travel List
You didn't think the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge was the only wild place in Oklahoma, right? There are a ton of places across this state worth the drive to see the type of stuff you won't find anywhere else. Oklahoma features unique destinations like Boiling Springs, Great Salt Plains, Black...
Oklahoma sculptor restoring iconic statue honoring Native ballerina
Oklahoma is home of some the world's most renowned sculptors and Native ballerina's.
Bare bones to beautiful jewelry, Oklahoma artist wastes nothing
Mountain Bird sells her buffalo bone jewelry at Pow Wows all over Oklahoma.
