WFMY NEWS2

Family displaced after fire in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A family is displaced after a fire in Winston-Salem Saturday. Winston-Salem Fire said an adult and five children were displaced after a fire on the 800 block of Willow Street around 6 a.m. The fire was caused by flammable objects catching fire on the stove. MORE...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

2 students pepper-sprayed to break up fight at Paisley Magnet School

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A School Resource Officer pepper-sprayed two students who were fighting atPaisley Magnet School. Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools said some students were temporarily outside due to the smell. The school’s principal said the pepper spray was used near a vent causing the odor to spread. However, everything is back to normal and all students are back in the school.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

2 shot, ‘seriously injured’ in Greensboro: police

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday. Officers came to the 2800 block of Pinecroft Road in Greensboro after getting a report of a shooting. Police at the scene found two gunshot victims suffering from “serious injuries.” Both victims were taken to a local hospital. There […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WSPA 7News

Temporary teacher caught drinking wine at NC elementary school

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A temporary teacher at Shepherd Elementary School in Mooresville is facing charges after she was caught with wine in the classroom Tuesday, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say Principal Kim Mitchell told an ICSO school resource officer that a person working on campus was possibly impaired. […]
MOORESVILLE, NC
WXII 12

UPDATE: One of two Greensboro shooting victims dies

GREENSBORO, N.C. — 10:40 pm UPDATE:. Greensboro police identified the victim as 26-year-old Kalup Maynard. Greensboro Police investigators confirmed late Saturday night that one of the two shooting victims died from their injuries. This shooting is now being investigated as a homicide. Officials have not identified the victim because...
GREENSBORO, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Woman Charged After Throwing Hot Soup On Employee

A North Carolina woman is charged after throwing hot soup on an employee in a restaurant. The employee was a teenager. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s office was called when 50 year old Shannon Adkins reportedly threw hot soup on a 17 year old girl who was working in the “to go” area. So why would a grown woman do such a thing. No excuse. She became irritated when her credit card was declined three times. This is all caught on camera.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Over 40 dogs rescued from hoarding situation in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Several rescues in the Piedmont Triad are helping to rehabilitate over dogs after they were rescued from a hoarding situation in Davidson County Monday. Davidson County Animal Control, Davidson County Animal Shelter and Ruff Love Rescue removed 43 dogs from a home in Davidson County.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

One adult and five children displaced after fire on Willow Street

One adult and five children have been displaced after a fire that happened at a home on Willow Street Saturday morning. According to the Winston-Salem Fire Department, combustibles on the stove caused the fire. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. The unit had...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Editorial | Allyship in Black History Month

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — What is allyship? It's exactly what non-Black Americans should be practicing in February. If you truly want to honor Black History Month, being a better ally to our Black neighbors is the way to start. Allyship is when you work in solidarity and partnership with a...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

