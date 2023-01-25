A suspended Baltimore City police detective will spend 42 years in federal prison for the killing of his 15-year-old stepson. Eric Banks Jr. entered an Alford plea in October 2022 on a second-degree murder charge and an attempting to disarm a police officer charge in the July 2021 killing of his stepson, Dasan "DJ" Jones. That plea means Banks acknowledged the evidence against him but did not admit guilt.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO