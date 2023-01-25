Read full article on original website
signalscv.com
Local veteran organizer Jeff Stabile wins state award
Jeff Stabile has a long and storied career in public service — one that’s garnered praise from local leaders, community members and those whose lives he’s bettered throughout the years. His work has not gone unnoticed, evident in the fact he was recently named Community Member of...
signalscv.com
SCAA sponsors Spring Art Festival & Sale
On Sunday, April 30, the members of the Santa Clarita Artists Association will be holding an outdoor event in the garden at Le Chene French Cuisine at 12625 Sierra Highway in Agua Dulce. Dozens of artists will be displaying their original artwork free of charge for the public’s viewing enjoyment....
Valencia, January 27 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Valencia. The Golden Valley High School - Santa Clarita soccer team will have a game with Valencia High School on January 26, 2023, 18:30:00.
signalscv.com
Pajamas – a luxury and way to spread kindness
“Always be kind,” “Be kind to other” and “Kindness matters” are just a few of the phrases written on paper hearts, lining a wall inside of West Creek Academy’s multipurpose room. The students of West Creek Academy took what they wrote on those hearts and applied them in donating and packaging more than 200 pajamas for students in need on Friday.
signalscv.com
United Methodist hosts Preschool Fair
The pandemic threw a wrench into what used to be an annual preschool fair held at Santa Clarita United Methodist Church — but now the event is back and organizers hope it’ll return to being an annual event. “It feels good to be back doing what I love...
signalscv.com
Valencia hoops beats Golden Valley on senior night
Defense powered the Valencia Vikings boys basketball to victory on senior night, after holding the visiting Golden Valley Grizzlies to just two points in the third quarter. Valencia won the game, 73-40, over the shorthanded Grizzlies on Friday. Vikings junior Bryce Bedgood shined brightest on a court full of seniors....
signalscv.com
Oxciano steals show on senior night
Junior Libertine Oxciano stole the show in Valencia girls basketball’s senior night game against Golden Valley on Friday. Oxciano poured in a game-high 18 points, all coming in the first half to lead the Valencia Vikings to a 53-21 win. The junior took over immediately and registered a solo 8-0 run to start the game.
signalscv.com
‘Pirates of Penzance’ Feb. 5 at United Methodist Church
Landmark Opera will present Gilbert & Sullivan’s famous operetta, “The Pirates of Penzance,” on Sunday, Feb. 5, at 2 p.m. at Santa Clarita United Methodist Church, located at 26640 Bouquet Canyon Road in Santa Clarita. “The Pirates of Penzance” is Gilbert and Sullivan’s most beloved operetta. A...
Local artist honors Monterey Park victims
An illustrator is using his talent to shed light on those who were killed in the Monterey Park mass shooting. Jonathan Chang, who grew up in San Gabriel Valley, told KNX News the tragedy hit close to him.
santaclaritamagazine.com
Santa Clarita Restaurant Week 2023 Presented by feedSCV
Santa Clarita’s Restaurant Week is here! Local charity feedSCV presents an exciting week of dining experiences at SCV restaurants February 5-10, 2023. During the event, patrons can visit locally owned, participating venues to enjoy all new dishes or showcased customer favorites on specialty menus. There will also be fun events and prize opportunities sponsored by local businesses such as The Paseo Club.
signalscv.com
Canyon boys’ hoops takes down Castaic, 64-48
Cowboys get much-needed league win ahead of matchup with Hart. In a packed house at Castaic High School for the Coyotes’ boys’ basketball senior night, it was Canyon that stole the spotlight Friday night, scoring 31 points in the fourth quarter to get a much-needed win, 64-48. “I’m...
signalscv.com
Friends of the Children honors Barger
Friends of the Children – Los Angeles presented Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger with the “Power of One” award at the organization’s inaugural Women’s Leadership Breakfast held this week at The California Club in Los Angeles. Barger was selected to receive the award for...
vidanewspaper.com
Oxnard Sports Park Plan Moving Forward
Oxnard is following through with master plan to build five baseball/softball complexes at Sports Park, a 20-acre plot at the corner of Gonzales Road and Oxnard Boulevard next Pacifica High School that includes 5 baseball fields. The City Council directed staff in a 4-2 vote to design Sports Park in...
Laist.com
Southern California Loses Another Historic Drive-In Movie Theatre: The Mission Tiki
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood. The...
Santa Clarita Heritage Junction Changes Its Inherited Name To Santa Clarita History Center
Santa Clarita’s Heritage Junction Park was recently renamed and given a new logo to modernize itself. On Friday, Santa Clarita Heritage Junction Park, named in 1989, was officially dubbed the “Santa Clarita History Center” and given a new logo featuring different colors and images. “We’re evolving into a professional museum organization with full-time staff and ...
Apola Greek Grill Lands on an Address
What Now Los Angeles previously reported that restaurateur Caroline Daniel would soon open the company’s fifth location. Now, we’ve obtained an address and more plans
coloradoboulevard.net
Lunar New Year Celebrations Continue in Alhambra and San Gabriel
Celebrations of the Lunar New Year will go on as scheduled in most San Gabriel Valley cities. Alhambra released a statement which said that Sheriff Luna has confirmed that the tragic events of Saturday night were not related to the Lunar new year festival, and the suspect is no longer a threat to the community. He added that additional resources from the Alhambra Police department would be on hand to reassure those participating in the celebrations.
Alhambra to honor man who disarmed Monterey Park mass killer
The man credited with saving an unknown number lives by wrestling a gun away from the Monterey Park mass murderer at an Alhambra dance studio will be honored by the city Sunday during Lunar New Year festivities. Brandon Tsay will be recognized on the main stage of the Alhambra Lunar...
outlooknewspapers.com
Dignity Health-Glendale Memorial Names New Chief of Staff
First published in the Jan. 21 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Dr. Vigen Khojayan was recently elected the chief of the medical staff of Dignity Health-Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center — a 334-bed, nonprofit acute care hospital. Board certified in family medicine, Khojayan began his private practice...
signalscv.com
Castaic stuntman says the cowboy way paid his way
They’re honest. They have integrity and tenacity, and they’re forthright. Cowboys can be wild, he said, but they’re good people. Longtime Castaic resident Billy Burton insists that it’s his “cowboy mentality” that’s given him his 50-plus-year career in the film industry as an extra-turned-stunt performer, stunt coordinator and second-unit director.
