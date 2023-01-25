ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamance, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

East Greensboro is seeing a wave of economic growth

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — East Greensboro is a part of the city people often say doesn’t get much attention. New development in the area will hopefully change their mind. Housing, higher education and job opportunities are coming to the neighborhood. The Publix distribution center on US 70 in McLeansville is putting smiles on people’s faces. […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

New movie theater, Habit Burger among businesses coming to Brassfield Shopping Center in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Big businesses are coming to a centrally located Greensboro shopping center soon. Brassfield Shopping Center, at the corner of Battleground Avenue and New Garden Road in Greensboro, will soon have multiple new businesses calling it home. The old Brassfield movie theater, once operated by Cinemark, will be filled by North Carolina-based […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Guilford County Behavioral Health Center in high demand

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Reports show the need for mental health services has increased throughout the pandemic. The Guilford County Behavioral Health Center is setting the bar for care around the state. It's the first urgent care in the state to offer both long-term behavioral and mental health services. This...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Woman throws hot soup on Mayflower restaurant teen employee

RURAL HALL, N.C. — Forsyth County deputies have charged Shannon Adkins, 50, for throwing hot soup on a teenage restaurant employee in Rural Hall Tuesday. The video shows Adkins showing her phone to one of the workers behind the counter. She seems fairly calm until she abruptly grabs a container of soup and slings it at the employee behind the counter.
RURAL HALL, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Family displaced after fire in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A family is displaced after a fire in Winston-Salem Saturday. Winston-Salem Fire said an adult and five children were displaced after a fire on the 800 block of Willow Street around 6 a.m. The fire was caused by flammable objects catching fire on the stove. MORE...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wfxb.com

N.C. Structure Fire Called For 23 Agencies To Respond

Wednesday night, an enormous structure fire broke out in Eden, North Carolina. 23 crews responded to the famous former ‘Spray Cotton Mill’ building off of Church street in Rockingham County. The flames began around 10:40p.m. Firefighters were still working to put out the fire early Thursday morning and...
EDEN, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Woman Charged After Throwing Hot Soup On Employee

A North Carolina woman is charged after throwing hot soup on an employee in a restaurant. The employee was a teenager. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s office was called when 50 year old Shannon Adkins reportedly threw hot soup on a 17 year old girl who was working in the “to go” area. So why would a grown woman do such a thing. No excuse. She became irritated when her credit card was declined three times. This is all caught on camera.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro garbage men rescue man unresponsive on busy road

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two Greensboro solid waste operators are being called heroes after saving a man’s life they saw lying in the street face down. Harold McNair and Oliver Grey said they were on their route Tuesday morning on Hobbs Road and Sage Drive when they saw a man lying faced down with his […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

How young is too young to babysit in North Carolina?

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Did you know that about 20 states have set a minimum age for a young person to babysit outside his or her residence? Would you be surprised to know that only one state where there is a minimum age sets that limit younger than is suggested in North Carolina? And would […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

New documents detail mistreatment of children at Asheboro day care

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — New state documents show six violations caused by the mistreatment of children at one of the largest day care facilities in Asheboro. Harmony Place daycare in Asheboro closed its door in December of 2022 to dozens of parents without telling them why the facility shut down. On that Wednesday, the former […]
ASHEBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy