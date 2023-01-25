Celebrations of the Lunar New Year will go on as scheduled in most San Gabriel Valley cities. Alhambra released a statement which said that Sheriff Luna has confirmed that the tragic events of Saturday night were not related to the Lunar new year festival, and the suspect is no longer a threat to the community. He added that additional resources from the Alhambra Police department would be on hand to reassure those participating in the celebrations.

ALHAMBRA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO