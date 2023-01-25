Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The No. 2 recruit from the Bronx in the 2024 class, Ian Jackson, chooses UNCAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITChapel Hill, NC
Unusual Facts About Greensboro You Never KnewTed RiversGreensboro, NC
This Is the Oldest Continually Running Restaurant in North CarolinaDiana RusChapel Hill, NC
The Urban Legend Surrounding this Castle in North Carolina is FascinatingTravel MavenChapel Hill, NC
46 yr. old small screen actor, kills himself, wife, and 3 kidsWestland DailyHigh Point, NC
Related
Scammers costing North Carolina families thousands in SNAP benefits
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Victims are sharing their experiences after scammers changed their lives with a single swipe. There have been more than 800 reports filed in the Piedmont Triad of card skimmers impacting people’s EBT cards. Most of the cases are in Guilford, Randolph and Yadkin counties. Nearly a dozen linked to two […]
East Greensboro is seeing a wave of economic growth
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — East Greensboro is a part of the city people often say doesn’t get much attention. New development in the area will hopefully change their mind. Housing, higher education and job opportunities are coming to the neighborhood. The Publix distribution center on US 70 in McLeansville is putting smiles on people’s faces. […]
New movie theater, Habit Burger among businesses coming to Brassfield Shopping Center in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Big businesses are coming to a centrally located Greensboro shopping center soon. Brassfield Shopping Center, at the corner of Battleground Avenue and New Garden Road in Greensboro, will soon have multiple new businesses calling it home. The old Brassfield movie theater, once operated by Cinemark, will be filled by North Carolina-based […]
Raleigh doctor guilty of using 'unsanitary' surgical devices, other charges in Medicare fraud case
A Raleigh doctor was found guilty of re-using "unsanitary" equipment meant for one-time use on unsuspecting patients during surgeries as part of a massive Medicare fraud case
Guilford County Behavioral Health Center in high demand
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Reports show the need for mental health services has increased throughout the pandemic. The Guilford County Behavioral Health Center is setting the bar for care around the state. It's the first urgent care in the state to offer both long-term behavioral and mental health services. This...
Woman throws hot soup on Mayflower restaurant teen employee
RURAL HALL, N.C. — Forsyth County deputies have charged Shannon Adkins, 50, for throwing hot soup on a teenage restaurant employee in Rural Hall Tuesday. The video shows Adkins showing her phone to one of the workers behind the counter. She seems fairly calm until she abruptly grabs a container of soup and slings it at the employee behind the counter.
First 2023 case of animal rabies confirmed in Guilford County
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed the first case of animal rabies of the year in the county. The Division of Public Health says that a skunk found on Carmon Road in Gibsonville tested positive for the rabies virus on Wednesday. North Carolina mandates that […]
Family displaced after fire in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A family is displaced after a fire in Winston-Salem Saturday. Winston-Salem Fire said an adult and five children were displaced after a fire on the 800 block of Willow Street around 6 a.m. The fire was caused by flammable objects catching fire on the stove. MORE...
wfxb.com
N.C. Structure Fire Called For 23 Agencies To Respond
Wednesday night, an enormous structure fire broke out in Eden, North Carolina. 23 crews responded to the famous former ‘Spray Cotton Mill’ building off of Church street in Rockingham County. The flames began around 10:40p.m. Firefighters were still working to put out the fire early Thursday morning and...
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Woman Charged After Throwing Hot Soup On Employee
A North Carolina woman is charged after throwing hot soup on an employee in a restaurant. The employee was a teenager. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s office was called when 50 year old Shannon Adkins reportedly threw hot soup on a 17 year old girl who was working in the “to go” area. So why would a grown woman do such a thing. No excuse. She became irritated when her credit card was declined three times. This is all caught on camera.
Home Lost | Greensboro mother and daughter without home after fire on Buff St.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A mother and her daughter are without a home after a fire in Greensboro. Alesia Washington said her home on the 1300 block of Buff Street caught on fire Friday. Washington said her daughter was in the home during the fire and used a window to...
Rental scam dupes Durham man out of thousands of dollars, gets him evicted from his home
A Durham man says he is now homeless after he fell for a rental scam and lost thousands of dollars.
triad-city-beat.com
Mojito in Winston-Salem fuses a world of flavors to serve up Latin soul food
Featured photo: Mojito in Winston-Salem serves up fusion food like their masitas, or fried pork chunks bowl (courtesy photo) When Michael Milan first visited Winston-Salem in the early 2000s, he remembers driving into the city and thinking it looked like something out of a comic book. “As I was driving...
Molly Corbett files motion to move re-trial in husband's murder out of Davidson County
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Molly Corbett has filed a motion to move her case out of Davidson County. Corbett and her father, Tom Martens, are set to get a re-trial in the murder of Corbett’s husband, Jason Corbett, in June. Corbett filed a motion on January 20 to...
Greensboro garbage men rescue man unresponsive on busy road
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two Greensboro solid waste operators are being called heroes after saving a man’s life they saw lying in the street face down. Harold McNair and Oliver Grey said they were on their route Tuesday morning on Hobbs Road and Sage Drive when they saw a man lying faced down with his […]
How young is too young to babysit in North Carolina?
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Did you know that about 20 states have set a minimum age for a young person to babysit outside his or her residence? Would you be surprised to know that only one state where there is a minimum age sets that limit younger than is suggested in North Carolina? And would […]
New documents detail mistreatment of children at Asheboro day care
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — New state documents show six violations caused by the mistreatment of children at one of the largest day care facilities in Asheboro. Harmony Place daycare in Asheboro closed its door in December of 2022 to dozens of parents without telling them why the facility shut down. On that Wednesday, the former […]
2 ‘seriously injured’ in NC shooting, police say; officials block entire road
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday. Officers came to the 2800 block of Pinecroft Road in Greensboro after getting a report of a shooting late Saturday morning. Police at the scene found two gunshot victims suffering from “serious injuries.” Video showed police blocked the entire […]
wfmynews2.com
Former Greensboro officer reacts to Tyre Nichols surveillance video
Ed Cobble used to work for Greensboro police. He watched the Tyre Nichols bodycam with WFMY News 2 to answer our questions.
cbs17
WANTED: Durham police looking for man who defrauded business, assaulted employee
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is looking for a suspect that it believes defrauded a business, assaulted an employee and stole power tools in two separate incidents. Police said the first incident happened Jan. 13 in the 1700 block of Northpointe Drive, where a Home Depot...
Comments / 0