selmasun.com
Aviation training, maintenance firm coming to Craig Field, investing $1.3M and bringing 70 jobs
An aviation training and maintenance firm is coming to Craig Field, bringing a $1.3 million investment and 70 new jobs to Dallas County. Gov. Kay Ivey made the announcement in a hangar at Craig Field on Friday morning alongside economic development leaders and elected officials from Dallas County and the state.
Big economic development announcement being made today at Craig Field
Gov. Kay Ivey will be in Selma Friday for a big economic development announcement for Dallas County at Craig Field. The announcement will be made at 10 a.m. Joining the governor will be Selma and Dallas County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Wayne Vardaman and Chairman Aubrey Carter. Ivey will...
Fulford’s job on the line for not immediately returning to Selma after the city was hit by tornado
Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford’s job is in jeopardy because he did not immediately return to Selma after he learned the city was hit by a tornado on Jan. 12, according to a letter to Fulford from Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. Fulford was reportedly in Dothan for police...
Missing Person Alert issued for Thomasville senior
A Missing Person Alert has been issued by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) for a senior from Thomasville in Clarke County. George Cowan, 83, is described as Black male standing at 5'8" and weighing 230 pounds. He has been missing since Jan. 24. A page about Cowan on ALEA's...
Manna Beverages wins impact award from business magazine
The upcoming Manna Beverages & Ventures in Montgomery recently won Business Facilities Magazine’s 2022 Deal of the Year Impact Award. Plans to open the plan were announced by Gov. Kay Ivey in October. "As part of our historic year for Capital Investment (ONE BILLION+ DOLLARS), Manna was recognized for...
Montgomery third graders win ADPH Share Your Smile contest
Two third graders from Montgomery were the winners of the Share Your Smile photo contest by the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH). Braylen Colvin of LEAD Academy in Montgomery and Cailyn Patterson of Forest Avenue Academic Magnet School were the selected overall winners. "February is National Children’s Dental Health...
Montgomery county fugitive wanted on domestic violence criminal mischief charges
A Montgomery county fugitive is wanted on warrants charging him with two counts of alleged domestic violence in the third degree criminal mischief. Levonta Wheeler, 30, is described as a Black male, standing at 5’10" in height, and weighing approximately 170 pounds. According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers Wheeler allegedly...
Demopolis athletics asks community to take survey about standards, funding needs
The Demopolis City School system is asking parents and the community to take a survey as they develop a plan for athletic programs. The survey addresses expectations and standards and asks for a ranking of top priorities when it comes to funding from items including track improvements, lights at the baseball field, football turf, larger gym, softball scoreboard, a gator utility vehicle, video replay scoreboard, concession building and more.
Sherry Ann Wilder
Sherry Ann Wilder, age 67, of Selma passed away Jan. 15. Funeral Service were Saturday, Jan. 21, at 10 a.m. at Miller’s Chapel, 608 St. Phillips St., Selma. Interment in Alexander-Shelton Cemetery, Selma.
Helen Josephine “Jo” Rawlins Travis
Helen Josephine “Jo” Rawlins Travis, age 89, of Daphne and formerly of Selma passed away peacefully on Jan. 11. Funeral services were Saturday, Jan. 21 at 1 p.m. from the Selma Funeral Home Chapel with Shane D. Ogle officiating. Interment will follow in Pineview Memory Gardens. The family received friends one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Annette Marie Peasant
Annette Marie Peasant, age 55, of Selma passed away Jan. 11. Services are but will be announced at a later date by Randall Miller Funeral Services.
UA Coach Nick Saban visits Southside High School
University of Alabama head football Coach Nick Saban and his staff stopped by Southside High School on Thursday. Saban and his defensive line coach Freddie Roach paid a visit to Southside High School in Selma and met with Principal Brown and Southside’s head football coach Charles Moody to talk about the recruitment of some of the students athletes at Southside. Coach Saban was unable to speak with any of the athletes but spoke with staff about possible additions to the Crimson Tide program.
Southside boys and girls basketball teams rake Dallas County Friday night
The Southside Panthers' boys and girls teams beat crosstown rival Dallas County Hornets on Friday night on their home court. The Lady Panthers raked the Lady Hornets with a 70-26 win. Southside came out slower than normal, but were able to turn the game around quickly and pull away. Junior, Shamya Allison led the Lady Panthers in scoring with 31 points. Junior LaTerika Edwards added 12 points and senior Jakeria Robinson added 10 points. L. Hosea led the Lady Hornets in scoring with 12 points and S. Fails added 10 points.
