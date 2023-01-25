ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Village, CO

The Daily Planet

TMS students embrace ‘work hard, play hard’ motto

Last weekend, Telluride Mountain School (TMS) students participated in a three-day introductory course on the mechanics of avalanches — studying where they occur and how to avoid them — while earning Level One Avalanche Certification (L1AC). Using alpine skis with backcountry setups, students undertook classroom training and performed avalanche rescue drills in Ophir, pursued snowpack and terrain analysis on Lizard Head Pass, and coalesced all that knowledge into a backcountry ski adventure at Alta Lakes.
TELLURIDE, CO
The Daily Planet

A show that feeds the soul

Artistic inspiration struck at the ski resort. It was in the big outdoors that Kelsey Trottier and Claire Beard first pondered a big idea: collaborating on a wintertime performance for the Telluride community. “It started with a chat on a chairlift,” Beard recalled, “and it went from there.”
TELLURIDE, CO

