wfmynews2.com
Greensboro cervical cancer survivor credits early detection
Hillary Zaken noticed irregular bleeding and cramping not long before her wedding. She got checked out and learned she had cervical cancer.
Home Lost | Greensboro mother and daughter without home after fire on Buff St.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A mother and her daughter are without a home after a fire in Greensboro. Alesia Washington said her home on the 1300 block of Buff Street caught on fire Friday. Washington said her daughter was in the home during the fire and used a window to...
WXII 12
A place to call home: Young boy in foster care exudes gentle, loving spirit in need of a home
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 12-year-old boy is looking for a permanent and safe forever family. Tristan's gentle, loving spirit doesn’t go unnoticed the moment you meet him. He loved exploring the exhibits at the Greensboro Children’s Museum with WXII 12's Audrey Biesk. Tristan said he especially loved...
Harmony Place in Asheboro had multiple violations prior to sudden closure, state paperwork reveals
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Violations at an Asheboro daycare that abruptly closed last month go back for years, according to NCDHHS paperwork. Harmony Place daycare lost its license in Feb. 2020, stemming from an incident in Aug. 2019 where a child was hospitalized after being hit in the head with a wooden porch swing. The […]
NC church loses nearly $800k for new sanctuary in scam
A church's dreams of building a new place of worship were put on hold after they became victims of a scam.
wfxrtv.com
Viral video shows Galax nurse calling patient R-slur word when referring to mental disability
GALAX, Va. (WFXR) — A patient who visited First Choice Health Care in Galax says a nurse used the 8-letter, r-slur word to refer to her as having a mental disability. The patient who wanted to remain anonymous shared the video with Pharmacist and Social Media Influencer, Savannah Sparks who shared the patient’s story and video with her reaction.
Greensboro mother charged after her three young children died in a house fire
GREENSBORO, N.C. — On Friday, Greensboro police charged a mother with child abuse after her three children died in a house fire in December 2022. All three children were younger than five years old. The Greensboro Police Department initiated a death investigation and a child abuse investigation. As a...
NC A&T honors researcher and alumnus who died in Challenger explosion 37 years ago
GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina A&T State University (NC A&T) honored the legacy of alumnus and researcher Dr. Ronald E McNair with their 37th Commemorative Celebration Luncheon on Saturday, Jan. 28. At this luncheon, STEM students were able to present their research during the McNair Research Poster Presentation portion....
Family displaced after fire in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A family is displaced after a fire in Winston-Salem Saturday. Winston-Salem Fire said an adult and five children were displaced after a fire on the 800 block of Willow Street around 6 a.m. The fire was caused by flammable objects catching fire on the stove. MORE...
WXII 12
2 students pepper-sprayed to break up fight at Paisley Magnet School
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A School Resource Officer pepper-sprayed two students who were fighting atPaisley Magnet School. Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools said some students were temporarily outside due to the smell. The school’s principal said the pepper spray was used near a vent causing the odor to spread. However, everything is back to normal and all students are back in the school.
2 shot, ‘seriously injured’ in Greensboro: police
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday. Officers came to the 2800 block of Pinecroft Road in Greensboro after getting a report of a shooting. Police at the scene found two gunshot victims suffering from “serious injuries.” Both victims were taken to a local hospital. There […]
wfmynews2.com
Former Greensboro officer reacts to Tyre Nichols surveillance video
Ed Cobble used to work for Greensboro police. He watched the Tyre Nichols bodycam with WFMY News 2 to answer our questions.
Temporary teacher caught drinking wine at NC elementary school
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A temporary teacher at Shepherd Elementary School in Mooresville is facing charges after she was caught with wine in the classroom Tuesday, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say Principal Kim Mitchell told an ICSO school resource officer that a person working on campus was possibly impaired. […]
WXII 12
UPDATE: One of two Greensboro shooting victims dies
GREENSBORO, N.C. — 10:40 pm UPDATE:. Greensboro police identified the victim as 26-year-old Kalup Maynard. Greensboro Police investigators confirmed late Saturday night that one of the two shooting victims died from their injuries. This shooting is now being investigated as a homicide. Officials have not identified the victim because...
Molly Corbett files motion to move re-trial in husband's murder out of Davidson County
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Molly Corbett has filed a motion to move her case out of Davidson County. Corbett and her father, Tom Martens, are set to get a re-trial in the murder of Corbett’s husband, Jason Corbett, in June. Corbett filed a motion on January 20 to...
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Woman Charged After Throwing Hot Soup On Employee
A North Carolina woman is charged after throwing hot soup on an employee in a restaurant. The employee was a teenager. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s office was called when 50 year old Shannon Adkins reportedly threw hot soup on a 17 year old girl who was working in the “to go” area. So why would a grown woman do such a thing. No excuse. She became irritated when her credit card was declined three times. This is all caught on camera.
WXII 12
Over 40 dogs rescued from hoarding situation in Davidson County
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Several rescues in the Piedmont Triad are helping to rehabilitate over dogs after they were rescued from a hoarding situation in Davidson County Monday. Davidson County Animal Control, Davidson County Animal Shelter and Ruff Love Rescue removed 43 dogs from a home in Davidson County.
WXII 12
One adult and five children displaced after fire on Willow Street
One adult and five children have been displaced after a fire that happened at a home on Willow Street Saturday morning. According to the Winston-Salem Fire Department, combustibles on the stove caused the fire. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. The unit had...
WXII 12
Editorial | Allyship in Black History Month
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — What is allyship? It's exactly what non-Black Americans should be practicing in February. If you truly want to honor Black History Month, being a better ally to our Black neighbors is the way to start. Allyship is when you work in solidarity and partnership with a...
