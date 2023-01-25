A North Carolina woman is charged after throwing hot soup on an employee in a restaurant. The employee was a teenager. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s office was called when 50 year old Shannon Adkins reportedly threw hot soup on a 17 year old girl who was working in the “to go” area. So why would a grown woman do such a thing. No excuse. She became irritated when her credit card was declined three times. This is all caught on camera.

FORSYTH COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO