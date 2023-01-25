ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
signalscv.com

Local veteran organizer Jeff Stabile wins state award

Jeff Stabile has a long and storied career in public service — one that’s garnered praise from local leaders, community members and those whose lives he’s bettered throughout the years. His work has not gone unnoticed, evident in the fact he was recently named Community Member of...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

SCAA sponsors Spring Art Festival & Sale

On Sunday, April 30, the members of the Santa Clarita Artists Association will be holding an outdoor event in the garden at Le Chene French Cuisine at 12625 Sierra Highway in Agua Dulce. Dozens of artists will be displaying their original artwork free of charge for the public’s viewing enjoyment....
AGUA DULCE, CA
signalscv.com

Pajamas – a luxury and way to spread kindness

“Always be kind,” “Be kind to other” and “Kindness matters” are just a few of the phrases written on paper hearts, lining a wall inside of West Creek Academy’s multipurpose room. The students of West Creek Academy took what they wrote on those hearts and applied them in donating and packaging more than 200 pajamas for students in need on Friday.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

United Methodist hosts Preschool Fair

The pandemic threw a wrench into what used to be an annual preschool fair held at Santa Clarita United Methodist Church — but now the event is back and organizers hope it’ll return to being an annual event. “It feels good to be back doing what I love...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Valencia hoops beats Golden Valley on senior night

Defense powered the Valencia Vikings boys basketball to victory on senior night, after holding the visiting Golden Valley Grizzlies to just two points in the third quarter. Valencia won the game, 73-40, over the shorthanded Grizzlies on Friday. Vikings junior Bryce Bedgood shined brightest on a court full of seniors....
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Oxciano steals show on senior night

Junior Libertine Oxciano stole the show in Valencia girls basketball’s senior night game against Golden Valley on Friday. Oxciano poured in a game-high 18 points, all coming in the first half to lead the Valencia Vikings to a 53-21 win. The junior took over immediately and registered a solo 8-0 run to start the game.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

‘Pirates of Penzance’ Feb. 5 at United Methodist Church

Landmark Opera will present Gilbert & Sullivan’s famous operetta, “The Pirates of Penzance,” on Sunday, Feb. 5, at 2 p.m. at Santa Clarita United Methodist Church, located at 26640 Bouquet Canyon Road in Santa Clarita. “The Pirates of Penzance” is Gilbert and Sullivan’s most beloved operetta. A...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
santaclaritamagazine.com

Santa Clarita Restaurant Week 2023 Presented by feedSCV

Santa Clarita’s Restaurant Week is here! Local charity feedSCV presents an exciting week of dining experiences at SCV restaurants February 5-10, 2023. During the event, patrons can visit locally owned, participating venues to enjoy all new dishes or showcased customer favorites on specialty menus. There will also be fun events and prize opportunities sponsored by local businesses such as The Paseo Club.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Canyon boys’ hoops takes down Castaic, 64-48

Cowboys get much-needed league win ahead of matchup with Hart. In a packed house at Castaic High School for the Coyotes’ boys’ basketball senior night, it was Canyon that stole the spotlight Friday night, scoring 31 points in the fourth quarter to get a much-needed win, 64-48. “I’m...
CASTAIC, CA
signalscv.com

Friends of the Children honors Barger

Friends of the Children – Los Angeles presented Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger with the “Power of One” award at the organization’s inaugural Women’s Leadership Breakfast held this week at The California Club in Los Angeles. Barger was selected to receive the award for...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
vidanewspaper.com

Oxnard Sports Park Plan Moving Forward

Oxnard is following through with master plan to build five baseball/softball complexes at Sports Park, a 20-acre plot at the corner of Gonzales Road and Oxnard Boulevard next Pacifica High School that includes 5 baseball fields. The City Council directed staff in a 4-2 vote to design Sports Park in...
OXNARD, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Santa Clarita Heritage Junction Changes Its Inherited Name To Santa Clarita History Center

Santa Clarita’s Heritage Junction Park was recently renamed and given a new logo to modernize itself.  On Friday, Santa Clarita Heritage Junction Park, named in 1989, was officially dubbed the “Santa Clarita History Center” and given a new logo featuring different colors and images.  “We’re evolving into a professional museum organization with full-time staff and ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Lunar New Year Celebrations Continue in Alhambra and San Gabriel

Celebrations of the Lunar New Year will go on as scheduled in most San Gabriel Valley cities. Alhambra released a statement which said that Sheriff Luna has confirmed that the tragic events of Saturday night were not related to the Lunar new year festival, and the suspect is no longer a threat to the community. He added that additional resources from the Alhambra Police department would be on hand to reassure those participating in the celebrations.
ALHAMBRA, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Dignity Health-Glendale Memorial Names New Chief of Staff

First published in the Jan. 21 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Dr. Vigen Khojayan was recently elected the chief of the medical staff of Dignity Health-Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center — a 334-bed, nonprofit acute care hospital. Board certified in family medicine, Khojayan began his private practice...
GLENDALE, CA
signalscv.com

Castaic stuntman says the cowboy way paid his way

They’re honest. They have integrity and tenacity, and they’re forthright. Cowboys can be wild, he said, but they’re good people. Longtime Castaic resident Billy Burton insists that it’s his “cowboy mentality” that’s given him his 50-plus-year career in the film industry as an extra-turned-stunt performer, stunt coordinator and second-unit director.
CASTAIC, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy